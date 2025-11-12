Tree Davis Announces New Executive Director Yael Franco

Yael Franco – courtesy photo

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, CA – The Tree Davis Board of Directors announced the appointment of Yael Franco as Executive Director, which was effective September of this year. Franco, a certified arborist and tree risk assessment expert, brings professional expertise and has deep roots in Davis.

The Board emphasized Franco’s understanding of the Davis community, her relationships with civic leaders, and her prior experience working with the City of Davis. Born and raised in Davis, Franco said she grew up appreciating the urban tree canopy she will now help protect and enhance.

Franco returned to Davis after several years away, calling it the perfect place to raise her family. She previously worked for Tree Davis for four years. “My connection to Tree Davis is that I grew up here and got to experience the amazing benefits of our urban canopy that people before me were thoughtful to develop and care for. I feel it is my responsibility to continue that legacy as an arborist and a Davis native,” Franco said.

Tree Davis’s mission is to enhance and expand the urban forest by partnering with community members to plant and care for trees. The City of Davis has lost more trees than it has gained in recent years. While the City’s Urban Forestry Department oversees tree pruning and removal for city-owned trees, Tree Davis remains the only organization in Davis—public or private—that plants and maintains new trees.

Franco said the organization’s goal is to replace every tree lost in Davis. “Our focus is to build momentum in the community, getting people engaged in our mission. Trees are for everyone. When you plant a tree it is not just for you, it is for the whole block and the whole community. It is a gift to future generations!” she said.

Davis was the second city to be recognized as a national Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation and has remained on that list for over 40 years. Franco will lead community tree planting and care events while maintaining a 95 percent success rate for planted trees.

“Given our mission to educate and engage with the community, that is my primary goal,” Franco said. “Community involvement and interest leads to long-term success in urban forests. People who understand the benefits of trees are people who are motivated to care and help maintain them. We need to replace every lost tree here with healthy trees, or Davis will become a hotter, less green, and less desirable place to live. I want to raise my family here—so this is personal.”

During her prior work as Program Manager for Tree Davis, Franco supported the City of Davis in securing a CAL Fire grant to expand the urban forest and diversify tree species as part of the Community Canopy project. The program aimed to improve resilience and reduce pest vulnerability as climate change evolves.

Tree Davis is planning 15 community events between October 2025 and April 2026, including six before the end of this year. Residents can sign up at www.TreeDavis.org/event-calendar.

Individuals, community organizations, and neighborhood groups are invited to contact Tree Davis to help identify locations for new trees and participate in events.

