Davis Planning Commissioners Greenlight Environmental Report for 1,800-Unit Village Farms

DAVIS, Calif. – In a meeting that stretched late into the night and featured hours of questioning, legal clarification, public testimony and commissioner debate, the Davis Planning Commission voted 5–2 to recommend the City Council certify the Village Farms Environmental Impact Report and move the proposed 1,800-unit development toward a June 2026 ballot measure.

Commissioners who supported the motion framed their votes through the lens of long-term housing needs and demographic concerns.

“We need housing. We’re about to close schools. We need housing. That’s the problem,” Catherine Brinkley said.

Commissioner Vince McLaughlin also described how his view shifted after reviewing mitigation efforts and hearing public comment, stating, “I hated it at first and now I like it… I’m satisfied that a lot of the environmental concerns that I had seemed to be mitigated adequately.”

The vote came after commissioners wrestled with an unusual procedural situation: they were asked to recommend certification without having reviewed a final EIR, baseline project features document or completed development agreement. The City Attorney told the commission state law allows a recommendation based on a draft document because the City Council, not the commission, is the body that certifies the EIR.

City Attorney Inder Khalsa said, “The legality of a planning commission recommending certification of an EIR based on a draft to me is not in doubt.”

She added, “It is the city council that certifies the EIR and planning commission is just making a recommendation.”

Khalsa also told commissioners that timing was a decisive factor. He explained that the ballot calendar limited the opportunity to return with a final EIR before the measure could be noticed for the June election.

“This is the very difficult mathematical exercise that your staff has been engaged in attempting to find, thread a needle here in which this project can make it to the June ballot. Bluntly, we do not have a lot of flexibility at this time,” she said.

The vote occurred after multiple motions, including a failed attempt by Commissioner Catherine Brinkley to recommend the environmentally superior 700-unit alternative. Brinkley said, “I make a motion to recommend to city council that they go with the … 700 unit. Yes. The environmentally superior option presented in the EIR.”

That motion was voted down 4–3.

Brinkley then offered an alternative motion to recommend a similar density with a smaller footprint, which also failed. She explained her rationale by arguing the commission should use the EIR to pursue stronger climate and fiscal outcomes.

“What I’m trying to do is use the EIR to make recommendations to city council that wouldn’t trigger recirculating the EIR, but would allow city council to negotiate with a developer for higher density,” she said.

Brinkley ultimately voted no on recommending certification, not because she opposed housing, but because she believed the commission missed an opportunity to push for a better project.

She said, “This is the last chance for city council to negotiate with the applicants for a project that they think is going to be the strongest project to put in front of voters.”

Commissioner Greg Rowe cast the other dissenting vote, citing flood hazards, incomplete documents and concerns he argued could undermine public safety.

He said, “I am concerned that we don’t have a final baseline project features document to go over. Typically, in the eight years I’ve been on this commission, eight years as of this month, we’ve got those baseline features when it reaches us. This is a really unusual situation.”

Rowe argued that the project site in the northern portion of the parcel posed unacceptable risks. He referenced scientific literature and historical flooding. “I’m going to be voting against the EIR. I’m voting against the project because I just think it’s nuts to build, even remotely think about manipulating the landscape to this degree,” he said.

He concluded, “We’re putting the lives of too many people at risk,” citing the prospect of severe storm events intensified by climate change.

In contrast, commissioners who voted yes expressed discomfort but said the city’s housing needs outweighed procedural concerns. One commissioner said they would “vote to recommend this to city council as long as we make the appropriate caveats about not having final documents,” emphasizing the need to bring families and younger households back into the population mix.

Several commissioners said their votes reflected not project perfection, but ballot timing. The commission was told that a January meeting could jeopardize the June vote. That constraint fueled the majority’s view that voters, rather than commissioners, should have the final say.

Chair Michelle Weiss captured that sentiment when she stated that commissioners could vote yes or no based on their views of the draft documents, adding, “You either don’t like this project, which is fine. Then you say, no, I don’t like this project because it’s not meeting these goals.”

Public comment during the meeting and through voicemail was overwhelmingly in support of sending the project to voters.

One caller said, “Please keep the process on schedule. Recommend approvals to the city council and let the voters decide.”

Another said the project addresses affordability and long-standing supply shortages.

“The city has a significant housing supply problem… thousands of community members who work in Davis must drive in from other towns because of a lack of single family homes.”

Several public commenters described generational and affordability barriers.

One resident said, “I believe that many families will never be able to afford a house in Davis without a project like this.”

Others urged the commission to consider school enrollment. One commissioner echoed that perspective, noting declining trick-or-treaters as anecdotal evidence of shrinking family households. “We had one kid this year. We used to get 75,” he said.

Opposing commenters focused on timing and process. One caller requested delay, stating, “Mid-December is the worst time to ask people to study lengthy documents.” They added, “The EIR for this huge project must be final, must be fully complete and must reflect all possible traffic accurately.”

Developers addressed some questions directly. Rochelle Swanson told commissioners that attached housing product types were still flexible, saying, “It’s a good ballpark is half and half” referring to the halfplexes and townhouses.

Commissioners also discussed edible landscaping, bike and pedestrian connectivity, solar and floodplain mitigation. Those details produced several motions aimed at refining the project, though most failed.

Brinkley offered a motion to require edible landscaping, and Commissioner Georgina Valencia acknowledged the idea “has merit” but added, “not at this time,” before voting against it.

Throughout the meeting, frustration surfaced about what several commissioners called an atypical decision process.

Rowe said he had “never seen a situation where we get to this point where we don’t have a complete DA to look at.”

Khalsa responded, noting CEQA requirements differ depending on whether a body is advisory or decision-making.

She pointed commissioners to “CEQA guideline section 15025” and explained that “the law clearly allows the planning commission when you’re working in an advisory capacity to review a draft EIR.”

After the final motion passed, Weiss announced, “Okay. So it carries five to two.”

The recommendation now moves to the City Council, which will decide whether to certify the EIR and place the project on the June 2026 ballot. The council has the authority to negotiate density, amend baseline project features and approve the development agreement.

