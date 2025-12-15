California Jewish Caucus Condemns Deadly Hanukkah Attack in Australia

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaders of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus on Sunday condemned a deadly antisemitic attack in Australia that targeted Jews celebrating the first night of Hanukkah and announced a $36,000 contribution to support security at Jewish community events across California.

According to media accounts, the shooting occurred during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia, where gunfire erupted at a community gathering marking the first night of the holiday.

Multiple outlets reported that at least 15 people were killed in the attack, which took place during a public Hanukkah event attended by families and community members.

Authorities in Australia have described the shooting as a terrorist attack, and law enforcement officials said the incident prompted a major emergency response and a heightened security posture around Jewish institutions in the country.

In a joint statement, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, co-chairs of the caucus, and Vice Chairs Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, and Assemblymember Dawn Addis, D-Morro Bay, said they were responding to what they described as a terrorist attack that killed at least 15 people at the community Hanukkah event.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the deadly terrorist attack in Australia targeting the Jewish Community on the first night of Hanukkah,” the lawmakers said in the statement. “At least 15 individuals were murdered at a community Hanukkah event. Antisemitism, including violent attacks on Jews, is on the rise in the US and around the world. We must never allow this violence — or the rhetoric and targeting of Jews that gives rise to this violence — to be normalized.”

The caucus said the attack comes amid growing concern within Jewish communities about rising antisemitic violence, including threats and attacks tied to religious and cultural gatherings.

“As Hanukkah begins, Jews in our state are deeply concerned about this rise in antisemitic violence,” the statement said. “But Hanukkah is a celebration of resilience and our community will continue to stand proudly for our traditions and our values.”

The lawmakers announced that the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, through its foundation, will donate $36,000 to help Jewish community organizations enhance security during Hanukkah and other community celebrations throughout the state.

The caucus also offered a message of solidarity and resolve in closing the statement, emphasizing both remembrance and hope during the holiday.

“We wish the entire community Chag Sameach,” the lawmakers said. “Hanukkah reminds us that even in the darkest of times there is hope. We are committed to our community’s future and safety, even in the face of so much hate.”

