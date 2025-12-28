Sunday Commentary: Abundance and the Left’s Struggles With the Politics of Building

I finally read Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson in December, and I came away impressed — not because I agreed with every implication, but because it may be the most original and consequential intervention the mainstream left has produced in years.
That originality is precisely why the book has generated so much pushback from progressives. Abundance does not begin where much of contemporary liberal politics begins.
It does not start with redistribution, moral signaling or identifying villains. It starts with a diagnosis: many of America’s most damaging crises are not the result of ignorance or inevitability, but of deliberate choices that constrain supply, slow delivery and fragment authority.
The authors’ thesis is disarmingly simple.
“To have the future we want,” they write, “we need to build and invent more of what we need.”
For a left that has spent decades focused on regulating markets and mitigating harm, that emphasis on building, capacity and throughput can feel jarring, even suspect. Yet it is precisely that reframing that gives the book its power.
Housing is where the argument lands first, and it is where the critique feels most urgent. The authors describe the housing crisis as the clearest example of what they call “chosen scarcities.”
For decades, home construction failed to keep pace with population growth, particularly in the most economically productive metropolitan regions. The result has not only been soaring housing costs, but a cascade of secondary crises: displacement, extreme commuting, labor shortages and homelessness concentrated in cities that drive the national economy.
The authors ground their argument in blunt comparative data showing just how far the United States has fallen behind peer nations in building housing.
“The average number of dwellings per thousand people in the developed world is about 470, according to the OECD,” they write. “France and Italy have nearly 600. Japan and Germany have about 500. The US has only about 425.” The shortfall is not mysterious or accidental. “Where did all the houses go?” they ask. “The answer is that they were never built at all.”
That national failure becomes starker when the comparison shifts from countries to states. Klein and Thompson describe Texas as “the single largest beneficiary of California’s housing crisis,” not because of climate or culture, but because of permitting and production.
“The Austin metro area led the nation in housing permits in 2022, permitting 18 new homes for every 1,000 residents,” they note. “Los Angeles’s and San Francisco’s metro areas permitted only 2.5 units per 1,000 residents.” The divergence reflects not demand, but policy choices.
Those choices have measurable human consequences.
“California has about 12 percent of the nation’s population, 30 percent of the nation’s homeless population, and about 50 percent of its unsheltered homeless population,” the authors write.
They argue that this outcome is not the product of unique social pathologies, but of housing scarcity layered atop economic dynamism.
Recent permitting data reinforces the pattern.
“In 2023, the San Francisco metro area issued about 7,500 new housing permits,” they report. “The Boston metro area issued 10,500. New York City, Newark, and Jersey City—together—issued slightly fewer than 40,000. The Houston metro area issued almost 70,000.” The result is not merely different skylines, but different affordability trajectories.
That divergence shows up directly in prices.
“In Houston, the median home costs a bit over $300,000 rather than a bit over $1.7 million in San Francisco,” Klein and Thompson write.
The contrast underscores their core contention: when housing supply is allowed to expand, affordability follows; when it is constrained, scarcity hardens into crisis.
This framing shifts the debate in an important way. Rather than treating high housing costs or homelessness as the product of individual failure or abstract market forces, Abundance centers structural supply constraints.
It also challenges a long-standing progressive reflex to rely on demand-side subsidies as a substitute for supply.
As the authors put it, “giving people a subsidy for a good whose supply is choked is like building a ladder to try to reach an elevator that is racing ever upward.”
That logic carries directly into the book’s treatment of homelessness.
Drawing on empirical research, Klein and Thompson argue that while addiction, mental illness and trauma matter at the individual level, they do not explain why homelessness varies so dramatically across regions.
What does track those differences, they argue, are rent levels and housing vacancy rates. In high-cost, low-vacancy markets, homelessness rises. In places where housing is cheaper and more plentiful, it does not.
For progressives, that conclusion is uncomfortable. It implies that years of well-intentioned policy in liberal jurisdictions — policy that failed to allow housing supply to expand — helped produce the very humanitarian crisis those policies were meant to prevent.
Where Abundance becomes truly controversial on the left is in its critique of progressive governance itself.
The book argues that American government, especially in blue states and cities, has become exceptionally good at stopping projects and exceptionally bad at delivering them. Environmental review, land-use regulation and administrative process — often created for legitimate reasons — have multiplied into a dense web of veto points that can delay or derail housing, transit and clean energy projects alike.
The authors introduce a phrase that captures this dynamic memorably: “everything-bagel liberalism.”
The everything bagel, they note, is excellent because it adds just enough of many ingredients.
Progressive governance, by contrast, often tries to load every project with every conceivable goal — affordability, climate mitigation, labor standards, racial equity, community input, historic preservation and more — without recognizing that piling on requirements can make projects slower, costlier or impossible to complete.
The result, they argue, is a grim irony. The jurisdictions that are most rhetorically committed to affordable housing, mass transit and clean energy are often the least capable of building them at scale.
California is a central example.
The book notes that liberals should be able to say, “Vote for us, and we will govern the country the way we govern California.”
Instead, conservatives can point to decades of failed housing production, spiraling homelessness and unfinished megaprojects as evidence of progressive incapacity.
This is not a conservative argument about shrinking government.
The authors explicitly reject the idea that government is inherently inefficient. Rather, they argue that progressive governance has become overly legalistic and procedural, designed more to prevent harm than to produce public goods. In their telling, this crisis of state capacity erodes public trust and ultimately feeds the very anti-government politics progressives oppose.
The argument extends well beyond housing. On climate, Abundance rejects degrowth as both politically implausible and morally inadequate.
Klein and Thompson argue that the only viable path to deep decarbonization while reducing global poverty is to invent and deploy clean energy that is plentiful and cheap. Scarcity-based climate politics, they warn, risks backlash and instability rather than durable progress.
The authors argue that scarcity is not just an economic condition but a political accelerant. “The politics of scarcity can be seductive,” they write. “When there is not enough to go around, we look with suspicion on anyone who might take what we have.” In that environment, housing shortages become not just a policy failure but a political weapon.
They point to how that dynamic played out in national politics.
“In the 2024 election, JD Vance spoke often of the inadequacy of housing supply, which he wielded as a cudgel against immigrants,” they write. “‘Illegal aliens competing with Americans for scarce homes is one of the most significant drivers of home prices in the country,’ he said in the vice presidential debate.”
They note that Donald Trump echoed the same frame, warning voters they “cannot ignore the impact that the flood of 21 million illegal aliens has had on driving up housing costs.”
Klein and Thompson emphasize that this rhetoric succeeds precisely because scarcity feels real. When housing is scarce, fear becomes easier to mobilize.
“Right-wing populism seeks power by closing doors, halting change, and venerating the businesses and dominance hierarchies of the past,” they write. “Scarcity is its handmaiden.” That scarcity, they argue, feeds the belief that government is weak and corrupt and that strongmen are needed to deliver on democracy’s failed promises.
But the authors do not reserve blame solely for the right.
“Liberals might detest the language that Trump and Vance use to demonize immigrants,” they write, “but blue America practices its own version of scarcity politics.”
They argue that zoning regulations in liberal states and cities that restrict housing supply “have increased costs far more than the recent influx of immigrants,” worsening an affordability crisis that the right was then able to exploit.
The consequences of those choices extend beyond housing markets.
“Thus, the mistakes of liberals contributed to the rise of illiberalism,” the authors conclude.
They cite Atlantic writer Jerusalem Demsas, who captured the deeper psychological dynamic: “The tendency to turn against outsiders in the face of critical shortages is not restricted to a basket of deplorables. It’s in all of us.”
As Demsas wrote, “Most people see others as a threat to their resources, whether it’s immigrants coming for your housing, yuppies pushing up rents, other students taking slots at all the good schools, or just more people on the road, adding to congestion.”
On science and technology, the book makes a parallel claim.
Government has historically been indispensable to innovation, from biomedical research to the technologies embedded in everyday consumer devices.
Yet modern research funding has become increasingly risk-averse, systematically penalizing novelty and rewarding incrementalism. The result is underinvestment in the breakthroughs that could meaningfully expand human well-being.
Klein and Thompson argue that sustaining scientific progress requires confronting a basic resource problem.
“If keeping up the pace of scientific progress demands more resources, it points to a clear solution: recruit more scientists and spend more money,” they write. “These aren’t bad ideas; they might be great ones.”
Yet the trend has moved in the opposite direction.
“As a share of the economy, government-funded R&D has declined in the last sixty years,” economist Heidi Williams said, a shift the authors argue has left the United States badly underinvested in basic research.
That underinvestment matters because scientific discovery has long been a central driver of economic growth and human well-being. If scientific spending is foundational to growth, the authors contend, the decline in public investment represents not fiscal prudence but a failure of national ambition, one that constrains future prosperity in much the same way housing scarcity constrains opportunity.
The book also emphasizes that American innovation has never been purely homegrown.
“Some of the greatest achievements in US history, including the Manhattan Project and the Apollo program, are impossible to imagine without the contribution of people who were born abroad,” said Jeremy Neufeld, a fellow at the Institute for Progress. Immigration, the authors argue, has functioned as a quiet but powerful engine of abundance.
The data underscores that point.
Despite making up only about 14 percent of the US population, immigrants accounted for “23 percent of US patents from 1990 to 2016, 38 percent of US Nobel Prizes in chemistry, medicine, and physics from 2000 to 2023, and more than half of the billion-dollar US start-ups in the last twenty years.”
These figures, the authors suggest, reflect not coincidence but systemic reliance on global talent.
Today, however, that pipeline is increasingly fragile.
“As immigration politics has been subsumed by debates about border control policies, the US has quietly made it harder for the typical foreign-born student to stay,” they write. “America has allowed wait times for green cards to lengthen, while the number of applicants stuck in immigration backlogs has gotten so large that some talented immigrants have stopped waiting and moved away.”
The consequences are already visible. “Since 2007, the share of international students on academic visas applying to stay and work in the US has declined by more than a third.” In the authors’ telling, this is scarcity politics applied to innovation itself: constraining the very inputs — people, ideas and investment — that made past American abundance possible.
Throughout the book, abundance is not presented as a fetish for consumption. It is framed as a moral and political condition. When societies fail to build enough housing, energy and infrastructure, scarcity politics take hold. Blame replaces problem-solving. Immigrants, the poor and the marginalized are cast as competitors for goods that should not have been scarce to begin with.
That is why Abundance matters even — and perhaps especially — where progressives disagree with it. Conservatives have largely removed themselves from serious engagement with these questions by bowing to Trumpism and grievance politics. The debate over whether liberal governance can still build and deliver therefore belongs, by default, within the left and center-left coalition.
Progressives do not have to accept every prescription in Abundance to grapple with its critique. But dismissing it outright would be a mistake. Housing alone demands a rethinking of supply, regulation and state capacity. The broader argument — that justice depends not only on intentions and safeguards, but on the ability to build — is more unsettling, and more consequential, than many on the left are yet prepared to admit.
(The Vanguard encourages you to submit response piece – here).
Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.
20 comments
So are you ready to admit the failures of the housing policies you have supported for decades; local control, direct democracy and process over production? Last I heard you were still clinging to some sort of mend it don’t end it Measure J reboot.
The sad part of this locally is the naysayers trying to reinvent other people’s projects instead of advocating for more projects to meet the needs of more people.
Build, build, build more big expensive houses.
There are lots of future Bay Area transplants who want to move to Davis.
That’s Davis’ job, KO! Pretend the meth/fent addicts will emerge from the drainage canals and move into Village Homes, but the real mission from the developer industrial complex overlords is to maximize their profits, so we take it those with money from the Bay Area moving here, and get a little gold star from Mr. Weiner for going along with the ‘affordable housing’ charade by funneling off some little percentage and meanwhile a few of the meth//fent addicts get a room where they can do their addiction in a warm place and kill themselves a little faster, but only if the rules allow one housing without abstinence.
The weird bigotry against people from the Bay Area continues, I see.
The concept of “abundance” is essentially the same thing as consumerism and endless growth (both in population and economy) all of which are leading to the destruction of the habitability of the earth itself – and not just for humans.
Abundance is not a new concept at all – it’s the same thing that’s always been pushed (from the opposite side of the political spectrum).
As far as Bay Area transplants, they probably already comprise half of the population of the region. Since Davis is a college town, it probably attracts somewhat more environmentally-minded transplants from the Bay Area.
There’s still some residual “counter-cultural” aspects to Davis (the Domes on campus, the fossils like me wandering through the Co-Op), though it doesn’t appear that Davis was ever fully on board with that movement.
If you want to help the environment – do less; not more. Abundance is killing the planet.
Actually abundance refers to the capacity to meet human needs reliably and equitably without artificial scarcity.
There’s a lot to unpack in that claim.
They probably could use some infrastructure in Ethiopia (and throughout Africa), however. Not so much in regard to the cell phone /avocado toast generation in the US., who are in line to inherit their parents’ wealth (and aren’t even having kids of their own).
Maybe you should actually read the book. The core abundance literature explicitly integrates climate change and environmental limits, rather than ignoring or dismissing them. The authors are not arguing for limitless consumption but instead are arguing that scarcity politics is a poor—and often counterproductive—response to ecological crisis.
There’s a larger false narrative (outside of that book) that climate change, species extinction, loss of habitat, etc., can be addressed by driving electric cars – so to speak.
There is ultimately only one way to ensure long-term habitability on the planet, and that’s to maintain a stable population and to stop pursuing more crap we don’t need.
How many housing units in the U.S. aren’t even primary residences, nor are rented out? The answer to that might show more of a “wealth gap”, than a fake shortage.
You already know that there’s a university study which shows there isn’t a housing shortage, and that was from several years ago (before probably hundreds of thousands of additional housing units were built despite a population that essentially isn’t increasing).
The abundance framework explicitly rejects the idea that climate and ecological collapse can be solved through isolated consumer substitutions—such as simply replacing gas cars with electric ones while leaving land use, energy systems, and political economy unchanged. In fact, the authors repeatedly argue against precisely that kind of techno-consumerist minimalism.
Sounds like the authors would be fans of preserving farmland, then. And to cease pursuing car-dependent sprawl in general.
Have they weighed in on California Forever? What would he think of Lagoon Valley, Vacaville, Natomas, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Folsom, etc.?
And how does the author feel about pursuing sprawl to support “abundantly-sized” school districts?
Maybe I should read that book, sometime after I get-around to reading “White Fragility”.
The problem with trying to argue without an understanding of the material, is that you comments are just flat out wrong.
The abundance authors are not saying “we like density and farmland preservation.”
They are arguing:
• Farmland loss is a direct consequence of housing scarcity, not abundance. When cities refuse to build infill housing at scale, growth is displaced outward. Sprawl is the scarcity outcome, not the abundance outcome.
• Car dependence is an infrastructure failure, not a consumer choice. Abundance arguments target the regulatory and political barriers that prevent dense housing, mixed-use neighborhoods, and mass transit from being built.
• Abundance is spatial efficiency. Dense housing near jobs reduces land consumption, emissions, infrastructure costs, and habitat loss simultaneously. That is why abundance is framed as an environmental strategy, not merely an economic one.
O.K. – thanks.
There’s still some problems with this. For one thing, it’s STILL assuming that endless growth is sustainable. Infill/smart growth ultimately cannot accommodate endless growth, either. It will still run up against practical limits, and it will always be more expensive.
The other problem “is” consumer choice – despite what the authors claim. And there’s plenty of developers and their political supporters willing to provide it.
Turns out that people don’t like living in 19th century New York city (crowded, expensive slums). Actually, it seems like we may be entering an era like that again – the “working poor”.
But from what you’re saying here, it seems like the author is arguing AGAINST “abundance”. Pack ’em and stack ’em – despite what they’d prefer.
The entire country (the vast development occurring in this area, and in other parts such as the southern states) is going in the exact opposite direction (sprawl).
And yet, the population isn’t really growing.
Ron, you are still attributing to the authors a premise they explicitly reject: that abundance equals or requires endless growth.
The abundance argument does not rest on the assumption that growth is infinite or that cities must expand without bound. It rests on a very different, and much narrower, claim: Human need is finite; artificial scarcity is not inevitable.
O.K. – but it seems to me that the growth monkey/YIMBYs have latched onto this as their new bible. And yet, they’re anything “but” what you’re claiming this book is about.
“Human need is finite; artificial scarcity is not inevitable.”
A lot to unpack just in that claim alone – it has no meaning by itself. Maybe try comparing the people in Ethiopia or Somalia with the avocado toast crowd here. The ones trying to make a living as a barista (after graduating) with student loan debt, who insist on living in San Francisco (while waiting to inherit a significant sum of money from their parents).
Or, compare it to the billionaires in that same city – who want to build another city in the Suisun area.
Some YIMBYs may misuse the language, but that doesn’t define the argument. But doesn’t that make it all the more imperative to actually understand the article rather than debating air?
That ‘Human need is finite’ doesn’t mean luxury is limitless — it means there is a morally defensible threshold beyond which deprivation is unjustifiable.
Pointing to global famine doesn’t refute that claim but it does demonstrate how politically produced scarcity operates.
I just recalled that 48 Hills has a critique regarding “Abundance”:
“The hot new book ‘Abundance’ is just more neoliberal tech bro porn”
https://48hills.org/2025/04/the-hot-new-book-abundance-is-just-more-neoliberal-tech-bro-porn/
David, maybe you should read that before hitching your wagon to it.
By not reading it for yourself, you are relying on Tim Redmond and I to mediate the meaning to you and you to parse between the two rather than come up with your own unique takes.
Probably better than relying on you to mediate the meaning.
Again, I’m mostly looking at how this book is being used (politically). It’s the YIMBY bible. So if you’re going to refer to it, so can others.
Here’s one passage from 48 Hills:
“But they also follow what has become the mantra of the new centrist Democrats: Limiting or abolishing old-fashioned regulations, like the California Environmental Quality Act, will be the key to building and Abundance society.”
“They don’t discuss at all the crisis of economic inequality, or the need for taxation policies that reduce it. They just assume that our current economic system, with fewer barriers, more government support for scientific research, and less bureaucracy to slow down research grants will inevitably lead to a better future.”
Since I haven’t read it, what does the author propose to do about developers continuing to offer sprawl as an alternative?
Maybe, but I think Tim gets much of this wrong.
Tim Redmond is right that Abundance has drawn criticism from the left, particularly for giving more attention to deregulation and state capacity than to redistribution or structural inequality, and he is correct that the book emphasizes reducing regulatory barriers and adopts an optimistic, future-oriented tone.
What the authors do — explicitly — is offer abundance as an alternative political strategy to redistribution-first liberalism, not as a denial of inequality or injustice, but as a critique of redistribution as the primary or sufficient tool for improving material conditions.
Where he goes wrong is in framing the book as neoliberal “tech bro” ideology: Klein and Thompson do not argue for laissez-faire markets or tech fixes alone, but for active government, public investment, and institutional reform to deliver housing, infrastructure, and climate goals at scale.
Klein and Thompson argue that abundance is impossible without strong, competent, and democratic government. Their critique is not of government itself, but of government that is procedurally clogged, risk-averse, and incapable of executing large public projects. The book is a call for state capacity, not market withdrawal.
Redmond also miscasts the authors as dismissive of environmental constraints and redistribution, conflates their argument with green consumerism, and overstates claims about profit sharing and innovation while ignoring the book’s core insistence on state capacity rather than market fundamentalism.
In short, Tim doesn’t really do justice to the book as written. His critique treats Abundance as a stand-in for neoliberal growth ideology and tech-consumerism, when the authors are explicitly arguing for strong state capacity, public investment, and effective government as alternatives to both austerity and redistribution-only politics.
Even where his concerns about inequality and misuse of the rhetoric are valid, his rendering collapses the authors’ actual argument into a caricature that sidesteps their central claim: that liberal goals are failing not because government does too much, but because it no longer works well enough to deliver material outcomes.