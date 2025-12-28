Sunday Commentary: Abundance and the Left’s Struggles With the Politics of Building

I finally read Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson in December, and I came away impressed — not because I agreed with every implication, but because it may be the most original and consequential intervention the mainstream left has produced in years.

That originality is precisely why the book has generated so much pushback from progressives. Abundance does not begin where much of contemporary liberal politics begins.

It does not start with redistribution, moral signaling or identifying villains. It starts with a diagnosis: many of America’s most damaging crises are not the result of ignorance or inevitability, but of deliberate choices that constrain supply, slow delivery and fragment authority.

The authors’ thesis is disarmingly simple.

“To have the future we want,” they write, “we need to build and invent more of what we need.”

For a left that has spent decades focused on regulating markets and mitigating harm, that emphasis on building, capacity and throughput can feel jarring, even suspect. Yet it is precisely that reframing that gives the book its power.

Housing is where the argument lands first, and it is where the critique feels most urgent. The authors describe the housing crisis as the clearest example of what they call “chosen scarcities.”

For decades, home construction failed to keep pace with population growth, particularly in the most economically productive metropolitan regions. The result has not only been soaring housing costs, but a cascade of secondary crises: displacement, extreme commuting, labor shortages and homelessness concentrated in cities that drive the national economy.

The authors ground their argument in blunt comparative data showing just how far the United States has fallen behind peer nations in building housing.

“The average number of dwellings per thousand people in the developed world is about 470, according to the OECD,” they write. “France and Italy have nearly 600. Japan and Germany have about 500. The US has only about 425.” The shortfall is not mysterious or accidental. “Where did all the houses go?” they ask. “The answer is that they were never built at all.”

That national failure becomes starker when the comparison shifts from countries to states. Klein and Thompson describe Texas as “the single largest beneficiary of California’s housing crisis,” not because of climate or culture, but because of permitting and production.

“The Austin metro area led the nation in housing permits in 2022, permitting 18 new homes for every 1,000 residents,” they note. “Los Angeles’s and San Francisco’s metro areas permitted only 2.5 units per 1,000 residents.” The divergence reflects not demand, but policy choices.

Those choices have measurable human consequences.

“California has about 12 percent of the nation’s population, 30 percent of the nation’s homeless population, and about 50 percent of its unsheltered homeless population,” the authors write.

They argue that this outcome is not the product of unique social pathologies, but of housing scarcity layered atop economic dynamism.

Recent permitting data reinforces the pattern.

“In 2023, the San Francisco metro area issued about 7,500 new housing permits,” they report. “The Boston metro area issued 10,500. New York City, Newark, and Jersey City—together—issued slightly fewer than 40,000. The Houston metro area issued almost 70,000.” The result is not merely different skylines, but different affordability trajectories.

That divergence shows up directly in prices.

“In Houston, the median home costs a bit over $300,000 rather than a bit over $1.7 million in San Francisco,” Klein and Thompson write.

The contrast underscores their core contention: when housing supply is allowed to expand, affordability follows; when it is constrained, scarcity hardens into crisis.

This framing shifts the debate in an important way. Rather than treating high housing costs or homelessness as the product of individual failure or abstract market forces, Abundance centers structural supply constraints.

It also challenges a long-standing progressive reflex to rely on demand-side subsidies as a substitute for supply.

As the authors put it, “giving people a subsidy for a good whose supply is choked is like building a ladder to try to reach an elevator that is racing ever upward.”

That logic carries directly into the book’s treatment of homelessness.

Drawing on empirical research, Klein and Thompson argue that while addiction, mental illness and trauma matter at the individual level, they do not explain why homelessness varies so dramatically across regions.

What does track those differences, they argue, are rent levels and housing vacancy rates. In high-cost, low-vacancy markets, homelessness rises. In places where housing is cheaper and more plentiful, it does not.

For progressives, that conclusion is uncomfortable. It implies that years of well-intentioned policy in liberal jurisdictions — policy that failed to allow housing supply to expand — helped produce the very humanitarian crisis those policies were meant to prevent.

Where Abundance becomes truly controversial on the left is in its critique of progressive governance itself.

The book argues that American government, especially in blue states and cities, has become exceptionally good at stopping projects and exceptionally bad at delivering them. Environmental review, land-use regulation and administrative process — often created for legitimate reasons — have multiplied into a dense web of veto points that can delay or derail housing, transit and clean energy projects alike.

The authors introduce a phrase that captures this dynamic memorably: “everything-bagel liberalism.”

The everything bagel, they note, is excellent because it adds just enough of many ingredients.

Progressive governance, by contrast, often tries to load every project with every conceivable goal — affordability, climate mitigation, labor standards, racial equity, community input, historic preservation and more — without recognizing that piling on requirements can make projects slower, costlier or impossible to complete.

The result, they argue, is a grim irony. The jurisdictions that are most rhetorically committed to affordable housing, mass transit and clean energy are often the least capable of building them at scale.

California is a central example.

The book notes that liberals should be able to say, “Vote for us, and we will govern the country the way we govern California.”

Instead, conservatives can point to decades of failed housing production, spiraling homelessness and unfinished megaprojects as evidence of progressive incapacity.

This is not a conservative argument about shrinking government.

The authors explicitly reject the idea that government is inherently inefficient. Rather, they argue that progressive governance has become overly legalistic and procedural, designed more to prevent harm than to produce public goods. In their telling, this crisis of state capacity erodes public trust and ultimately feeds the very anti-government politics progressives oppose.

The argument extends well beyond housing. On climate, Abundance rejects degrowth as both politically implausible and morally inadequate.

Klein and Thompson argue that the only viable path to deep decarbonization while reducing global poverty is to invent and deploy clean energy that is plentiful and cheap. Scarcity-based climate politics, they warn, risks backlash and instability rather than durable progress.

The authors argue that scarcity is not just an economic condition but a political accelerant. “The politics of scarcity can be seductive,” they write. “When there is not enough to go around, we look with suspicion on anyone who might take what we have.” In that environment, housing shortages become not just a policy failure but a political weapon.

They point to how that dynamic played out in national politics.

“In the 2024 election, JD Vance spoke often of the inadequacy of housing supply, which he wielded as a cudgel against immigrants,” they write. “‘Illegal aliens competing with Americans for scarce homes is one of the most significant drivers of home prices in the country,’ he said in the vice presidential debate.”

They note that Donald Trump echoed the same frame, warning voters they “cannot ignore the impact that the flood of 21 million illegal aliens has had on driving up housing costs.”

Klein and Thompson emphasize that this rhetoric succeeds precisely because scarcity feels real. When housing is scarce, fear becomes easier to mobilize.

“Right-wing populism seeks power by closing doors, halting change, and venerating the businesses and dominance hierarchies of the past,” they write. “Scarcity is its handmaiden.” That scarcity, they argue, feeds the belief that government is weak and corrupt and that strongmen are needed to deliver on democracy’s failed promises.

But the authors do not reserve blame solely for the right.

“Liberals might detest the language that Trump and Vance use to demonize immigrants,” they write, “but blue America practices its own version of scarcity politics.”

They argue that zoning regulations in liberal states and cities that restrict housing supply “have increased costs far more than the recent influx of immigrants,” worsening an affordability crisis that the right was then able to exploit.

The consequences of those choices extend beyond housing markets.

“Thus, the mistakes of liberals contributed to the rise of illiberalism,” the authors conclude.

They cite Atlantic writer Jerusalem Demsas, who captured the deeper psychological dynamic: “The tendency to turn against outsiders in the face of critical shortages is not restricted to a basket of deplorables. It’s in all of us.”

As Demsas wrote, “Most people see others as a threat to their resources, whether it’s immigrants coming for your housing, yuppies pushing up rents, other students taking slots at all the good schools, or just more people on the road, adding to congestion.”

On science and technology, the book makes a parallel claim.

Government has historically been indispensable to innovation, from biomedical research to the technologies embedded in everyday consumer devices.

Yet modern research funding has become increasingly risk-averse, systematically penalizing novelty and rewarding incrementalism. The result is underinvestment in the breakthroughs that could meaningfully expand human well-being.

Klein and Thompson argue that sustaining scientific progress requires confronting a basic resource problem.

“If keeping up the pace of scientific progress demands more resources, it points to a clear solution: recruit more scientists and spend more money,” they write. “These aren’t bad ideas; they might be great ones.”

Yet the trend has moved in the opposite direction.

“As a share of the economy, government-funded R&D has declined in the last sixty years,” economist Heidi Williams said, a shift the authors argue has left the United States badly underinvested in basic research.

That underinvestment matters because scientific discovery has long been a central driver of economic growth and human well-being. If scientific spending is foundational to growth, the authors contend, the decline in public investment represents not fiscal prudence but a failure of national ambition, one that constrains future prosperity in much the same way housing scarcity constrains opportunity.

The book also emphasizes that American innovation has never been purely homegrown.

“Some of the greatest achievements in US history, including the Manhattan Project and the Apollo program, are impossible to imagine without the contribution of people who were born abroad,” said Jeremy Neufeld, a fellow at the Institute for Progress. Immigration, the authors argue, has functioned as a quiet but powerful engine of abundance.

The data underscores that point.

Despite making up only about 14 percent of the US population, immigrants accounted for “23 percent of US patents from 1990 to 2016, 38 percent of US Nobel Prizes in chemistry, medicine, and physics from 2000 to 2023, and more than half of the billion-dollar US start-ups in the last twenty years.”

These figures, the authors suggest, reflect not coincidence but systemic reliance on global talent.

Today, however, that pipeline is increasingly fragile.

“As immigration politics has been subsumed by debates about border control policies, the US has quietly made it harder for the typical foreign-born student to stay,” they write. “America has allowed wait times for green cards to lengthen, while the number of applicants stuck in immigration backlogs has gotten so large that some talented immigrants have stopped waiting and moved away.”

The consequences are already visible. “Since 2007, the share of international students on academic visas applying to stay and work in the US has declined by more than a third.” In the authors’ telling, this is scarcity politics applied to innovation itself: constraining the very inputs — people, ideas and investment — that made past American abundance possible.

Throughout the book, abundance is not presented as a fetish for consumption. It is framed as a moral and political condition. When societies fail to build enough housing, energy and infrastructure, scarcity politics take hold. Blame replaces problem-solving. Immigrants, the poor and the marginalized are cast as competitors for goods that should not have been scarce to begin with.

That is why Abundance matters even — and perhaps especially — where progressives disagree with it. Conservatives have largely removed themselves from serious engagement with these questions by bowing to Trumpism and grievance politics. The debate over whether liberal governance can still build and deliver therefore belongs, by default, within the left and center-left coalition.

Progressives do not have to accept every prescription in Abundance to grapple with its critique. But dismissing it outright would be a mistake. Housing alone demands a rethinking of supply, regulation and state capacity. The broader argument — that justice depends not only on intentions and safeguards, but on the ability to build — is more unsettling, and more consequential, than many on the left are yet prepared to admit.

