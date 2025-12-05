BOONE, N.C. – A sweeping series of federal immigration raids across North Carolina and the Appalachian region has drawn unexpected resistance from conservative rural communities, according to an article by The Intercept.

Federal officials described Operation Charlotte’s Web as a crackdown targeting “violent gang members” and “criminal aliens.” However, DHS data shows that out of more than 370 people arrested, only 44 had prior criminal records. The Intercept reports that most of those detained were ordinary undocumented residents taken from workplaces, neighborhoods and rural towns, raising concerns about broad arrests unrelated to public safety issues.

In Boone, The Intercept states that roughly 135 residents gathered on short notice to protest ICE activity. Students and community members held signs and warned federal agents that their actions would not go unchallenged, contradicting the assumption that rural towns would quietly accept immigration enforcement activity.

The Intercept also reports that Charlotte and surrounding counties saw an even larger response. Volunteers formed networks aimed at spotting and reporting ICE and Border Patrol activity. Federal officials criticized the rapid response effort, calling it “cult behavior.”

In Harlan County, Ky., frustration grew after DEA-assisted operations stormed restaurants under the guise of a drug investigation, The Intercept states. Local reporters later confirmed that the subsequent arrests were matters only of immigration violations, not narcotics offenses, leaving residents angry and confused about the lack of transparency surrounding federal involvement. Over a dozen people were transferred to a detention facility nearly 70 miles away with little explanation.

Previous decades with limited federal support during floods, economic decline and the opioid crisis left residents frustrated that meaningful assistance rarely arrived. Many noted the contrast between slow disaster relief and sudden, large-scale enforcement operations focused on immigration, deepening local skepticism toward federal priorities, reports The Intercept.

The emerging pushback marks a significant shift in public response to immigration enforcement in areas commonly viewed as politically aligned with the Trump administration. Locals who protested emphasized that those arrested were co-workers, classmates and neighbors, challenging longstanding narratives about immigrant communities in rural America.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: