Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 313: Humanizing Prison Through Visitation and Presence

On this episode of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald speaks with Shazad Carbaidwala, a longtime volunteer and board member with Prisoner Visitation and Support, a national organization that provides consistent, face-to-face visits to incarcerated people in federal facilities across the country. Carbaidwala has spent nearly a decade visiting people inside prisons, offering something both simple and rare in the modern correctional system: human connection. His work reflects a broader effort to counter isolation, neglect, and dehumanization within federal incarceration.

Carbaidwala describes how he first became involved with Prisoner Visitation and Support while living in Philadelphia, answering a call to serve in a way that aligned with his belief in helping people wherever possible. What began as volunteer work grew into a long-term commitment that now includes board leadership and regular visits to federal institutions, most recently in Chicago. Over time, he says, the experience reshaped his own understanding of prisons, revealing not only the hardship of confinement but also the resilience, growth, and humanity of the people inside.

The conversation explores what it is like to walk into a federal prison for the first time—the rigid procedures, the emotional weight, and the stark contrast between public perceptions of incarceration and lived reality. Carbaidwala emphasizes that while the environment can be intimidating, the interactions themselves are often deeply affirming. People inside are eager for conversation, connection, and recognition. Visits routinely involve ordinary human exchanges—discussing sports, family, politics, or faith—moments that restore a sense of dignity in a system that often strips it away.

Greenwald and Carbaidwala also reflect on the broader implications of visitation for rehabilitation and reentry, particularly in a federal system where people are frequently housed thousands of miles from their families. They discuss shifting attitudes toward incarceration, the importance of recognizing trauma and deprivation in people’s backgrounds, and the role of volunteers in bridging the gap between prison and society. At its core, the episode underscores a central theme of Everyday Injustice: meaningful change begins by seeing incarcerated people not as abstractions, but as human beings deserving of empathy, attention, and connection.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: