Op-ed | Local Public Policy Heartlessness

A person walks past a homeless encampment along X Street under State Route 99 in Sacramento on Oct. 25, 2024. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

The latest newsletter from Sacramento County Supervisor Rosario Rodriguez begins by saying that an appeals court has finally allowed local governments to destroy whatever meager shelter the homeless have managed to cobble together on public land, even if no alternative housing is offered. Supervisor Rodriguez is eager to permit homeless sweeps on private land, too.

Where will these people go once the police destroy their encampment? Ms. Rodriguez doesn’t say.

Let’s not be too hard on Ms. Rodriguez, though—after all, homeless people are at least a sanitation problem. But local governments are not helping there, either. One enterprising citizen paid for porta-potties at a homeless encampment, but local government prohibited that. Apparently, the unhoused must be a conspicuous threat to public health.

Reducing poverty is the key to solving the problem of homelessness. The majority of the unhoused are simply too poor to afford rents that have been rising faster than salaries in recent years—and 40% of the unhoused are employed. Should employers be allowed access to American markets when they employ people at such low rates that they can’t afford life’s necessities? Ms. Rodriguez doesn’t say.

Ms. Rodriguez often states that the unhoused are mentally ill and/or addicted, and that is her excuse for the difficulty in solving this problem. These illnesses should also make them unsympathetic enough that most people will shun them, too.

Yet the majority are just poor. Self-medicating for the PTSD of homelessness typically occurs only after people lose their housing. Yes, there are mentally ill homeless, but, in a stunning demonstration of political heartlessness, the government-run asylums that previously housed them were closed without providing alternative housing.

The attack on poor people is generations-long now. US affordable housing programs were designed to fail from their inception, so currently, the US has its biggest homeless population since the Great Depression. Nevertheless, the consistent message from public policy makers is that the US isn’t a “can-do” country. The poor are even at fault that they’re mentally ill and addicted!

What happened to affordable housing? Nationally, the Nixon administration stopped the feds from building it directly. As his administration cut taxes on the wealthy roughly in half, Reagan cut HUD’s affordable housing budget by 75%.

This kind of heartlessness is bipartisan, too. Clinton signed legislation with the Faircloth amendment that limited how much federal support is available for affordable housing. And there’s always been the covert sabotage of underestimating maintenance for such housing, so it deteriorates rapidly—particularly important when housing people whose attention to material things is limited.

Is there any local government interest in a more humanitarian response, like free clinics that would free up money for housing? Or what about creating money with a public bank so we could build more affordable housing? That’s right, banks don’t lend deposits; by extending credit, they actually create money. Several communities have found that providing housing is cheaper than the cost of homeless sweeps and emergency room visits. The basic income guarantee—giving the poor money—has been successful too, when it’s been tried in Stockton and Mississippi.

Sacramento’s local governments’ response to these alternatives: [crickets]. As for the most commonly proposed “remedies” for homelessness, veteran Los Angeles planner Dick Plotkin says, “Loosening up local zoning codes to reduce homelessness and overcrowding does not work.”

Police Heartlessness

In her previous newsletter, Supervisor Rodriguez described a ride-along with the local police in glowing terms. She believes police are the ones to handle the problem of crime, and, not incidentally, conduct those homeless sweeps.

Although Hollywood says they always get the bad guy, in reality, police solve less than 15% of crimes—13% in 2022 in California, and this is after public spending on police has increased more than four times faster than population growth since the early ’80s. Police don’t even solve the majority of murders.

Incidentally, instead of riding in a police car, no local leader has offered to live poor, never mind homeless, for any period of time. Barbara Ehrenreich’s Nickled and Dimed describes what it’s like living at the other end of the police baton. Executive summary: It’s exhausting.

Could treating people better, rather than (heartlessly) relying on cops, courts, and cages, encourage lower crime rates? The US cages people at five times the world’s per-capita average–seven times the per-capita incarceration rates in France and Canada. Yet France and Canada also have lower crime rates.

One suggestive difference: The US has more than half a million medical bankruptcies annually. France and Canada have single-payer healthcare…and lower crime rates. Incarceration is expensive; the savings that would come from reducing it could certainly fund social programs that diminish crime more cheaply.

In fairness, the Sacramento County jail is full, but 60% to 80% of its inmates are just too poor to afford bail. This separation between inmates and their jobs and families is a powerful incentive for them to accept a (guilty) plea deal, even if they are innocent. So in Sacramento, you’re guilty until proven wealthy, not innocent until proven guilty. Any local discussion of no-cash bail—only the US and the Philippines have cash bail—or supervised release? Nope.

Sprawl as a (Heartless) Ponzi scheme

According to the late Sacramento Supervisor Grantland Johnson, the Sacramento region is widely acknowledged throughout California as the most favorable to development interests—the land speculators, particularly those that want to make the agricultural land surrounding the already developed area into more Conventional Suburban Development (i.e., sprawl). The speculators can purchase agricultural land for a few thousand dollars an acre, and, when they get permission to develop it, sell it to builders for 50 to 100 times more. There’s even a tax break for such real estate deals, so they get to pocket all their egregious profits.

Sprawl is particularly heartless. Not only does it lengthen commutes, but its longer roads, pipes, and wires are also roughly twice as expensive to maintain as infill. The region has roughly 20 years’ worth of unbuilt infill, but the profits for developing that are far less.

So the Supervisors are creating an infrastructure time bomb. At some point, maintenance costs for outlying development will exceed tax revenue, and the public will, in effect, subsidize land speculator profits.

Extending commuting not only contributes to global warming, but it also requires every driving-age adult to own a car, one of the most regressive “taxes” known to man, further impoverishing the poor. Oh yes, and sprawl also makes public transit virtually impossible without large subsidies. Not enough riders can walk to bus stops to make transit financially viable, and the public (rightly) complains that their tax dollars that subsidize transit are misused.

But isn’t sprawl what the public wants? The most valuable real estate in the region is the area around McKinley Park—pedestrian-friendly mixed-use, an alternative to sprawl. People actually pay premiums to live in areas that are not sprawl.

Conclusion

The heartless consequences of these policies crush the poor and encourage criminality. All of what’s critiqued here is optional. Options though they are, all of these demonstrations of heartlessness contribute to an environment that persecutes and immiserates its inhabitants.

