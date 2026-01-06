Opinion | California Housing Reforms Make Sense, but the Timeline Complicates Claims of Failure

“California’s much-touted housing reforms ‘make sense’ but are largely failing to deliver results.” – Steven Greenhut

An opinion column published this week in Governing argues that California’s much-touted housing reforms “make sense” but are largely failing to deliver results, citing sluggish production, rising home prices and structural barriers that continue to limit construction across the state.

Writing for Governing, Steven Greenhut of the R Street Institute contends that years of legislative action have produced more press releases than homes and that California lawmakers have avoided the deeper reforms needed to meaningfully address the housing shortage.

His column, published Jan. 5, questions whether the state’s strategy—largely focused on streamlining approvals for dense multifamily housing—can succeed without broader changes to land use regulation and the California Environmental Quality Act.

Greenhut notes that California lawmakers passed another round of housing legislation in 2025, which Gavin Newsom described as “historic housing reforms.”

Yet Greenhut argues that several major laws enacted as far back as 2017 have not led to the surge in production that state officials promised. “For all the bill-signing hoopla, the state has witnessed too few new developments,” he writes, pointing out that the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex continues to permit more housing annually than the entire state of California.

The opinion piece highlights SB 79, which provides by-right approvals for higher-density housing near transit, but notes that the law does not take effect until January 2026. Greenhut contrasts that with earlier measures—such as lot-splitting under SB 9 and streamlining laws for multifamily and affordable housing—that have already been on the books for several years.

Despite those reforms, he writes, housing production has consistently fallen short of need by roughly 100,000 units per year, while median home prices have nearly doubled over the past decade.

At the same time, the column largely treats the absence of immediate statewide production gains as evidence that the most recent reforms are ineffective, even though several of the policies Greenhut criticizes have not yet been in force long enough to plausibly affect housing output.

SB 79 has just taken effect, and the most recent CEQA exemptions apply primarily to projects that are still in early planning or financing stages.

Given the multiyear timelines associated with site acquisition, design review, litigation risk, financing and construction, measurable impacts from those changes would not be expected for several years.

Citing reporting from the Sacramento Bee, Greenhut points to Sacramento’s failure to meet its annual housing targets as emblematic of a statewide pattern. In 2024, the city permitted fewer than half the homes required to remain on pace with its long-term goals.

A central source for Greenhut’s critique is a report from YIMBY Law, which reviewed five major housing laws enacted since 2021. The group concluded that the laws have had “limited to no impact on the state’s housing supply to date,” adding that new requirements imposed during the legislative process have diluted their effectiveness.

“While the hope was that these laws would provide immediate new paths to regulatory relief, they also allow or mandate development requirements that have reduced their effectiveness,” the report stated.

Greenhut acknowledges a few bright spots, including the growth of accessory dwelling unit construction under state ADU laws and faster rebuilding approvals following Southern California wildfires. But he argues that these gains are marginal in the context of a statewide shortage measured in millions of homes.

He also points to a 2023 survey by the Public Policy Institute of California showing that 71 percent of Californians prefer to live in single-family detached homes, not apartments or backyard units.

Much of Greenhut’s criticism centers on CEQA, the 1970 environmental law that requires environmental review for projects subject to discretionary approval. He describes the statute as “an open invitation for lawsuits,” arguing that its broad standing provisions allow virtually any party to delay or derail housing projects.

Citing a study by the Holland & Knight law firm, Greenhut writes that “housing projects were the top target of CEQA lawsuits,” including infill and affordable developments that conform to the state’s stated environmental goals.

The column also faults local governments for undermining state housing mandates. Greenhut quotes YIMBY Law’s conclusion that “cities have actively undermined the goals of state housing laws through restrictive ordinances and creative interpretations,” pointing to resistance in both liberal and conservative jurisdictions.

Greenhut credits Newsom for using budget negotiations to force passage of two housing bills that provided limited CEQA exemptions and for signing SB 79 despite opposition from neighborhood groups.

Still, he argues that political conditions are unlikely to improve, particularly with Sen. Scott Wiener expected to leave the Legislature and the Senate elevating Sen. Monique Limón to a leadership role.

According to Greenhut, the fundamental flaw in California’s housing strategy is its narrow focus on multifamily development.

“Such projects fill a niche and make sense in the state’s biggest cities,” he writes, but without deregulating single-family housing, the state “is not going to make a huge dent in the housing shortfall.”

As an alternative, Greenhut points to a proposed statewide ballot initiative backed by the California Chamber of Commerce that would impose firm timelines on environmental review and judicial challenges under CEQA.

The chamber argues that the measure would move beyond “piecemeal exemptions” and apply to a broad range of residential projects deemed essential.

Greenhut dismisses calls to wait and see whether existing reforms will eventually pay off. Quoting the Southern California News Group’s editorial board, he notes that critics argue Californians should give recent laws more time.

His response is blunt: “We’ve waited long enough.”

Greenhut’s essay captures a growing strain of frustration among observers who see California’s housing crisis as resistant to incremental reform.

The Vanguard has reported in recent weeks that the picture is more complex.

Although housing production remains far below need, state enforcement of housing laws has intensified, permitting timelines have shortened in some jurisdictions, and by-right approvals and the builder’s remedy are beginning to reshape local land-use politics.

The effects have been uneven and slow, but signs are beginning to suggest the reforms are starting to change behavior in ways that were largely unthinkable a decade ago.

Whether those changes scale quickly enough remains the central question.

Greenhut argues they will not do so without far more aggressive reform.

Housing advocates counter that many of the most consequential policies have only just taken effect, and that treating the lack of immediate statewide output as proof of failure risks confusing long-standing structural barriers with the simple reality that housing policy operates on a multiyear clock.

Greenhut’s column can also be read as a warning that if current reforms fail to produce visible improvements in housing production over the next several years, political pressure may shift toward more aggressive proposals that are less environmentally protective and less focused on infill, transit-oriented, and climate-conscious development.

Incremental CEQA reform, by-right approvals near transit and enforcement of existing housing law are, for now, being justified as a way to reconcile housing production with environmental goals.

If that balance is perceived to have failed, future housing efforts may prioritize speed and volume over sustainability, with fewer safeguards for climate, land use and environmental impacts.

