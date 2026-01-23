Court Watch: Court Rejects $10,000 Bail for Pregnant Accused in Yolo County Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — In a pretrial conference held earlier today in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Danette C. Brown ordered the release of the accused on supervised own-recognizance and rejected a proposed $10,000 bail, citing the accused’s pregnancy and financial circumstances.

According to court records, the accused was facing multiple charges, including felony controlled substance abuse, felony possession of drugs for sale, child abuse or endangerment, and a misdemeanor count of forgery of a check.

Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia argued that the accused is eight months pregnant, currently receiving State Disability Insurance and relying on food stamps for basic needs.

Brushia stated that the accused has been actively seeking treatment for substance abuse by attending drug assistance programs three times a week. Brushia also argued that a $10,000 bail “seems excessive.”

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang opposed release without bail and urged the court to impose the $10,000 bond. Tzang cited the accused’s criminal history, which included an unresolved 2016 forgery case as well as prior failures to appear for probation.

Additionally, Tzang emphasized the accused’s previous involvement in a drug case in which she was found in possession of about four pounds of methamphetamine and three-quarters of a pound of fentanyl, describing it as “a very substantial quantity of drugs.”

Brushia responded that the accused’s “speedy trial rights had been violated,” noting that the 2016 forgery case had not been resolved. Brushia argued that the prolonged delay, combined with the accused’s pregnancy and financial hardship, should favor release on own recognizance rather than the imposition of cash bail.

Brushia further emphasized that the accused’s current engagement with drug assistance programs highlights her willingness to comply with court orders.

Despite the prosecution’s opposition, Brown rejected the request for $10,000 bail and ordered the accused released on supervised own recognizance, with conditions that she continue drug treatment and complete an ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) evaluation.

The case was set to reconvene in six weeks.

