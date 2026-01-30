Transportation Analysis Frames Debate Over Northeast Davis Growth in General Plan Update

DAVIS — When the Davis City Council takes up Task 9 of the city’s General Plan Update on Tuesday, the discussion will center less on whether to approve development and more on whether a large-scale northeast growth concept is even feasible given its transportation demands, costs and long-term fiscal implications.

The analysis before the council, prepared by transportation consulting firm Fehr & Peers at the request of the city, lays out in detail the infrastructure required to support such growth and the substantial tradeoffs involved.

At the council’s direction, the General Plan Update team conducted what Fehr & Peers described as “a high-level assessment of a land use and mobility concept plan aimed at meeting future housing and job needs for Davis consistent with GPU time horizon.” The study evaluated a potential new growth area northeast of the city limits and sphere of influence and a conceptual transportation network designed to serve it, according to the firm’s January 2026 memorandum to city staff .

The consultants noted at the outset that the concept is not a development proposal. “The land use concept was identified for planning purposes and may be explored further in the GPU pending direction from City Council,” Fehr & Peers wrote. The goal, they said, was to understand the scale of transportation infrastructure that would be required if Davis were to rely on peripheral growth to meet housing and employment needs through 2050.

Fehr & Peers framed the work in practical terms, noting that Davis already faces structural challenges funding its existing transportation system. “The City does not have sufficient revenue from existing sources to cover the full cost of operating and maintaining (O&M) the existing network,” the memo states. “Any expansion of the network will exacerbate this problem unless new development is capable of covering the full cost of construction and on-going O&M.”

The land use concept tested by the consultants assumes development of a large area northeast of Davis bounded generally by Pole Line Road, Mace Boulevard, County Road 32A and County Road 29. The area was selected after screening undeveloped land around the city to avoid floodplains and land encumbered by agricultural or habitat conservation easements and to focus on locations that could connect to existing roads.

Under the scenario analyzed by Fehr & Peers, the northeast area would include roughly 4,900 single-family homes, 3,700 multifamily units, employment for about 7,500 workers and a 150-room hotel. The scenario incorporates previously proposed projects such as Willowgrove and the Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus, which together account for a significant portion of the projected housing and job growth.

The consultant analysis focuses heavily on mobility, reflecting the city’s concern that transportation impacts often determine whether large peripheral developments are workable. Fehr & Peers evaluated a grid-style roadway network made up of arterial, minor arterial and collector streets designed to provide redundancy and multiple travel routes. While such a network could reduce congestion by distributing traffic, the firm cautioned that it comes at a high price.

“The benefit of this configuration is that it would provide redundancy with multiple east-west and north-south streets,” the staff report summarizes, but adds that “this type of network…tends to have a high cost especially when building multi-lane facilities” .

Active transportation features prominently in the analysis.

Fehr & Peers assumed Class IV separated bikeways on all arterial and collector streets, along with more than 20 miles of new off-street bike paths and connections to regional routes such as the Yolo Active Transportation Connections corridor.

The report concluded that a grid network combined with extensive bicycle infrastructure would improve both internal circulation and access to the broader Davis network.

Transit service, however, emerged as one of the most constrained elements of the concept.

Fehr & Peers wrote that “providing transit service to the potential new growth area would be challenging,” citing low to moderate residential densities, high vehicle ownership rates associated with anticipated household incomes and the distance to downtown Davis and the UC Davis campus .

The firm noted that high-frequency transit generally requires at least 10,000 residents or employees within a half-mile of stops, a threshold that much of the northeast area would not meet under the assumed land use pattern.

As a result, Fehr & Peers concluded that only limited portions of the area, particularly near East Covell Boulevard and Mace Boulevard, might support more frequent service or a major mobility hub.

To evaluate systemwide impacts, the consultants modeled traffic conditions in 2050 both with and without the northeast growth area. The comparison showed that during the evening peak hour, the additional trips generated by the growth area would “substantially decrease travel speeds on County Road 32A,” creating likely queuing on westbound Interstate 80 ramps and slow traffic on parts of East Chiles Road and Mace Boulevard .

Outside the peak period, the analysis found that most roadways would continue to operate near posted speeds, but Fehr & Peers cautioned that commute and school traffic could still result in delays at certain intersections. Achieving higher speeds during peak hours, the firm concluded, would require significant auto-oriented capacity expansion.

Those potential expansion projects include a grade-separated crossing of the Union Pacific railroad tracks on County Road 32A, widening of Mace Boulevard and improvements at the Interstate 80/Mace Boulevard, Interstate 80/Chiles Road and State Route 113 interchanges. Fehr & Peers also identified potential widening of County Road 29 and new signalization at key intersections to address congestion north of the city.

The estimated cost of those improvements is one of the central findings likely to shape Tuesday’s council discussion. Fehr & Peers estimated that internal street infrastructure alone would cost between $850 million and $1.04 billion. Internal transit infrastructure would add another $60 million to $120 million, while off-site grade separations and interchange improvements would cost between $160 million and $300 million. Right-of-way acquisition and long-term operations and maintenance costs were not included in those figures.

If all of those capital costs were allocated solely to new development in the northeast area, the firm estimated that roughly 78 percent would be borne by residential uses and 22 percent by employment uses, based on daily trip generation. That translates into estimated transportation-related costs of $125,000 to $170,000 per single-family home and $60,000 to $85,000 per multifamily unit.

Fehr & Peers made clear that these figures are not financing plans but rather a way of illustrating scale. The analysis does not account for potential state, federal or regional funding sources, nor does it include ongoing operating and maintenance costs, which the firm flagged as a significant concern given the city’s existing fiscal constraints.

The consultants emphasized that the study is meant to inform policy decisions rather than prescribe outcomes. “The purpose of this assessment was to understand potential transportation implications of the concept, including effects on vehicle travel, roadway capacity and transportation improvements and cost,” Fehr & Peers wrote .

City staff echoed that framing in the staff report prepared for the council, which notes that the preliminary concept allows the city to consider multiple major development projects together rather than on a piecemeal basis. Staff also tied the analysis to broader General Plan goals, including housing supply, fiscal resilience, climate resilience and infrastructure quality.

On Tuesday, the council is expected to discuss whether the Fehr & Peers analysis omits key considerations, whether the magnitude of required infrastructure is compatible with the city’s fiscal realities and whether alternative growth patterns should be explored as part of the General Plan Update.

Council members will also be asked whether the preliminary land use and mobility concept should be refined further or whether other scenarios should be tested.

The meeting will not result in approval of development or expansion of the city’s boundaries.

Instead, it represents an early checkpoint in a multi-year planning process, one in which the Fehr & Peers analysis places hard numbers on a question Davis has wrestled with for decades: what it would actually take, in roads, transit and dollars, to grow outward.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: