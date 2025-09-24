Op-ed | Long Term Planning:  Corridor Development Beats Sprawl

Key points:

Cities can grow intelligently by creating a hierarchy of centers connected by transit.

A “Corridor densification” strategy can increase housing supply by 84% while minimizing land use.

Multifamily homes consume half the water and energy of single-family homes.

Last week our group published a primer on one of the basic ideas in modern urban planning: that having a singular “downtown” no longer works in the age of the automobile, and cities like ours can grow most intelligently by creating a “hierarchy of centers” connected by transit rather than clinging to the simplistic idea of one dominant downtown.



We showed how most of the field of urban planning has converged on this premise and we presented a basic embodiment of this planning philosophy laid over our existing cityscape (which is already is somewhat de-centralized) with regional shopping centers and came up with the following high-level city map:



On this map, we have first identified our major arterial corridors and then planned a simplified transit system to connect them with identified the major secondary centers where we might want to concentrate shopping and most of our apartments and condos. If we followed the principles of “transit-oriented design” or “15 minute cities” our priority would be to re-zone the areas indicated in yellow for moderate-density / mixed use, and we would deliberately design the red areas to be even more intensive regional resource centers than they currently are.



This would give us a city that is efficient, low-traffic, and sustainable, both environmentally and economically.

But as they say… the devil is in the details:

What do we mean by “densification”? How much? How different is this from how we are doing things now? Does this save land? Improve traffic? Reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

There are multiple ways of trying to plan a city even within this theoretical frame, and it requires us making some assumptions about how densely we want to build, what kind of population target we want to build for and how quickly we want to get there.

How much housing could we create with a “Corridor densification” strategy?

Lets create a “capacity study” in order to evaluate these concepts and start putting some assumptions on paper. This is only one scenario of course, but it helps to start somewhere and see how powerful these concepts are.



Step one in creating a land use scenario is to build a more specific map that gives us a feel for how many acres of densification we can pursue, drawing boundaries in a more deliberate way than the conceptual map shown above.

Here we have a more detailed version of the map where we have identified two types of areas:

Yellow: Our arterial zones to be considered for densification long-term to serve an increasing population. Here we tried to find natural places / property lines to draw boundaries that were roughly ⅛ of a mile from the major street in question. Parks, schools and stormwater features are not included but commercial centers which could be turned into vertical mixed-use housing-above-retail are included. Green: Undeveloped areas already adjacent to major arterial corridors. Here we went out ¼ mile from the road as that is what is generally accepted as reasonable “walking distance” to transit.

Now let’s start putting some numbers on the table. Let’s assume that:

The Yellow areas Are currently at 6 units per acre on average The properties that get redeveloped in these zones turn into townhomes, and low-rise apartments and condos average 20 units per acre But we also assume that only half of these properties will eventually be re-developed (its up to the will of private owners after all) The net expectation is that these zones will go up to an average of 13 units per acre.

The Green Areas Are also built at an average of 20 units per acre. Mixed use with commercial and shopping (Larger apartments right on the corridor tapering to townhomes / duplexes and 4-plexes further away.) But since this is new construction, 100% of the buildings there are realized at this more sustainable density.



The yellow areas represent 1,655 acres. Increasing that density from 6 units per acre to an average of 13 units per acre gets us an additional 11,700 housing units

The green areas around our periphery total 500 acres and if developed at an average of 20 units per acre that gives us 10,000 additional housing units.

In total we have capacity for 21,700 additional housing units in this scenario.



Putting it another way: by following this pattern we could increase our housing supply by 84% while only increasing the footprint of our city by 7.3%.

But how much housing do we actually need?

We have two answers to this question:

1. In the short term. We have a back-log of housing production affordable to our local workforce, at least 17,000 university staff, students and local workers who commute in from outside every day because they are priced out. This population needs “missing middle” housing in a price category below what is possible with market rate single family homes.



It is very much in our interest to house these workers, but we are taking a conservative approach and assuming that only half of them would move here if given housing that they could afford… so that is ~9,000 housing units all of which could be absorbed in the green areas in our map in the short term.

2. For the longer term, we need to expect some level of average growth to continue. Davis will remain one of the most desirable places to live in the region, as evidenced by the current price premium compared to our neighbors, and the university should be expected to grow at least in proportion to the growth of the population in the state. For now, let’s use a somewhat conservative growth assumption of 1% per year

Combining these two timelines we have a hypothetical scenario we can analyze where we build out the green areas in our map over the next 5 years exclusively from “missing middle” housing to partially offset our latent under-supply before settling in to a 1% growth rate accomplished through densification of our targeted yellow arterial zones.

If we proceed in this manner, then we would not run out of the housing that is possible in this densification scenario until the year 2065….

That is a 40-year supply of housing accomplished through this arterial strategy alone.

If you want to think beyond a 40-year timeline, keep in mind this scenario assumes that we are only densifying HALF of the arterial zones we have identified, so further growth can be pursued through the continuation of densification of those arterials as well as more intensive densification of our core and regional centers.



(If you don’t believe that California’s population will continue to grow at 1%… that only pushes out the assumptions for when we might “run out” of housing opportunities even further into the future.)

In short, if we focus on developing our arterial zones with transit-served housing, it is very possible that we never need to exceed the city boundaries shown in our densification map in either ours or our children’s lifetimes.

What “business as usual” development will get us.

Now let’s look at the status-quo alternative.

Under Measure J/R/D, developers do the planning, and they focus on projects that are most profitable based on past conventional development: mostly higher-margin single family homes at lower densities. Let’s use Village Farms as an example which has an average density of only 4.5 units per acre.

Now let’s look at our city’s capacity for providing housing through that lens

In this map, we are not re-zoning our corridors, we are just building more developments on the periphery in the areas that are logically adjacent to the arterials, including the Village Farms site, all of the Mace Curve, the formerly proposed development south of El Macero and for the sake of completeness, a development that hasn’t even been proposed above Lake Boulevard on Covell.

In total, this is an additional 1696 acres and if added at the same density proposed by Village Farms, would yield us 7,600 housing units. This would represent a 30% increase in our city population with an increase of 25% in land area.

That compares unfavorably with our other scenario, adding only one third the housing on three times more land. This scenario is still 14,100 housing units less than the corridor development plan, which means that even if all housing was the same (and it is not! – we will get to this important point later) in order to match the densification scenario in terms of units, we would also need to build another 3,100 acres of housing elsewhere.



For the sake of illustration of how much more additional land that is, we have highlighted another region in orange on our map to show just how much additional land would be needed to make both of these scenarios equal.



While this point largely makes itself, it is worth adding that this is only the start of it.. We would need more shopping centers, additional schools, fire stations, would need to widen our corridor streets closer to downtown and campus to accommodate all of the additional car traffic..

Now we have an apples-to-apples comparison between these two approaches to city planning, so perhaps the last thing we need to do is to put them side-by-side



This is a powerful example of why we like to define the word “sprawl” as “failure to build with adequate density.” And we hope it’s easy to see that the only difference between the two is “proactive long-term planning”



What is sad is that this isn’t an un-realistic comparison. Low-density sprawl like this is in fact exactly what has happened in most cities across North America, and it has created an car-dependant landscape that is almost impossible to go back and fix. This is the future if we continue to follow the status quo

Additional reasons why this is important

While the superiority of the transit + densification approach should be self evident if even in terms of land conservation and an avoidance of becoming a sprawling city, there are even more reasons to want to adopt these principles, because as we hinted before, not all housing is created equal:

“Who” we are housing

Our housing crisis is about a mis-match between the jobs we have in our local economy and the housing we have failed to provide to match those jobs.

We have created primarily single-family homes over the course of the last two generations, which with the desirability of our city in general, has led to more expensive homes being occupied by more affluent professional families over half of whom commute OUT of Davis to their jobs.



In the meantime, our service sector workers, our teachers, barbers, grocery clerks, restaurant workers, university staff and many students are priced out and have to commute IN to their jobs.

We have every reason to suspect that if we proceed with more single family development, these trends will only continue: More outbound traffic with our new homeowners, and the same amount of inbound traffic leading to a higher level of vehicle miles traveled, more tailpipe emissions, more congestion—not less.

To put it simply:

It is not in the interest of any current resident to make more expensive homes for outbound commuters. That kind of housing makes our situation worse in many ways.

It IS very much in our interest to provide housing for our local workforce, financially, environmentally, traffic, etc.

Other Housing Impacts

Energy Efficiency Detached, single Family homes require twice the energy to heat and cool than apartments because every single side of the detached house is exposed to the elements. Even duplexes, with only one major shared wall, require about ¾ of the amount of energy of a detached house.

Water Consumption: Multifamily homes also consume half the water.

City Finances: Single family homes cost more to maintain in the long term than the property taxes + developer fees they bring in. The work of the group “Strong Towns” exposed this long ago as a “Ponzi scheme” The work of other groups like Urban3 have shown that in most cities, the denser, lower income mixed-use neighborhoods actually subsidize the wealthier single family neighborhoods.

Transit: Transit systems can be amazingly useful if (and sadly only if) they are very frequent – on the order of one arrival every 10-15 minutes. To make this worthwhile, we need an average of at least 15 units of housing per acre around our transit stations… so single-family housing and “a good transit system” are incompatible by definition.

A generational choice for Davis

Davis is at a crossroads especially with the upcoming measure J votes and General Plan process.

We can continue approving sprawling, single-family subdivisions on the periphery, sacrificing thousands of acres and locking ourselves into a car-dependent future. Or, we can embrace a smarter growth pattern that is consistent with our values of sustainability.

It should be mentioned that this has only been a “capacity finding” exercise: An attempt to understand the options before us. We have not yet gotten to the point where this qualifies as “urban planning” because we would not likely simply re-zone all of our arterials at the same density throughout, But the numbers we have generated thus far do confirm that densification as a general strategy is not only viable, it is superior.

With arterial development, Davis can meet its housing needs while staying compact, becoming more walkable and bikeable as our city gets denser and our distributed regional centers get better resourced. This is not a theoretical statement. Transit-oriented-development has been successfully been implemented in thousands of communities worldwide

As a community we have some choices to make, both at the polls with the upcoming measure J votes as well as in the upcoming general plan process.



In coming articles we will be discussing those choices and getting further into the details of what this means for the future of our city. In the meantime, we look forward to answering your questions.



The Davis Citizens Planning Group

Alex Achimore

Richard McCann

Antony Palmere

David Thompson

Tim Keller

