Second Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Sparks Court Orders, Political Backlash and Funding Standoff

“Federal agents are being deployed without accountability” and “that the operation was ‘brutalizing U.S. citizens and law-abiding immigrants.'” – Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Federal immigration agents shot and killed a Minneapolis nurse Saturday morning, marking the second fatal shooting by federal officers in the city this month and triggering a rapid cascade of court action, political condemnation, and a brewing budget crisis in Congress as Senate Democrats moved to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

The man killed, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was a U.S. citizen with no criminal record who worked as an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Pretti had a permit to carry a firearm, which is legal in Minnesota, but emphasized that bystander video shows Pretti holding a phone — not a weapon — at the time federal agents took him to the ground and opened fire.

Video verified by multiple news organizations shows several federal agents surrounding Pretti, forcing him to his knees, restraining him on the ground and striking him before at least two agents fired. In the footage, one agent appears to pull a gun from the scrum while another unholsters his weapon and fires into Pretti’s back at close range. At least 10 shots were fired within roughly five seconds. Pretti collapses and lies motionless as shots continue.

Federal officials say the shooting occurred during a “targeted operation” in Minneapolis connected to immigration enforcement efforts under the Trump administration.

Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official overseeing the operation, said agents were searching for a man accused of domestic assault and other charges, but acknowledged that Pretti was not the target of the operation.

Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooting began after Pretti approached agents while armed and that officers perceived him as a threat. Noem said federal agents believed Pretti intended to harm law enforcement.

A senior Border Patrol official described the situation as involving a potential “massacre.”

Those accounts are sharply disputed by eyewitnesses, medical professionals, and sworn declarations filed in federal court within hours of the killing.

In a declaration submitted as part of ongoing litigation challenging federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota, a physician who witnessed the shooting from their apartment said they did not observe Pretti brandish a weapon or pose an immediate threat to agents.

The doctor stated that they rushed outside in freezing conditions to provide medical assistance, identified themselves as a physician, and initially found federal agents not administering medical aid.

The doctor’s declaration describes multiple gunshot wounds, including several to Pretti’s back, and states that federal agents initially blocked or delayed efforts to render emergency care. The physician said they attempted CPR after eventually being allowed access.

Another civilian witness, who was recording video from just feet away, stated in a sworn declaration that Pretti had approached agents with a phone and camera, not a gun, and that federal officers escalated the encounter. That witness said agents forced Pretti to the ground and shot him repeatedly while he was restrained.

Beyond the killing itself, the court filings describe federal agents preventing state and local authorities from securing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security blocked BCA investigators from accessing the scene even after a search warrant was obtained. Evans said that in more than 20 years with the agency, he had never encountered federal authorities barring state investigators from a scene involving concurrent jurisdiction.

Within hours, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty filed a new federal lawsuit challenging the federal government’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

That same evening, U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud issued a temporary restraining order barring federal agencies from destroying or altering any evidence related to Pretti’s killing and scheduled a follow-up hearing.

The shooting has also been folded into an existing federal case challenging “Operation Metro Surge,” a Trump administration immigration enforcement initiative operating in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Plaintiffs in that case argue the operation violates First and Fourth Amendment protections and sought emergency relief after the killing.

Attorneys for Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul asked the court to halt the operation entirely, warning that if left unchecked it would continue to cause irreparable harm.

Pretti’s parents, who said they learned of their son’s death when a reporter called them, issued a statement condemning what they described as “sickening lies” told by the administration about their son. They described Pretti as kindhearted and said he had been trying to help members of his community.

The killing reignited protests in Minneapolis, where tensions had already been high following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot in the head by a federal immigration officer earlier this month. That shooting also prompted demonstrations and demands by city and state officials for federal agents to leave the city.

Political fallout spread quickly beyond Minnesota. California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused President Donald Trump of escalating federal violence, writing on social media that “Trump made a shooting happen” and calling the federal presence in Minneapolis a “violent occupation.”

Newsom urged Californians to report abuses by ICE and Customs and Border Protection to the state attorney general’s office.

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff said the killing was another “senseless loss of life” and called for ICE agents to be removed from cities immediately.

Sen. Alex Padilla said the shooting did not make communities safer and only escalated tensions.

At the same time, the shooting triggered an unusual rupture with gun rights groups after Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, posted online that approaching law enforcement with a gun carries a high likelihood officers would be legally justified in shooting.

The National Rifle Association condemned Essayli’s comment as “dangerous and wrong,” saying public officials should wait for full investigations rather than demonize law-abiding gun owners.

Gun Owners of America said federal agents are not “highly likely” to be legally justified in shooting concealed carry permit holders and warned that treating the presence of a firearm as justification for lethal force undermines constitutional rights.

Essayli later said his remarks were mischaracterized and claimed he was referring only to armed agitators refusing to disarm, but the backlash underscored fractures between the administration’s enforcement posture and traditional gun rights advocates.

In Congress, the political consequences escalated into a potential budget crisis. Senate Democrats announced they would refuse to provide the votes needed to advance legislation funding the federal government if it includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called what was unfolding in Minneapolis “appalling” and “unacceptable in any American city,” saying Democrats would block the measure unless DHS funding was separated. The legislation includes billions for DHS and roughly $10 billion for ICE.

Several Democratic senators said they could no longer support funding ICE amid repeated incidents of violence.

Sen. Mark Warner said he would not vote to fund DHS “while this administration continues these violent federal takeovers of our cities.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said federal agents were being deployed without accountability and that the operation was “brutalizing U.S. citizens and law-abiding immigrants.”

Republicans acknowledged the funding deal was in jeopardy and began exploring whether DHS funding could be split off to avert a partial government shutdown.

Sen. Susan Collins said negotiations were ongoing but warned that rejecting the full package could jeopardize funding for multiple federal agencies.

As investigations proceed, federal officials have defended their actions as lawful and necessary, while state authorities, judges, medical witnesses, gun rights groups, and Democratic lawmakers have raised sharply different conclusions about what happened in Minneapolis and what it signals about federal power, accountability and the use of lethal force.

Hearings in multiple federal cases are scheduled in the coming days, and the killing of Alex Pretti now sits at the center of a widening legal and political confrontation that extends from a Minneapolis street corner to the halls of Congress.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: