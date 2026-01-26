Podcast: A Long Road Back from the Brink: Andre Brown, Wrongful Convictions, and the Limits of Finality

In this episode of the Everyday Injustice Podcast, host David Greenwald is joined by Jeffrey Deskovic, Oscar Michelen, and Andre Brown for an unvarnished conversation about a wrongful conviction case that nearly resulted in a second, devastating return to prison. Brown, who spent 23 years incarcerated for a crime he maintains he did not commit, had his conviction vacated in 2022, only to face the threat of being sent back to prison after the appellate court reversed that ruling nearly two years later .

The discussion traces the extraordinary procedural twists of the case, including last-minute surrender orders, emergency motions, a denied appeal to New York’s highest court, and a clemency petition left undecided. Ultimately, a resentencing motion based on ineffective assistance of counsel resulted in Brown being resentenced to concurrent terms that recognized the time he had already served, allowing him to remain free. The episode lays bare how appellate courts’ deference to “finality” can override compelling evidence and how narrowly justice can turn on timing, discretion, and institutional posture .

Brown speaks candidly about living in legal limbo—free but never secure—describing sleepless nights, the strain on his family, and the psychological toll of knowing he could be returned to prison at any moment. At the same time, he reflects on the community, legal advocates, and family members who sustained him, and on the work he undertook while free: mentoring youth, participating in education programs, and becoming an advocate within the wrongful conviction community .

The conversation broadens into a systemic critique, with Deskovic and Michelen examining how courts handle claims of innocence, ineffective counsel, and newly discovered evidence, particularly in non-DNA cases. The episode underscores how rare corrections remain, how much persistence they require, and how much depends on actors willing to look beyond the record toward real-world justice. It is a sobering reminder that even when freedom is regained, the fight for exoneration—and for a more accountable legal system—often continues .

