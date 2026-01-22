Mathematics of Survival: Davis Needs a Living Wage

We love to talk about Davis. We love to talk about the bike lanes, the farmers market, the intellectual vibrancy, and the “quality of life.” We wrap the city in an identity of progress and education, proudly displaying it as a beacon of the future.

But there is a bill for that identity, and right now, it is being paid by the people who can least afford to cover it.

We need to talk about the math.

Generally, based on available data, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Davis is roughly $2,100 a month. To afford that without being rent-burdened, meaning you spend more than 30% of your income just to keep a roof over your head, you need to earn roughly $84,000 a year. That breaks down to a wage of roughly $40 an hour.

The average mortgage is even more unforgiving. With a median home price generally around $850,000, the monthly cost is roughly $5,100. That requires an income of nearly $205,000 a year. To buy into the “Davis dream,” you generally need to earn almost $100 an hour.

Now, look at what is paid.

The projected California minimum wage for 2026 is estimated to be around $17 an hour. That yields an annual income of roughly $35,000.

Is the town happy paying poverty wages? Does your heart feel good knowing that the person who made the coffee, stocked the shelves, or cleaned the university lab is generally short $50,000 a year just to have a roof over their head?

This is not a theoretical problem. It is a structural choice. A $17 wage in a $2,000 rental market is not a safety net; it is a guarantee of overcrowding, commuting, and financial precarity. It forces the very people who make Davis function to live elsewhere, draining the vitality from the community they serve.

Consider the human cost. Think about the single parent working full-time at a local grocery store. Think about the line cook working the lunch rush who can’t afford to live in the city where he cooks. Think about the barista who knows every regular’s order but can’t afford a one-bedroom within the city limits. These are not statistics. They are neighbors. They are the invisible backbone of a town that likes to preach inclusion while practicing exclusion.

Look around. You see the teachers who drive in from out of town because they can’t afford the rent. You see the police officers who commute hours to protect a community they can’t afford to join. You see the service workers who are exhausted before the day begins because they are working two jobs just to survive.

You see the traffic congestion caused not by too many cars, but by the displacement of the workforce.

You see the high cost of living. You see the inflation. You see everything but the root cause: the wage.

This is where the “University Town” narrative bumps up against reality. Davis is a hub of intellect, research, and progress. It prides itself on being smarter than the average municipality. Yet, it runs the local economy on a mathematically impossible model. It relies on a class of service workers who are effectively subsidizing the lifestyle of the affluent with their own survival. The prosperity of the few is built on the poverty of the many.

Franklin D. Roosevelt famously said, “No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country.” By that standard, much of the Davis service sector is currently on probation, tolerating a model that fails to meet the basic test of human dignity.

Davis can do better. It has the resources to do better.

If we look at other municipalities, we see that raising the floor is not economic suicide. Emeryville and Berkeley, (progressive enclaves that house major universities) have already paved the way. They have implemented tiered wage structures that protect small businesses while requiring large corporations to pay a living wage. They proved that a high-wage economy is sustainable.

We even have a mirror in Flagstaff, Arizona. Flagstaff is a university town. It relies heavily on tourism and students. It currently boasts a minimum wage of $17.40. Even then, a single adult generally needs about $22.50 to afford the basics there. The gap remains, but they are doing more to close it than Davis is.

The critics will scream about tradeoffs. They will warn that businesses will flee. But the math is already screaming the opposite. Davis is currently subsidizing low-wage businesses with public services. When a worker cannot afford to live in the town they serve, their tax dollars go elsewhere. When they cannot afford food, they rely on safety nets.

It is time to shift the burden. Raising the wage is not just about charity; it is an investment in the local economy. When workers earn a living wage, they spend that money in the community. When they are forced to commute, they spend it where they live.

The community has to decide what kind of town it wants to be. If it believes in the dignity of work, it must pay the cost of that dignity. If it believes in a “progressive” future, it has to pay for it. We have the data. We have the examples. The only thing missing is the courage to act.

