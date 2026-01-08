Court Watch: Judge Modifies Bail Conditions in Felony Sex Crime Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge on Wednesday issued a criminal protective order as a condition of bail for an accused man, ruling after he had already posted bail and been released, following arguments over the court’s authority to modify release conditions.

During Wednesday afternoon proceedings on Jan. 7, 2026, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Danette Brown issued the criminal protective order, or CPO, despite the accused having posted bail and been released at the time the matter was debated.

The accused appeared out of custody for his afternoon bail review and is facing felony charges related to sexual interactions with a person under 18 years old. After his arraignment last Wednesday on Dec. 31, he posted $50,000 bail on Friday, Jan. 2.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo asked Judge Brown to issue a CPO protecting the alleged victim as a condition of the accused’s release. “There is no reason [the accused] should be in contact with the complaining witness,” Palumbo said.

Deputy Public Defender Katie DeAnda, representing the accused, argued that adding conditions to a person’s release requires a change in circumstances under the law. DeAnda added that “the posting of bail did not meet the legal standard of a change in circumstances.”

In a heated exchange, Palumbo and DeAnda disputed the court’s authority to modify conditions of release. Palumbo argued that under In re Kenneth Humphrey, a 2021 California Supreme Court decision governing bail and release conditions, courts have two lawful bases to incarcerate an accused person: when the person poses a threat to public safety or presents a risk of failing to appear for future court proceedings.

DeAnda countered that Palumbo’s reading of Humphrey was irrelevant because any lawful or unlawful restrictions on release must be imposed at the time bail is set. DeAnda added that “if the court set the conditions of bail during last Wednesday’s hearings, there would be no complaint.”

Palumbo responded that the change in circumstances was that the accused is now a released individual and urged the court to use its discretionary authority to amend the conditions of bail.

Judge Brown, noting time constraints due to the court’s heavy calendar, sided with Palumbo and issued the CPO. The order prohibits the accused from contacting the complaining witness, with the judge citing the court’s authority to modify bail conditions in the interest of public safety.

