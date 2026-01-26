Monday Morning Commentary | When Even Extremists Warn of the Brink, We Should Listen

“When political actors begin defending state violence based on who it targets rather than how it is exercised, the republic is already in peril.” – Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

“The administration is urging Americans to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.” – New York Times editorial board

It is not a sign of health in a democracy when a figure best known for political extremism sounds, even briefly, like a custodian of constitutional restraint. It is a warning.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a credible avatar of civil liberties. Her political career has been built on division, provocation, and grievance.

Yet her recent statement responding to the killing of Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis deserves attention—not because it redeems her record, but because it inadvertently illuminates how far the country has drifted toward a more dangerous political condition.

Greene’s remarks are notable less for what they advocate than for whom they are addressed to. Speaking directly to her own supporters, she reaffirmed her long-standing positions on border enforcement and law enforcement, writing, “I unapologetically believe in border security and deporting criminal illegal aliens and I support law enforcement.”

But she then pivoted to a language that has grown disturbingly rare in today’s political discourse: a defense of constitutional process and restraint.

“I also unapologetically support the 2nd Amendment,” she wrote. “Legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm. I support American’s 1st and 4th Amendment rights. There is nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing.”

Greene then posed a hypothetical meant to pierce partisan loyalty by asking her readers to imagine the same sequence of events—federal agents shoving a woman to the ground, deploying bear spray, beating a man, disarming him, and then killing him—occurring not to someone viewed as a political enemy, but to a supporter of the MAGA movement.

“What would have been our reaction?” she asked.

Her conclusion was blunt: “Both sides need to take off their political blinders. You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically people are dying.”

I don’t agree with the both sides framing here as though equal culpability, and for sure Greene’s warning does not make her a moral authority.

But it does underscore a profound civic truth: when political actors begin defending state violence based on whom it targets rather than how it is exercised, the republic is already in peril.

What Greene’s statement reveals—perhaps unintentionally—is that the machinery of coercive power is starting to feel indiscriminate, unmoored from shared rules, and therefore threatening even to those who once applauded its use.

That assessment is echoed, more soberly and with greater institutional weight, by the New York Times editorial board.

Responding to the killing of Mr. Pretti, the board wrote that “when the government kills, it has an obligation to demonstrate that it has acted in the public interest.”

It concluded that the Trump administration has instead engaged in “a perversion of justice,” citing official statements made “without offering evidence” and characterizing them as “unfounded and inflammatory judgments” that “pre-empt the outcome of an investigation.”

The editorial board’s gravest charge was not merely that officials spoke too soon, but that they sought to impose a false narrative in defiance of visible facts.

“The administration is urging Americans to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears,” the board wrote. “Ms. Noem and Mr. Bovino are lying in defiance of obvious truths. They are lying in the manner of authoritarian regimes that require people to accept lies as a demonstration of power.”

That phrase—a demonstration of power—captures the heart of the danger facing the country. Democracies are not only systems of elections and laws; they are systems of belief.

They depend on a shared understanding that truth matters, that force is bounded by rules, and that the state must account for itself when it takes a life.

When those assumptions erode, the political order does not simply become more polarized, it becomes unstable. This is something out of 1984.

Long-form reporting from Minneapolis shows what that instability looks like on the ground.

The New York Times described a city transformed by the federal immigration crackdown into what one correspondent called “a giant eyeball,” where “every exercised citizen’s smartphone” functioned as a form of community surveillance.

The reporting documented how “the lines between documentation and confrontation had grown blurry,” and how the presence of heavily armed federal agents did not calm the city but instead intensified fear and confusion.

In one of the most revealing passages, the reporter observed that the agents’ presence “was a vector of chaos,” noting that they appeared to have “no capacity to maintain order or much apparent interest in doing so.”

What held crowds back, the reporter wrote, was not confidence in law enforcement, but fear born of recent killings.

The conclusion drawn by many residents was stark: “Nobody could help them. They were on their own.”

That sense of abandonment—of being governed by spectacle and force rather than law—is corrosive, because when people no longer believe institutions will protect them they retreat into tribe, neighborhood, and mutual defense, a turn that may resemble resilience but more often signals the early stages of fragmentation.

The constitutional stakes of this moment are further clarified by the historical analysis offered by WIRED.

Garrett M. Graff situates the Minneapolis deployment within a long American tradition of federal intervention, from the enforcement of desegregation orders to the protection of civil rights marchers.

But he draws a sharp distinction between those episodes and the present one.

“Trump today is attempting something unprecedented that stands in contravention of all historical tradition in the United States,” Graff writes, describing “the brutal application of federal forces against a state and region with no apparent reason beyond its being led by members of the political opposition.”

Graff also argues that the character of the deployed forces matters.

“The agents from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and ICE are different,” he writes. “They are not trained to normal federal law enforcement standards of dealing with the public and are meant to operate with severely limited authority to enforce immigration matters, not general federal laws.” He adds that CBP agents are “less a regular law enforcement agency, grounded in due process, and more a paramilitary force meant to operate on the border regions.”

These distinctions are not academic; they go to the heart of what kind of power the state is exercising and against whom, because a democracy that deploys paramilitary-style forces at home, blurs lines of authority, and treats dissent or documentation as provocation is not merely enforcing the law but fundamentally reshaping the relationship between the state and its citizens.

That is the deeper significance of Greene’s intervention: her warning lands not because it is principled, but because it recognizes—perhaps for the first time—the boomerang effect of normalized excess.

Once the logic of “order at any cost” is accepted, once evidence becomes subordinate to official narrative, and once force is justified by affiliation rather than conduct, no faction retains control over where that power will land next.

History suggests that democracies rarely collapse through sudden coups.

More often, they hollow out gradually through repeated episodes in which exceptions become precedents and precedents become norms, each justification seeming temporary and each outrage absorbed until what was once unthinkable becomes merely controversial and then routine.

This is why the present moment should not be understood primarily as a partisan crisis or even as a policy dispute over immigration, but as a crisis of democratic restraint, one that turns on whether truth remains a constraint on power, whether accountability is still possible, and whether constitutional rights are enforced universally or only selectively.

Greene is right about one thing: political blinders are dangerous.

But the danger is not symmetrical because power is not symmetrical, and the obligation therefore falls most heavily on those who wield state force—and on the institutions meant to check it—to pull the country back from a precipice where violence becomes policy, denial becomes doctrine, and loyalty replaces law.

The question now is whether Congress, the courts, and the public will insist on that restraint, or whether the United States will continue to drift toward a politics defined by domination and fear.

More than a century ago, confronted with a world sliding toward catastrophe, W. B. Yeats wrote: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold.”

He ended with a question that still resonates today: “And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”

