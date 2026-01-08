Yolo County Housing Celebrates 75 Years with Major Awards and New Investments

by Vanguard Staff

WOODLAND, Calif. — Yolo County Housing marked its 75th year of service in 2025 with major federal and state awards, expanded partnerships and new investments in affordable housing and community development across Yolo County, according to a Jan. 7 press release.

The Housing Authority of the County of Yolo, also known as Yolo County Housing, entered its anniversary year after receiving one of 13 Choice Neighborhood Planning grants awarded nationwide by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant supports revitalization and redevelopment efforts in the Yolano-Donnelly neighborhood in partnership with Brinshore Development and Operative Office.

The agency concluded the year by securing an Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities award of nearly $28 million in partnership with the city of Woodland and the Yolo County Transportation District.

The funding will support the first housing project in the Yolano-Donnelly neighborhood as well as transit and transportation infrastructure improvements, with support from the Yolo County Office of Sustainability, Yolo County Office of Education, the WIOA Board and the Davis Community Action Network.

Yolo County Housing currently has approximately 1,600 vouchers leased in the county and houses another roughly 1,100 households through public housing programs and properties it owns, operates, manages or supports. In total, more than 2,700 families in Yolo County are provided housing through the authority.

Over the past three years, the agency has awarded 155 additional project-based vouchers, including 84 supporting new construction projects throughout the county. Project-based vouchers are used to support new development, maintain affordability in existing multifamily housing and ensure housing access for extremely low- and very low-income households.

During the same period, Yolo County Housing invested approximately $3.2 million in HUD capital funds to upgrade 431 public housing units countywide. Projects included a $1.5 million waterline replacement at El Rio Villa and a $1.4 million roof and HVAC replacement at Riverbend Senior Manor.

With funding from the Office of Migrant Services at the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the agency invested more than $10 million in its three migrant centers.

The release states that the funding supported nearly 30 projects to improve safety, livability and community at the Davis, Madison and Dixon sites and credits advocacy by Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry for helping secure the funding.

Additional improvements at El Rio Villa included a new playground and enhanced riparian habitat along Putah Creek. According to the release, more than $100,000 was raised from partners including Supervisor Lucas Frerichs’ office, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Winters Joint Unified School District to support the playground.

The Solano County Water Agency and Putah Creek Council partnered with Yolo County Housing on the first phase of a walking path along Putah Creek and the planting of 300 trees.

The Yolo County Resource Conservation District, Solano County Resource Conservation District and Yolo County Housing have submitted a state funding application for a second phase of the project.

The agency also highlighted expanded partnerships in recent years. In 2023, Yolo County Housing and the City of Davis Parks and Community Services Department established the annual Campamento Alegre at the Davis Migrant Center.

In 2024, Yolo County Housing partnered with Meals on Wheels Yolo County to deliver weekly meals to families at the Davis and Madison migrant centers during the season.

In 2025, the agency expanded its partnership with Yolo Food Bank to begin monthly food deliveries at public housing sites in Woodland, West Sacramento and Winters, as well as emergency distributions and gift card deliveries in response to a government shutdown.

In December 2025, Yolo County Housing partnered with Fulcrum Property Corp. and Pacific Housing, Inc., to deed-restrict 30 rental units as affordable for moderate-income households for 35 years.

As part of its anniversary year, New Hope CDC’s board approved a partnership with the Yolo Community Foundation and the Sacramento Region Community Foundation to launch the Yolo County Housing 75th Anniversary Scholarship Endowment Fund beginning in the 2026–27 scholarship cycle.

The fund will provide annual scholarship opportunities for residents living in Yolo County Housing and New Hope CDC-owned properties who are pursuing vocational, trade, two-year or four-year college programs.

“Yolo County Housing has 75 years of experience in supporting Yolo County community members. We share that goal, and we’re thrilled to partner with YCH and New Hope CDC in this new effort to serve Yolo County Housing residents,” said Jessica Hubbard, executive director of the Yolo Community Foundation.

Looking ahead, Yolo County Housing said it plans to break ground in 2026 on a new 37-unit multifamily project in West Sacramento, secure additional funding for the first phase of the Yolano-Donnelly revitalization and continue developing new affordable housing through expanded partnerships.

“As we look forward to 2026, we’re excited to break ground on a new 37-unit multifamily project in West Sacramento, secure additional funding to implement the first phase of our Yolano-Donnelly revitalization, break ground on our early action activity in that neighborhood, continue finding creative approaches to add affordable housing, and continue to build new partnerships while strengthening existing ones,” said Ian Evans, executive director of Yolo County Housing.

He added, “Most importantly, we want to continue to recognize and appreciate our staff, because without them, none of this would be possible. In October, we honored 14 total staff with a combined 287 years of experience. They’ve helped us succeed these past 75 years and will ensure our success for the next 75 years.”

