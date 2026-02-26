League of Women Voters Holds Affordable Housing Forum

The League of Women Voters of Yolo County (LWVYC) will hold its public forum “Affordable Housing: How do We Get it Built?” on Thursday, March 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, 2001 East St. The doors will open at 6:10 PM.

The forum offers a panel of local housing leaders: John Currey, the Executive Director of the Yolo Land Trust, Ian Evans, the Executive Director of Yolo County Housing, and Bill Pride, Executive Director of Yolo Community Builders. Opportunities for audience questions will follow the panel discussion.

Affordable Housing is one of the main issue positions LWVYC has promoted through voter education. The event will focus on supporting affordable housing projects which serve families, seniors and singles below the poverty level along with provisions for effective management of the units and services for residents.

This event, co-sponsored by the Davis Community Action Network, hopes to educate voters across the county on the unique needs and priorities of multiple communities and residents. Interfaith Housing Justice Davis is also working as an event partner.

To learn more and to register to attend the event, sign up at https://lwvyolo.org. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.

The League of Women Voters is committed to informing voters on local governance issues and increasing access to election information. They are a non-partisan, grassroots organization dedicated to voter education and empowering citizens to shape better communities nationwide.

