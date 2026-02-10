California Bill Aims to Streamline Food Assistance for College Students

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Senate Majority Leader Angelique Ashby announced legislation this week aimed at expanding access to food assistance for college students as federal support programs face potential cuts.

Through Senate Bill 961, known as the CalFresh for Students Act, Ashby said California would streamline access to CalFresh benefits for students enrolled in institutions of higher education, with the goal of improving student retention, degree completion and overall campus well-being.

“As federal support for students is scaled back, California must step up,” Ashby said. “The CalFresh for Students Act cuts red tape and ensures eligible students know help is available. When students have reliable access to food, they are more likely to stay in school, complete their degrees, and strengthen California’s workforce and economy.”

Supporters of the bill argue that food insecurity remains a significant barrier for college students, particularly those from historically marginalized communities, and that existing eligibility rules and administrative hurdles prevent many from accessing benefits for which they qualify.

“The CalFresh for Students Act is about making government work smarter and maximizing our public investments,” said Su Jin Jez, CEO of California Competes: Higher Education for a Strong Economy. “By streamlining access to essential food support, this bill can boost college completion, driving economic growth and shared prosperity for all Californians.”

Alison De Lucca, executive director of the Southern California College Attainment Network, said the cost of attendance continues to deter students from pursuing higher education.

“The number one deterrent for students from historically marginalized communities from attending college is the cost of attendance, which includes the cost of paying for food,” De Lucca said. “It’s essential that we help students get connected with all the support systems available, including CalFresh, that will help them succeed.”

Advocates also pointed to national attention on student hunger in recent years. Alex Zucco of the Junior Leagues of California State Public Affairs Committee referenced the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health held in 2022.

“One step in removing some of the stigma students experience in receiving food benefits is to reduce the number of places students must present themselves as ‘needy’ and submit the same or similar proof they are eligible for benefits,” Zucco said. “This bill puts students first and supports the mission of CalFresh by providing food assistance and ensuring everyone has access to the resources they need to lead healthy lives.”

Vanessa Aramayo of Alliance for a Better Community said food insecurity has become an additional burden for students navigating broader economic and social pressures.

“For many students in Los Angeles County and across California, hunger has become another barrier layered onto an already complex path to completion,” Aramayo said. “The CalFresh for Students Act helps ease that burden by reducing unnecessary administrative hurdles and ensuring students can access the food support they deserve.”

Student leaders say the stakes are significant. According to advocates, more than 400,000 California students currently participate in CalFresh, while an estimated 300,000 additional students are eligible but not enrolled, resulting in millions of dollars in unclaimed benefits.

“We are proud to co-sponsor the CalFresh for Students Act to ensure every student has access to the nourishment they need to be successful in their education,” said Aditi Hariharan, president of the UC Student Association.

Youth and anti-hunger organizations also warned that federal budget decisions could reverse progress California has made in reducing hunger.

“California has long led the fight against hunger, yet looming federal cuts threaten to erase the progress our state has fought so hard to achieve,” said Katrina Linden, western regional director at Young Invincibles. “Access to food assistance is a necessary lifeline, and Young Invincibles is proud to support this investment in our students.”

Heather Willoughby, a policy analyst with the Coalition of California Welfare Rights Organizations, said rising housing, food and utility costs are compounding financial stress for students.

“Connecting students to all the benefits for which they are eligible not only supports the individual but also provides a great return on investment for the state,” Willoughby said. “The Coalition of California Welfare Rights Organizations is proud to support the CalFresh for Students Act to help close equity gaps and increase college completion rates in California’s higher education systems.”

The bill has drawn broad coalition support, with co-sponsors including Alliance for a Better Community, California Competes: Higher Education for a Strong Economy, the Coalition of California Welfare Rights Organizations, the Junior Leagues of California State Public Affairs Committee, NextGen California, the Southern California College Attainment Network, the UC Student Association and Young Invincibles, among others.

Ashby, a Sacramento County representative, serves as Senate majority leader and previously spent more than a decade on the Sacramento City Council. She is a graduate of the McGeorge School of Law and the University of California, Davis.

