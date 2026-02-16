“They Wouldn’t Stop Shooting Us”

What Happened to the Women of Chowchilla Demands More Than Silence

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group / The Davis Vanguard

There are moments when the state’s power is no longer abstract—when it shows up not as policy or procedure, but as chemical spray, smoke, restraints, and fear. August 2, 2024, was one of those moments.

Inside the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, women who were already incarcerated—already under the total control of the state—were met not with order, but with force. Not with supervision, but with weapons. And not with accountability, but with a system that still seems intent on explaining away the inexplicable.

This was not a riot.

This was not an uprising.

This was not chaos.

This was a controlled environment where the state lost control of itself.

WHAT THE WOMEN SAY HAPPENED

According to multiple women who were present, the day began with instructions to step out for a property search. They complied. They were escorted to the chow hall and told to wait. They did.

Then something changed.

Officers began removing and discarding personal property while the women were not present—contrary to protocol. Some of the women asked to speak to a supervisor. That request, witnesses say, was treated not as a grievance but as a provocation.

Weapons were drawn.

Chemical agents were deployed.

Smoke filled the room.

Women dropped to the floor.

One woman, Jamie Monroe, texted her mother in real time:

“Mom, please help us… I was sitting down and staying still and they kept spraying us over and over… I was compliant… They wouldn’t stop shooting me… Tell them to hurry before they erase footage.”

Those are not the words of someone resisting.

Those are the words of someone bracing for erasure.

Women describe being sprayed repeatedly, zip-tied, dragged, and attacked again outside. Communication with families was cut off. Lockdowns followed. Disciplinary write-ups appeared—some of which were later dismissed, raising serious questions about whether paperwork was being used to retroactively justify violence.

UNSAFE LABOR, UNCHECKED POWER



The same anonymous source who provided firsthand details about August 2 also described conditions that preceded it—conditions that speak to a broader culture of disregard.

Women assigned to rooftop labor in extreme heat.

Repeated reports of nausea, fainting, sunburn.

Tools issued without training.

In May 2024, Jamie Monroe suffered a severe leg injury while operating a saw. She says medical care amounted to gauze and a pill. No proper follow-up. No recovery time. She was sent back to work. The physical injury healed slowly. The trauma did not.

This is not incidental. This is structural.

THE VIDEO THE STATE CAN’T IGNORE



Chowchilla video.mp4

As a community we hear of the Lawsuits and Abuse women have suffered at the hands of CDCR employees but rarely do we see the abuse in vivid living color. I am directly in touch with women who have been directly impacted and harmed by CDCR employees. Some are afraid to go public so as a journalist I CANNOT AND WILL NOT REVEAL MY SOURCES NOR BREAK ANONYMITY OR TRUST…… PERIOD

The video tied to August 2—now reported on by multiple news organizations—shows what the women have been saying all along: guards lined up, chemical agents fired into a crowded cafeteria, smoke grenades detonated, women with mobility impairments scrambling or frozen in place.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has acknowledged the incident. It has confirmed terminations and disciplinary actions. What it has not done is fully explain how such force was authorized—or why it took leaked footage and federal awsuits for the public to learn what happened inside a state institution funded by taxpayers.

WHEN INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM BREAKS THE WALL

On February 2, 2026, the San Francisco Chronicle, in collaboration with the Investigative Reporting Lab at Yale, reported that leaked videos appear to corroborate federal lawsuits filed by women incarcerated at CCWF. Days later, KVPR’s Central Valley Daily amplified the story, signaling that this was no longer a single newsroom’s concern—it was a matter of public record.

The lawsuits allege retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. Retaliation is not just illegal. It is a warning shot to every woman still inside: Speak up, and this could be you.

THIS IS WHERE THE LEGISLATURE MUST STEP IN

The California Legislature cannot continue to treat CDCR as a black box—especially when that box keeps opening to reveal the same thing: abuse, retaliation, and silence.

Oversight hearings are not optional.

Independent investigations are not radical.

Transparency is not a threat—it is a responsibility.

Legislators must demand:

preservation and release of all surveillance footage from August 2, 2024;

full accounting of who authorized the use of force and why;

protection for women who reported abuse and for those who testified; and

an honest reckoning with whether CDCR’s internal culture can police itself.

Because if this can happen in a cafeteria, in daylight, with cameras rolling—what happens when no one is watching?

A FINAL WORD

The women of Chowchilla are not asking for sympathy. They are asking for recognition. For accountability. For a system that remembers that incarceration does not cancel humanity.

The question now is not what happened on August 2.

The evidence is speaking.

The question is whether California’s elected leaders are listening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

