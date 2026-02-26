Punish the Poor, Reward the Predator

PC: Shutterstock

The entire concept of crime is a weapon. And like any weapon, it is pointed at the easiest target.

We are taught from birth that crime is a moral failing. It is what bad people do. But that is a lie. Crime is a class designation. It is a label we slap on the actions of the poor and the powerless so the state has a justification for controlling them. It is the modern version of the debtor’s prison, a system designed to punish desperation while rewarding predation.

Jaywalking is a crime. Littering is a crime. Sleeping on a bench is a crime. Stealing a loaf of bread to feed your family is a crime. These are infractions of convenience for the state, easily prosecuted, easily punished. They fill the prisons and create the illusion that the system is working, that justice is blind and balanced.

But justice is not blind. It is bought and sold.

And when you have enough money, you don’t commit crimes. You make business decisions. You don’t poison a river; you externalize environmental costs. You don’t violate labor laws; you optimize workforce efficiency. You don’t bribe a politician; you make a campaign contribution. You don’t traffic children; you engage in supply chain logistics that turn a blind eye to the horrors happening down the line.

The language itself is a shield. It is designed to sterilize evil, to turn atrocity into a line item on a balance sheet. And when a CEO gets a bonus for cutting costs by dumping carcinogenic chemicals into the water supply, he is not a criminal. He is a savvy businessman. He is rewarded for his innovation. He is invited onto talk shows to discuss his philanthropy.

The.

System.

Is.

Not.

Broken.

It is doing exactly what it was designed to do: protect capital, punish poverty, and ensure that the wealthy can inflict any amount of damage on the world without ever facing consequences. The law is not a shield for the innocent; it is a sword for the powerful.

The real injustice isn’t just that they get away with it. It’s that the cost of their crimes is shifted onto us. We are the ones who are told to recycle, as if our individual choices to sort our trash could possibly offset the tons of industrial waste pumped into the oceans by corporations for whom “sustainability” is just a marketing buzzword. We are the ones who have to buy water filters because they contaminated the aquifers. We are the ones who have to pay higher taxes for the social services needed to support the people whose livelihoods they destroyed for profit. They privatize the gains and socialize the losses.

Child trafficking in the US. A entire network of the 1% built on the rape and sale of children, a horror so profound it should shatter our civilization to its core. Yet the men who run these networks, who launder the money, who facilitate the transport, STILL operate with impunity, hiding behind layers of shell corporations and legal loopholes while a kid caught with a gram of weed is locked away for years. The system shows more outrage for a property crime than it does for a crime against humanity itself.

Look at Boeing. Executives knowingly put planes in the air with critical flaws, hundreds of people died in horrific crashes, and what was the consequence? A fine. A settlement. No one went to jail. The executives who made the decisions to cut corners, to gamble with human lives for profit, they walked away. They were allowed to continue their lives, protected by a corporate veil that is thicker than any prison wall. They were not treated as mass murderers. They were treated as business leaders who had a tough quarter.

So, what does new justice reform look like?

It can’t just be about defunding the police or changing sentencing guidelines.

Real reform would mean flipping the entire concept of crime on its head. It would mean introducing the principle of Reversible Fortune. The current system protects accumulated wealth as an inalienable right. The new system would treat it as a conditional privilege. Any corporation found guilty of egregious harm, like knowingly poisoning a water table or facilitating trafficking, would face the immediate and total seizure of its assets. The executives would be personally liable, their fortunes liquidated to pay for the cleanup, the medical care, and the restitution for every single victim. Not a fine. Not a tax. A complete and total reversal of their fortune. The threat of losing everything, of becoming as poor as the people they exploited, is the only language they understand.

It would mean making the scale of the punishment proportional to the scale of the harm. It would mean that a CEO who knowingly poisons a community for profit faces a consequence a thousand times more severe than the kid who spray-paints a wall.

It would mean treating corporate charters as revocable privileges, not sacred rights. It would mean piercing the corporate veil to hold individuals personally accountable for the atrocities they commit. It would mean that the burden of proof is reversed when it comes to corporate malfeasance; the company must prove its product is safe, not the other way around.

It would mean that “justice” is no longer about punishing the poor for being poor, but about punishing the powerful for being predators. It would mean building a system where the worst thing you can do is not steal a car, but destroy a planet.

Anything less is just a bandage on a tumor. It is an admission that we are too cowardly to go after the real criminals, so we content ourselves with managing the petty offenses of the desperate while the architects of our destruction walk free, get raises, and write the laws that make their crimes legal.

