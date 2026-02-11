Divinity’s Desert Transreformed: The Soil System We Are All Planted In

Sand dunes in Tadrart Acacus, a desert area in western Libya (Credit: Luca Galuzzi)

For most of my life, it has been the beliefs around me from childhood that have been the soil for my growth and development. The familial, scholastic, religious, social, ethnic, economic, political and physical conditions first believed in within the immediate environment I was raised in provided the contextual field through which all conditions — even belief itself — could be possibly transcended.

Just as soil differs all around the world, having everything to do with the particular types, qualities and amounts of vegetation everywhere, so too does the soil we are all particularly planted in have everything to do with how we have all grown and blossomed (or not) thus far.

Being the case, no matter who you are or where you are born on this planet, who had a chance to choose, or the ability to choose, what soil they were planted into? How else could any of us see but that the system of belief engulfing and nurturing us was NORMAL and unquestionably the “right” one, especially when it was the main thing influencing our cultivation? Where else do we derived our sense of being and worth?

And when we DO sense that something is “wrong” or “bad”, fearfully confusing or senseless, what authority or conviction do we have to effectively question or go against that which is environmentally accepted; that which is crucial to our perceived survival and that of those raising and being raised around us?

Indeed, not only do we all blindly accept, enforce and add to the Soil of Belief we are planted into, but struggle against it, until we are able to rise above, and out of it. Imagine being a seed buried in the ground; a child submerged in the nurturing nutrients and the mental-emotional minerals of a particular environmental construct.

How could you POSSIBLY understand the growth process — let alone know yourself truly — until you were able to grow BEYOND the very soil you were planted in? How could you even objectively analyze your cultivated belief system unless you were outside and above it, seeing it in the light of the Sun? Without the light of the Sun (which also symbolizes the Light of Conscious Thought that energizes all) and the FREEDOM that the Above Ground air provides, how else could you sufficiently rise up and away from the soil that once kept you bound?

How could you become substantial enough to fulfil your full potential and bare the fruits that contain YOUR OWN seeds?

Although I touched on the Transreformative Tree analogy before, I would like to focus here on the concepts of the “soil” being reflective of all “belief”, and the “Seed” being the embodiment of our Shared Spirit of Life and the Knowledge of Self inherent. In relation to “Just–Us”, all soil/belief represents all that is seemingly “just”, given what it transreformatively provides for “us” as we as Seeds see ourselves and ENRICH it in kind.

As the Seed becomes a Plant/Tree, the surrounding soil is changed as well –becoming richer and more fertile –DUE to the Seed becoming a Plant/Tree. As revealed before, although our particular environments have everything to do with how we developmentally see ourselves and our surroundings, it is the TRANSREFORMATION OF HOW we see ourselves that leads not only to the change in how we see the totality of our environments, but how WE influence our environmental transreformation.

Essentially, what is the seed without the soil? What is the soil without the seed?

Last article, we became Lady Justice Unblindfolded, removing the veil of ignorance, realizing Justice’s identity to be Just–Us: a collective waking from the delusion of “Just–ice” we have been blindly attempting to administer.

But let us revisit our old perception of the world, where instead of Just–Us” there was again “Just–ICE”, from the soil perspective of “Us” being trapped in ground ICE.

If Water and Its Flow represents the Stream of Consciousness, then “Ice” would be a Frozen Flow; Consciousness at a stand still. Indeed, this was and is our predicament ad we operate from within the dream/delusion of Separation Belief; unaware of “Us” and our Oneness as Seeds of Ultimate Reality and Knowledge Itself.

If this Permafrost of Perception blanketed the planet’s surface, what would we appear to have on Earth? As the Earth? It would seem to be a barren desert without any type of vegetation or fruition whatsoever! As I begin to say that we would just have a planetary land of different types of soils/beliefs, it would simply contain “soil” AS “belief,” “Us” unconsciously frozen within it AS it. There would be no “Us” to consciously perceive, cultivate, nor appreciate any differences OF soil anywhere, let alone, ourselves a part of it.

It is Us the Seeds — being the embodiments of Knowledge Itself — that give the “soil” that IS “belief” any reality, meaning, value, or purpose whatsoever. On its own, “soil/belief” —removed from the Knowledge of What We Are As the Seed — becomes as barren as the planet would be WITHOUT Us. But where there is “ice” there is “water”, and where there is “water” there is ALWAYS the potential for life and/or the awareness of it.

In our youth, we as an Earth Community have allowed the obstructions of our different beliefs — especially about God/a Higher Power — to project images of divisions amongst us that could not possibility exist. This would be akin to Seeds being buried all around the world, sprung to life by the same Water of Consciousness moistening the Soils of Belief, arguing, warring, and trying to separate themselves into groups depending on how the Sun, Its Light and Warmth is perceived through different types and depths of soil.

How obscure and darkened would all vision and correlated experience be? Although there is but one Sun with Its one extension of light energy that reflects and energizes all life, there are as many ways to interpret this Source as there are “soils” and depths of “soil” belief systems in which we are all planted and nurtured.

Only when the Seed can grow through and ABOVE Its particular soil can it have both clear vision and an UNOBSTRUCTED EXPERIENCE of the Sun (Source) and Its all-pervading energy. Then It can readily identify Itself and fruitful purpose with the Sun-Source Itself (BOTH being reflecting the fullness and totality of all life).

It is amazing how once we “breech the surface” of the particular belief system we are rooted in, we start thinking “outside-the-box”, and we also have DIRECT CONTACT with the Spirit of All Life, It being the Open Air. As we fully experience and identify with the Sun (i.e. God/Higher Power), it is the Air we also feel in full as we break through the soil’s surface; open to the aroma of other soils of beliefs, vegetation situations, and fruitful experiences that this Air too touches and moves THROUGH.

This would be akin to what Christianity considers being ” Born Again” and receiving the Holy Spirit. At this stage of growth, we transition from being a Seed, bound to our lower “Below Ground” nature, to the beginning stages of becoming the Plant/Tree we were always destined to be; the higher “Above Ground” nature that is our true identity; our oneness with the Universal Creator (the Father) realized THROUGH our identification with Its Sun (the Son).

It is the Air of the Spirit that stirs up, moves through and is above all beliefs, even released through the very pores of all Seed, once resurrected as Plant/Tree. At this point, the Seed —still rooted in, and extracting what it needs from the soil — is free to be consciously One with the very Air it emanates, as well as with the very Light Energy that powers all life. This is true for every seed, regardless of the kind of seed it is, what soil it is planted in, what fruit it produces.

Does not every seed in its growth and fruition emulate the Sun Itself? God, Light, LIFE Itself? Does not every seed, once it gets above ground, have the same potential and opportunity to enrich and expand its rooted environment via its vegetation, fruition, and manifestation of seeds in like kind?

We appear to be in a barren land, as the majority of those in society still in the seed stage of their growth process are having a hard time seeing beyond their particular, limited system of belief (soil). Still bound to the underground of our cultivated beliefs, how could we see anything “clearly” but the inside of the immediate soil around us? In this darkness, how could we do anything but misperceive Who We Are, and our destined purpose connected? How could we do anything but misinterpret the Sun, Its power, all It sustains, all It creates?

We have read the holy books and scriptures, heard the stories, myths, and historical perspectives — yet, still bound by underground darkness (mentally-emotionally) — how can we ever identify with the Plant/Trees that are our previously known/unknown spiritual masters (Christ, Buddha, Krishna, Thoth, Quetzalcoatl, Muhammad, Baha’u’llah, etc.) from which we were Fruitfully Seeded?

Given how things appear, our stage of development as a Human Race, and our actuality in Ultimate Reality, we are truly in Divinity’s Desert. Though some of us are half frozen, thawing out in the Tundras of Trauma and Turmoil, many of us have been activated by the Waters of Consciousness permeating our soil/belief systems, or we are already in various stages of the sprouting process.

There is an OASIS ready to grow, understood by those who have grown above our desert surface, and beyond.

Clearly, although our different belief systems have everything to do with us making it this far in our growth processes, it has been our focus on, and pride in, what these soils provide for our unique Seed “forms (bodies)” that have prevented us from seeing the UNITED GROWTH PROCESS taking place above and around us, beyond our relative Soils of Belief.

Unconsciously caught up in our Seed and environmental forms, we have been largely unaware of the process that EVERY Seed in EVERY environment goes through: the DIVINE PROCESS through which EVERY Seed is destined to produce the vegetation and fruits of all kinds that enrich THE Soil that is our entire planet Earth System.

In our collective youth, we have socially constructed — and made the norm — separatist views and ideals that are apparently dysfunctional, giving off the appearance of the barren soil and “ICE” our world’s Collective Conscious seems to be. At best, we have been like seeds trying our best stay underground, spreading, barely growing horizontally in our limited environments, as if refusing to come into the light.

Yet, is not this the nature of all seeds before they break ground? Do not we all become fully immersed, rooted within our particular soil/belief systems before we can safely and productively rise above them?

Underground, of course things seem chaotic: Seeds growing roots every which way with no apparent rhyme or reason, “fighting” for territory and position, “competing” for what seems to be not enough resources. This is merely part of the Collective Growth Process, although we all get caught up in the dark, confused, desertion of our individual ego [parts] development. In other words, the experience of the desert of our individual minds is a NECESSARY STEP in our experience of the OASIS that is the collective process of coming to know the Fruition inherent in is all.

Just as the seed from one fruit is destined to produce fruit in maturity, so too do we come from the Seed of Universal Oneness, destined to uniquely express that Oneness in our maturity.

We are now at a turning point in our Human History; the time in which we make a conscious choice to either graduate from our individual adolescence to a united adulthood, or have much of the same delusion-based suffering. It is simply a matter of shifting our attention from the particular beliefs we are rooted in to what we know is common to all Seeds, to all Human Beings.

As Human Being-Seedlings, why should we continue to put our faith (i.e. belief) in the limited systems we are planted in once we come to know the unlimited process we are fruitfully a part of; a process that has us all — by virtue of being Who and What We Are — destined to rise ABOVE ALL belief? This would be akin to still choosing to put one’s faith in the belief system that revolves around crime when it is obviously not serving any of us, especially in lieu of our KNOWING ourselves to be the Commitment, Individually Collective.

A Human Being can no more stop the growth process and fruitful ascension of the Collective It is a part of anymore than a seed can stop the growth process and fruitful ascension of the collective of all seeds it is part of. Even should a Human Being “lose” their body, like a seed that somehow never gets to grow to maturity or at all, the LIFE PROCESS of growth and ascension (fruition) it inherently IS would merely be realized and maturated through another form.

The Life That It Is — That We Are — cannot possibly experience death as one may think, perceiving themselves to be the bodily shell in the underground darkness of belief. The fact that our bodily forms and environments are constantly changing while our KNOWING That We Are never does, attests to What We Really Are and What We Really Are Not.

Only when the perception of our bodily Seed “dies” can we KNOW the Above Ground experience of being a Plant/Tree with a fruitful purpose; the essence of God/The Higher Power/Unconditional Love Itself.

Of course, we could best use our very own life experience to clearly see the full analogical truth explored here. Let us take a look at the soil/belief system/environment in which the Tree I Am is planted. Here are some of the main minerals that make up the soil system of my immediate environment:

It is believed that serving an amount of time is adequate reform for those sentenced to a number of years for whatever crime they were perceived to commit, and legally convicted of, doing. Further, it is believed that one who has served their time is ready to reenter society better than they left it, society being better off now that the convicted criminal completed their time-taken punishment.

It is believed that the voluntary rehabilitation programs that address an awareness of the symptoms of crime(s) as opposed to an understanding of the cause of all crime, is adequate –not just for demonstrating one’s reform –but to reduce the time of mandatory sentences.

It is believed that some people here in prison are unrehabilitatable due to particular crimes they have been perceived, judged and convicted of committing; deserving to spend the rest of their lives physically contained — UNLESS (now) — they were a certain age when acting under a delusional, “functioning” environmental belief deem socially and legally unacceptable. Only then, after meeting certain rehab requirements, they are considered suitable for release.

It is believed that those convicted as criminals are not only NOT mentally ill, but “sane” enough to merely serve an amount of time and get out of prison somehow better, after spending all that time in an in closed, concentrated locale where over 99% of everyone there (staff included) are naturally conditioned to perpetuate crime in one way or another.

It is believed by most legal authorities and correctional employees that there is a fundamental separation between them and those convicted of a crime; that fear and force are normal means by which to exercise power and correct the behavior of those legally judged to be “wrong” and or “evil”.

It is believed that having sex with anyone in prison is absolutely prohibited (against the law), yet dispensers of free condoms are stationed within each Prison Housing Unit for incarcerated persons to access at anytime.

It is believed that safety and security lies in being a part of some apparent group within prison, whether it be one’s ethnic, religious, gang, and or recreational associations, to the overt or covert fearful exclusion of other groups/associations.

It is believed that those with an LWOP or Death Row sentence are deserving of their Death Sentence, having little to no societal value outside of sensationalized entertainment. Therefore, they are excluded from, and or put last on, list for reform groups, vocational classes, and educational opportunities; those with out-dates and Board opportunities made priority.

It is believed by most incarcerated persons that prison/Corrections authorities are the enemy; meant to be feared, not respected; to get over on instead of orders being taken from; focal points of legal action instead of rehabilitative guidance, due to the fearful, forceful, abusive, hypocritical, vindictive, unprofessional, and criminal way many prison/correctional authorities have been conditioned to use their power.

It is believed that some crimes are worse than others (and therefore, some criminals are better than others); those convicted of perceptibly worse crimes being justified outlet targets of psychological, emotional, sexual and physical abuse, validating and perpetuating the delusion of the projections and traumas of Separation Belief. Sadly, many Corrections Officials naively support this belief and behavior.

It is believed that those found guilty of breaking our man-made laws, perceptibly punished accordingly, are not simply mistaken and thereby innocent in the Ultimate Reality we all share under Universal Law; that what we have “done” in our particular world environment (as criminals perceived) under a delusional, conditioned belief in a false identity has made us doers of the impossible, i.e. somehow able to separate ourselves from God/The Higher Power/Unconditional Love’s Identity: The Collective Whole.

With the addition of most incarcerated persons believing it is more important to take advantage of opportunities that allow them to get out of prison ASAP, OVER focus on root-depth reform (“getting out” being a natural by-product), these are probably the main Minerals of Belief that make up the Soil System of the Prison Environment experienced over the past two decades. Unsurprisingly, because of the prison culture we have established as a Just—ice System and supporting society, these beliefs (or slight variations thereof) are found permeated throughout our entire societal construct.

Those who perceive any real benefit (i.e. lasting benefit) from these beliefs are Seeds imbedded in their soil — heavily dependent on their nutrients for survival — yet to break ground and clearly see and FEEL themselves, their complete environments, and our collective process, by the Open Air and Light of Day.

Clearly, the Seed That I Am has long since broken ground, and I am no longer bound by the Soil of Beliefs as I once was, though still, planted in my immediate prison environment (all soil/belief systems essentially being “immediate prison environments”). Above ground, now a conscious Tree focused on bearing the fruit that are these very words, my faith (i.e. belief) is rooted in the KNOWINGNESS of the Seed-Tree-Fruit Committment Process, not the beliefs that make up the immediate soil environ I am planted in. If this were not undeniably true, there could be no way these words could be written, let alone, read.

Yet, as a tree does, I still extract what is necessary from the prison environment, all while embracing the Open Air and basking in the Conscious Light of the Sun that connects us all. As I use these “natural resources”, the vegetation, fruits, and seeds I produce enriches the Soil of Beliefs around me, as the Spirit of the Open Air We Share carries the aromatic vapors of my healing words to whatever parts of the globe these words are experienced.

As a realized Plant/Tree in our immediate environments, regardless of the Soil of Beliefs we spring from, we become assets that naturally receive the deepest respect and highest regards due to what we provide, no matter “who” or “what” we once appeared or others appear to be, what we or they have apparently done or did not do, or what authority/rank is held or not held. Not to mention, the healing aroma, vapors and SEEDS we emanate, are carried all around the world by the SPIRIT of Open Air We Share, to take root and inspire other environments in kind.

As a Seed in Realization who has always inherently been a Fruitful Tree, I am committed to the KNOWINGNESS of Its process, seeing and understanding Its stages being played out through everyone and our institutions, regardless of anyone else’s awareness of this process, or lack there of. Those aware with me inspire cooperative, progressive interaction; those unaware BECOME aware, if only subconsciously, during the time in which they interact with us, no matter the situation or circumstance.

Our awareness aids in the awakening of “others” unaware of our collective growth process at EVERY stage, just as “others” perceived did (and do) for me at every stage. In that awakening, all objective “others” and the objective “you” disappears in light of the subjective “I” WE ALL ARE, understood to be experienced differently as unique expressions of the same Life Force/Energy permeating through –being a manifestation of –all.

As it were, the transreformation that is this growing awareness of every Seed of a Human Being is constantly taking place, all the time everywhere –and has been –since time began. We simply need to recognize the part of the process we are in so we may consciously grow stronger and maximally bare Fruit. Apparently, we do not have to be bound by the beliefs in which we are planted, stuck underground –no matter what immediate environment we may find ourselves in –REACHING FOR SOMETHING HIGHER being the only key.

In so doing, we do not “kill” or completely let go of our old belief systems, we instead EXPAND and ENRICH them, only extracting from them what is necessary to FIND OURSELVES, maintain and share that Knowledge of Self through our own conscious growth and fruitful production. Who does not share this Universal Purpose? Who is not seen in this united reflection?

The Justice System as we have first made and experienced (the “Just–ice” System) has been the perfect model of what happens when we solely depend on the mere beliefs around us. We experience the chaotic, underground darkness of Man’s Law and Its perpetual breakage; ever-shifting, unconscious of the Universal Process we are Parts of. Consequently, this has seemed to inspire a smorgasbord of separate, delusional belief systems, a mass misunderstanding, and the fear that is inherent in all illusions believed in.

The Just—Us System’s actuality in Ultimate Reality, being hypothetically inevitable in this world, is the perfect model of what happens when we solely depend on the Knowledge of Self that connects us all. We then experience the divine order of atoned, Universal Law; changeless and transparently clear within the Above Ground Light that reveals us to be the conscious extensions of God/the Higher Power/Unconditional Love.

The transreformation from the perception of “Just—ice” to the knowledge of “Just–Us” is the transreformation of our unconsciously dreamt up, lone, barren desert as it becomes Divinity’s OASIS and Its innate Ultimate Reality we share. Unconditional Love (the All in All) is at the heart of every Human Being, just as an OASIS is at the core of every desert seed. It is the aspect of our Higher Power that is GRAVITY; keeping everything centered, together; making how we grow and ascend possible.

From the potential of one seed, how many fruits WITH seeds of their own could manifest? What is the potential of those seeds AD INFINITUM? From the realizing potential of one Human Being consciously united with God (Love Unconditioned), being the Committment, how many “others” could be inspired to realize themselves AS that very same Committment? What is the realization and inspiring potential of those Committed Human Beings?

Given the inspiration of one Seed of a Human Being Committment and our union here-now, which was always — hypothetically — an inevitability, can you, beloved reader, with more clarity see what is hypothetically inevitable for YOU as the Seed…for us all?

The Seed I was died long ago, buried beneath the dark Soil of Belief that was the world environment I was born into. That Seed barely began to sprout but never broke ground, falling victim to, and victimizing within, the Permafrost of Perception that eventually dominated my immediate environment. Reborn, a new Sprout transplanted buried in the darkest depths of Society’s Soil, hidden, Miraculous Minerals provided Nurturing Nutrients where there appeared to be Just-ice; the Waters of Consciousness activating both Seed and Soil TOGETHER in the Transreformative Process.

Today, our macrocosmic potential as the Seed of the Human Race is clear, as we witness the Vegetation, Fruits and Seeds of Trees of Transreformation cultivating anew the Soils of Beliefs around them as the Gravity of God (Love Unconditioned) pulls these parts down to Earth in our microcosmic environments, spreading them across what appears to be society’s barren land.

The same OASIS within me is the same OASIS within all of us, as this BEGINS and ENDS with US; not “us” alone, but “US TOGETHER”. I am sure this is the Kingdom of Heaven Jesus said is within Man that, in his time, Man as a whole did not see. Yet, as we enter the Age of Globalization, it is only a matter of time before we all share this vision.

As different eyes looking through one understanding, the growth of this Transreformative Knowledge of Self continues to occur across the System and society’s globe, especially in what appears to be the most uninhabitable environments, via the most unlikely Seeds, the desert of a planet we all appear to be planted in will be increasingly understood as nothing short of divine.

