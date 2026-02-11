The Conservation of Cruelty

By Matt Stone

The modern conservative movement is the most successful rebranding in political history. It has convinced generations of people that it stands for tradition, stability, and the preservation of all that is good.

It is a lie.

Conservatism has never been about conserving anything of value. It has always been about one thing: the conservation of power for a wealthy ruling class. It is not a philosophy; it is a protection racket, and it cannot survive without a steady diet of the gullible and the ignorant.

The ideology was born not in a defense of the good, but in a defense of the grotesque. As a coherent movement, it begins with Edmund Burke’s horrified reaction to the French Revolution. The story is that he wanted to “conserve” the beauty of tradition against the rabble. The reality is that he was defending a feudal aristocracy that kept the vast majority of human beings in illiterate squalor. He wasn’t conserving a stable society; he was conserving a system of hereditary power so absolute and so rotten that it made revolution an act of survival. He was conserving privilege, not people.

This lie was perfected in America. The Southern cause in the Civil War was draped in the noble-sounding language of “conserving states’ rights.” It was a transparent fiction to conserve one thing and one thing only: the right to own other human beings. But they couldn’t sell that horror to the poor white farmer who didn’t own slaves. So, they pandered. They stoked his ignorance with fear, convincing him that his “race” made him superior, that freeing the slaves would mean he’d be competing with them, that his entire identity was tied to the conservation of this brutal hierarchy. They weren’t just conserving an investment; they were conserving it with an army of the manipulated.

The 20th century offered no redemption. As the Gilded Age barons built booming fortunes on the backs of broken workers, the conservative movement fought to “conserve” the free market. What they meant was they wanted to conserve the right to pay starvation wages and kill workers with impunity. But they couldn’t win that argument honestly, so they pandered to the weakest minds. They red-baited, calling union leaders godless communists. They preyed on religious fears, framing the struggle for basic dignity as an assault on God and family. They convinced the very people they were crushing to vote for them, to see their own exploitation as patriotism.

Today, the hypocrisy has become so blatant it is suicidal. The modern conservative movement wages war against environmentalism under the banner of “conserving” our economy. They are actively choosing to not conserve the only habitable planet humanity has ever known. To sell this insanity, they must pander to the most ignorant. They create a fake debate, insisting the science isn’t “settled.” They prey on the fears of people in dying coal towns, telling them environmentalists are coastal elites who want to take their jobs, rather than corporations who are automating them away. They turn a question of planetary survival into a culture war, and the gullible lap it up.

And so they fight their culture war, claiming to “conserve” traditional values. This is their masterwork of manipulation. They prey on the religious, convincing them that “godless liberals” are coming for their children and their bibles. They prey on the insecure, convincing them that their whiteness or their nationality is an achievement under threat from “the other.” They create a fantasy past and sell it to people terrified of the present. They aren’t conserving culture; they are weaponizing the fears of the ignorant to conserve their own power.

Conservatism has never conserved a single thing that benefits the average person. It conserved slavery. It conserved child labor. It conserved segregation. And now, it is conserving a climate in collapse. It has done so by pandering to the weakest minds, by stoking ignorance, by weaponizing fear. It has always, always been on the wrong side of history, fighting tooth and nail to protect the powerful and the wealthy at the expense of everyone and everything else. It is not a political movement. It is a death cult, powered by the votes of its willing victims, dedicated to conserving a world of profound inequality until the last resource is extracted and the last dollar is squeezed from the last dying worker. Its only true tradition is the conservation of power.

Categories: