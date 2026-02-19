Court Watch: DUI Case Accused Faces Challenges with Rising Financial Demands for Resolution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Despite completing court-ordered classes and a six-month first offender alcohol program, an accused individual was ordered during a morning hearing Wednesday, Feb. 18, to pay the remaining balance of victim restitution along with $265 in fines before his case can be formally resolved.

The accused told the court he believed all requirements were satisfied, but a newly-issued restitution notice adding to his existing fines prompted Judge Gregg L. Prickett to adjust his payment plan. Judge Prickett stated that all restitution and fines, including 40 hours of community service, must be completed in full before the case can be formally resolved.

The accused was previously charged on Oct. 8, 2024, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more. The accused later pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 18, 2025.

Judge Prickett opened the hearing by calling the accused to the stand. Assisted by his Spanish interpreter, Mayra Rojas, the accused presented documentation confirming completion of the required programs.

Judge Prickett acknowledged that the accused completed the required classes and a six-month alcohol treatment program. However, he noted that $610.97 in victim restitution remains outstanding.

Awaiting translation, the accused stated that he questioned whether the victim restitution was “a new document because it was not covered in the file.” Judge Prickett explained that it was a newly-issued restitution notice that is added to the fines he already owes.

The accused appeared confused and, after a brief pause in the courtroom, stated, “I haven’t seen that document” among the lists of mandated court requirements. He told the court that he believed he had met all of the court requirements and just needed to pay the remaining $265 in fees and finish his community service.

The accused was not made aware of the $610.97 fee that was added to his remaining balance and financial requirement.

Judge Prickett explained, “Sir, right now at this rate, you will not be able to pay fines and restitution. I will increase your monthly payment by $76, so you need to adjust your payment plan.” He noted that the 40 hours of community service must be completed by the time his fees are due, in addition to the increased payments.

The court informed the accused that an additional hearing will be scheduled to review his progress in paying off the fees. The date is set for Aug. 19, 2026.

The accused continues to face increased financial requirements despite completing mandated programs and working simultaneously to complete 40 hours of community service, highlighting ongoing challenges in resolving the case.

