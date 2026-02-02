Monday Morning Commentary | Measure J and the Illusion of Democratic Consent

Supporters of Measure J often retreat to a familiar and seemingly unassailable defense: let the voters decide. On its face, the argument sounds democratic, even virtuous. What could be more legitimate than requiring large housing developments to receive direct approval from the electorate?

The key point is that the vote itself offers only the illusion of representation.

That point turns on who is able to vote, who consistently does vote, and who is systematically excluded before the process even begins.

When examined honestly, Measure J functions less as grassroots democracy and more as a gatekeeping device that empowers the privileged while excluding marginalized and disadvantaged people.

Recent political science research and national reporting underscore a difficult but necessary truth:

America’s democratic dysfunction is not primarily a failure of civic virtue, but a failure of institutional design.

Voters are not disengaged because they are lazy or immoral; they are disengaged because the system demands far more civic labor than ordinary life can reasonably sustain.

As journalist Jerusalem Demsas has documented, Americans are asked to vote too often, on too many offices, on too many highly technical issues, frequently in off-cycle elections with minimal information and little media coverage.

Disinterest, she argues, is not a moral failing but “the predictable, even rational response” to a system that “has turned the role of citizen into a full-time, unpaid job.”

This insight reconceptualizes local ballot measures like Measure J.

One of the points that Demsas makes in her essay is that local elections routinely produce electorates that are small, skewed, and unrepresentative.

Turnout is disproportionately older, wealthier, more settled, and more likely to be composed of homeowners.

In city elections across the country, voters over 65 participate at two to five times the rate of younger adults.

Renters, lower-income residents, working families, and students are consistently underrepresented.

Demsas explicitly rejects the idea that this imbalance can be fixed through better messaging or civic scolding.

Quoting political scientist Robert Dahl, she notes that “like other performers (including teachers, ministers, and actors), politicians and political activists are prone to overestimate the interest of the audience in their performance.”

Contrary to what advocates of maximal participation may wish, she writes that “few Americans want to be full-time political animals.”

Most people do not want to spend their evenings poring over zoning codes, development agreements, environmental impact reports, and financing structures—nor should they have to.

“Effective representational government,” Demsas explains, “must empower voters to hold their elected officials accountable without sucking the life out of its citizens.”

Measure J fails that test.

By taking one of the most complex policy areas—land use and housing production—and forcing it into repeated, low-turnout elections, Measure J ensures that participation is limited to a narrow slice of the population: those with the time, resources, and personal incentives to monitor every ballot and mobilize in every campaign.

The result is not broad democratic input, but selective engagement by those already well positioned within the housing market.

Even among those who do participate, Demsas cautions against romanticizing local civic engagement.

“Even the most dedicated participants in local politics aren’t experts in everything,” she writes, “just in the parts of local government that provide them with benefits they find meaningful.”

When ordinary residents do show up, they are not entering an even playing field but a policy terrain already shaped by organized interests and procedural complexity.

That reality alone should give pause to anyone claiming Measure J reflects democratic will.

But the problem runs deeper.

Measure J does not merely rely on a distorted electorate. It excludes entire populations outright—particularly those most harmed by the housing shortage.

Many of the people who need housing most cannot vote in these elections at all.

Unhoused residents are often effectively excluded because many have fallen out of regular civic participation, while overcrowded or informally housed residents frequently lack stable registration, and students and transitory renters face logistical and administrative barriers.

Non-citizen residents—who live in the city, work in the city, pay taxes in the city, and contribute to its social and economic life—are categorically barred.

Displaced workers who have already been priced out but commute long distances into the community have no voice whatsoever.

In other words, the electorate empowered by Measure J is not just unrepresentative—it omits the population the policy most directly affects.

This creates a democratic absurdity.

Housing policy is decided primarily by those least exposed to housing insecurity, while those bearing the highest costs of scarcity have little or no formal say.

Measure J assigns veto power to those insulated from harm and treats their preferences as synonymous with “the community.”

Demsas’s analysis makes clear that this outcome is not accidental.

“America’s voting problem is primarily a local one,” she writes. While national elections attract relatively high turnout by international standards, “not so in local elections, where the electorate is remarkably unrepresentative.”

In one analysis, turnout in local elections across 50 major U.S. cities often failed to exceed 15 percent, with some cities dipping into the single digits.

When turnout collapses to those levels, the minority who do vote acquire disproportionate power.

As Demsas bluntly observes, “the side that wins is often the one that has a vested interest in the passage of the issue up for consideration. This isn’t how democracy is supposed to work.”

Measure J depends precisely on this imbalance.

Defenders of the measure often insist that anyone who cares can show up, learn the issues, and vote, but this argument ignores the structural reality of modern life.

People with inflexible jobs, caregiving responsibilities, language barriers, housing instability, or precarious legal status are not equally positioned to participate.

Nor should a healthy democracy require extraordinary effort simply to avoid exclusion.

Demsas is explicit on this point.

Giving people more opportunities to vote or attend meetings does not necessarily increase democracy if participation remains limited to a narrow group.

“If only a small, unrepresentative group of people are willing to be full-time democrats,” she writes, “then that extra ballot measure, election, or public meeting isn’t more democracy; it’s less.”

Measure J embodies this mistake by treating referenda as evidence of democratic virtue, while ignoring how those referenda systematically filter out the very voices housing policy should center.

None of this is an indictment of individual voters or local officials.

Many residents who oppose development under Measure J act in good faith.

Many local officials are, as Demsas acknowledges, “kind, hardworking, and genuinely committed citizens” doing their best within a constrained system.

But democracy should not depend on benevolence; she argues that instead it should depend on accountability.

In a healthy representative system, voters elect officials, set broad priorities, and hold leaders accountable at regular intervals.

Complex policy decisions are then made through professional planning processes, subject to oversight, transparency, and electoral consequences.

What democracy cannot do well—what it has never done well—is adjudicate technical policy tradeoffs through sporadic, low-information plebiscites.

Housing policy is especially ill-suited to that model.

Housing shortages are not abstract planning disputes; they determine who gets to live near their work, their school, and their support networks.

They shape homelessness, commuting patterns, climate emissions, economic mobility, and social stability.

When those decisions are repeatedly filtered through an electorate that excludes renters, workers, displaced residents, and unhoused people, the outcomes are not neutral but are instead biased.

Measure J did not emerge from democratic abundance.

It emerged from democratic scarcity—low turnout, fragmented accountability, and institutional overload.

Over time, it has hardened into a permanent veto mechanism that freezes land-use decisions in place while claiming the mantle of popular consent.

This is not an argument against democracy but rather an argument for a democracy that actually represents the public it governs.

A genuinely democratic housing system would rely on general elections with broad turnout, clear lines of accountability through elected councils, and professional planning guided by public need rather than episodic fear campaigns.

More importantly, it would not require those most harmed by housing scarcity to overcome structural barriers just to have their interests acknowledged.

Measure J asks Davis to accept a permanent mismatch between power and impact—and to call that mismatch democracy.

