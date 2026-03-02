The Law Calls It Speech. The Children Know It’s Assault.

Beth Bourne has a type, and it’s on video.

In one clip, she’s at a hotel in Hawaii, shouting, “Are you a man pretending to be a woman?” at drag performers. Honolulu police detained her. The hotel banned her for a year.

In another, she’s in Winters, California, screaming about “breast amputations” at students aged 13 to 18. The police there blamed the kids for throwing things.

In Davis, California, she is seen as a regular at school events and protests where her language has been well documented; screaming at anyone who will listen about the bodily mutilation of genitalia. Even at school board meetings where in one instance she began to strip down to her undergarments in public to prove a point.

Notice the pattern. The target is always a space where the LGBTQ+ community or its allies are present. The weapon is always sexually graphic, degrading language. The goal is never dialogue. It is contamination. She enters a space, fills it with venom, and films the reaction.

The defense will claim this is “political speech” about a medical or social debate. This is a lie.

A debate happens in journals, hearings, or town halls. It does not happen by screaming “ARE YOU A MAN?” in a stranger’s face at a hotel, or “WHERE ARE YOUR BREASTS?!” at a child in a park. The content is secondary. The crime is the weaponization. A surgeon discussing a procedure in a clinic is practicing medicine. A stranger screaming surgical terminology at your child is committing harassment. The venue and the target transform the act from speech into assault. This is the deliberate induction of trauma as a political tactic. When you scream about bodies and mutilation at people who are not your patients, you are not making a point. You are inflicting harm.

Beth Bourne is not a rogue actor. She is a foot soldier in a coordinated campaign.

This is the playbook: identify a space deemed “contested” and render it psychologically uninhabitable. Do it by screaming the most vile, sexually graphic accusations you can muster. The goal isn’t to win an argument. It’s to force a withdrawal. To make existing in public so toxic that people retreat. Every time this happens without legal consequence, it proves the tactic is protected. It greenlights more. The law’s failure to distinguish between a political opinion shouted in a square and a predator’s performance shouted in a child’s face is what allows this campaign to thrive.

The law already has names for this: Disorderly Conduct and Child Endangerment.

Disorderly conduct is any behavior that willfully disturbs the peace. A hotel in Hawaii recognized her shouting as such. Screaming at children in a public park in Winters also qualifies. Prosecutors there chose not to see it.

Child endangerment is any act that creates a situation likely to harm a child’s physical or mental health. Deliberately creating a hostile, sexually charged environment for a child meets that definition. The harm is not a side effect. It is the entire purpose.

We are treating a repeated, targeted pattern of psychological violence as if it were a difference of opinion. We prosecute the thrown water bottle while ignoring the thrown word. We protect the right to scream “fire” and then blame the crowd (of children) for panicking.

The tools exist. The balls to do so, apparently, do not.

The message this sends is corrosive: a child’s mental safety is negotiable. An adult’s right to scream about it is not.

The change begins when we stop calling this “speech” and start calling it what it is: conduct designed to harm. The law already knows what to do with that. It just needs to remember whom it’s supposed to protect.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: