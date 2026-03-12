Op-ed | DJUSD Classified Employees Lose Union Representation Rights

How many Davis community members or parents are aware that all classified employees of DJUSD have lost their democratic right to union representation?

Classified employees of DJUSD are represented by CSEA (California School Employees Association), which includes para educators, aides, kitchen, grounds crew, maintenance, just to name a few. In recent years, many members have not been happy with how the previous board was handling contracts through collective bargaining, and felt as though the majority of membership was not being represented.

Union meetings became tense, as members felt as if the union board and CSEA reps were conducting themselves in an adversarial manner, leaving many members feeling intimidated. This led to two board members removing themselves from their board seats last fall, including the board president, which allowed for new members to run for those seats; new members that wanted to fight for all of membership to make positive change that would bring about closing the wage gaps and focusing on equitable pay, health benefits, and better working conditions.

This last year was a contract year. I ran for negotiations committee last spring, and was elected BY membership via democratic voting. Without going into details, our union board, along with our local union reps, made a last minute play that pushed me off of the committee, leaving me unable to fill my seat at the negotiations table while our bargaining agreement was being negotiated with the district.

This was also an election year. All board seats were up for election in December. The two vacant seats were filled, a new vice president and communications officer were nominated to run, with no one running against them, which means they automatically won those seats. The only seats left vacant that needed to be filled were president and chief union steward, both of whom automatically get seats on negotiations. I was running for chief union steward. Two old board members chose to run against me and the new candidate for president.

But two days before elections, the president of CSEA Adam Weinberger sent out an inflammatory email that insinuated wrongdoing on the parts of a select couple of individuals on the board, and instituted what is called an “administratorship.” This is basically a hostile takeover. Under administratorship, elections were cancelled, the entire board was removed — along with any site reps, committee reps, etc. — and all of our chapter’s powers were given to one man, a CSEA regional/area rep. Under administratorship, we also have NO constitution.

It has now been 3 and a half months. Prior to the administratorship, membership filed an appeal against the tentative agreement that was passed this last fall, questioning that it was passed violating union policy. As of today, this “appeal” is still being looked into and investigated, but with no public knowledge to any details.

CSEA, under administratorship, also performed an audit, as the CSEA president had insinuated that there was “misappropriation of funds.” The audit found this accusation to be null. There were many other accusations put forth from the president to membership that have still not been investigated, or at least any investigative fact finding has still not been made public.

I have strong personal opinions and a lot of my own evidence as to why these things have transpired. I am choosing to withhold much of this at this time. Still, the question everyone should be asking is why? Why right before elections? Why after years of membership complaining? Why right when new committees were being made by newly appointed board members? Why right when membership started truly showing up to meetings and getting involved? Why two days before an election that most likely would have removed every old board member, leaving a fresh new team that had been working for months to make a positive change?

Unions are supposed to work FOR membership, not against them. Everything is done under contract law, and under laws that grant us what is called the “right to fair representation.”

I encourage those who care, to get involved. Everything I shared impacts those who work closest to your children and the students that we dedicate our tireless efforts to, and THEY are the ones that matter most. Not politics. Not egos. Not self-interests.

Chris Haskins is a DJUSD Educator

