Vanguard Analysis: Without Two Peripheral Projects, Davis Cannot Meet Its Housing Requirements

Davis will not meet its state-mandated housing requirements without large-scale peripheral projects like Village Farms and Willowgrove. The city’s housing data shows that the remaining need, especially for lower-income housing, far exceeds what infill development or accessory units can realistically provide.

The data from the city’s own Housing Element Annual Progress Report paints a clear picture. Davis has been assigned a total RHNA obligation of 2,075 units for the 2021–2029 cycle. Through 2025, the city has permitted 963 units, leaving 1,112 still to be produced. On paper, that suggests roughly 46 percent completion.

RHNA compliance depends not on total units but on meeting targets across income categories, and by that measure Davis is far off track.

The most significant gap lies in housing for lower-income residents.

The city is required to produce 580 units for extremely low- and very low-income households combined. To date, it has produced just 28 extremely low-income units and zero very low-income units. That leaves 262 extremely low-income units and 290 very low-income units still to be built.

The low-income category shows a similar pattern: 350 units required, only 2 produced, leaving 348 remaining.

Altogether, Davis still needs more than 900 units of affordable housing across these categories in the next four years.

At the same time, the city has exceeded its moderate-income target and made steady progress on above-moderate, or market-rate, housing—a pattern that reflects the fact that recent infill development is inherently geared toward market-rate production.

Recent housing production has been overwhelmingly above-moderate, with only a negligible share of deed-restricted affordable units.

The issue is straightforward: Davis is producing housing, but not the housing RHNA requires. I would argue not enough housing, but the real problem is on the affordable side.

Interestingly, accessory dwelling units, which have increased in recent years, are largely counted as above-moderate income due to rent levels.

Single-family homes fall into the same category.

Meanwhile, multi-family construction—historically a key source of affordable housing—has declined sharply, and in Davis much of what is built is student-oriented and does little to address RHNA affordability requirements.

This mismatch is compounded by a growing gap between planning and production.

The city points to thousands of units in the pipeline, including nearly 3,900 units pending entitlement and more than 1,200 entitled but not yet built.

Zoning capacity does not equal RHNA compliance, which increasingly turns on actual permits and completed units—especially for lower-income housing—making the pipeline less a measure of success than a reflection of uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, the role of large-scale projects becomes central.

Two proposed developments—Village Farms and Willowgrove—would together deliver roughly 610 affordable units. That represents approximately two-thirds of the city’s remaining lower-income RHNA obligation.

Without those projects, there is no foreseeable path toward RHNA compliance.

The city still needs roughly 900 affordable units before 2029. To meet that target, Davis would have to produce more than 200 affordable units per year over the next four years. Again, without those projects it is hard to see how this can be accomplished.

There is no existing mechanism in Davis’ current development pattern that can scale to meet that demand.

Smaller infill projects and downtown developments, while important, tend to produce limited numbers of affordable units and depend heavily on subsidies. Accessory dwelling units do not meaningfully contribute to lower-income RHNA categories.

Outside of these two peripheral projects, there is nothing else on the foreseeable horizon capable of delivering affordable housing at scale.

In practice, Davis has three main forms of housing production: small-scale infill and ADUs that are largely market-rate, mixed-use or downtown projects that provide limited affordability, and large peripheral developments—the only projects capable of delivering affordable housing at scale.

Remove that third category, and the system loses its only high-volume mechanism for meeting RHNA affordability requirements.

This is where Measure J enters the analysis, Measure J requires voter approval for peripheral development, effectively creating a gatekeeping mechanism for the very projects that produce the majority of affordable housing.

While that system reflects a longstanding commitment to voter control, it effectively prevents the approval and construction of large-scale projects—leaving Davis reliant on the same limited patterns that have produced just 805 single-family units over the past 17 years.

If Davis continues to underproduce affordable housing while rejecting projects like Village Farms and Willowgrove, the issue will not remain confined to local politics—the state will step in, and that is an outcome no one should want.

Under California housing law, cities are required not only to zone for RHNA, but also to avoid policies that constrain housing production, particularly for lower-income units.

The state, through the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Attorney General, has increasingly taken an active role in enforcing those requirements. Recent cases signal a shift away from deference to local control and toward a focus on actual outcomes.

In that context, a plausible legal argument emerges: if Davis cannot meet its RHNA obligations because its own voter approval system blocks the projects necessary to do so, then that system may be in conflict with state law.

Such a challenge could come from multiple directions—the Attorney General, state housing agencies, or advocacy groups—and would likely focus on whether Measure J functions as a constraint on housing production.

HCD has already raised these concerns during the last Housing Element approval, signaling that policies like Measure J could undermine the feasibility of the plan and potentially conflict with state housing law.

In recent years, the state has taken an increasingly aggressive posture toward cities that fail to comply with housing law, with HCD and the Attorney General willing to pursue enforcement actions, decertify housing elements, and challenge local policies that stand in the way of meeting RHNA obligations.

In practice, this would mean that the state or a court will step in to override local constraints, effectively stripping Measure J of its ability to block housing and forcing approvals to meet RHNA requirements.

The risk of inaction is straightforward: the state will take away Measure J.

If Davis lacks a credible pathway to produce the remaining 900-plus affordable units, and if the primary barrier to that production is a local policy, the legal vulnerability becomes clear.

This reframes the debate over projects like Village Farms.

The choice is not between perfect and imperfect developments, but between a small number of large projects that deliver substantial affordable housing and a fragmented system that has produced almost none at the levels required.

Davis’ housing challenge is no longer primarily about whether to build. It is about what kind of housing is built, at what scale, and whether the city’s policies allow that housing to move forward.

The consequences of failing to answer those questions extend beyond affordability and into the future of local control itself.

The risk is not just that Davis will fall short of its housing targets, but that in doing so it will invite the state or the courts to decide how those targets are met.

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