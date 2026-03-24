Vanguard Analysis: Without Two Peripheral Projects, Davis Cannot Meet Its Housing Requirements

Davis will not meet its state-mandated housing requirements without large-scale peripheral projects like Village Farms and Willowgrove. The city’s housing data shows that the remaining need, especially for lower-income housing, far exceeds what infill development or accessory units can realistically provide.
The data from the city’s own Housing Element Annual Progress Report paints a clear picture. Davis has been assigned a total RHNA obligation of 2,075 units for the 2021–2029 cycle. Through 2025, the city has permitted 963 units, leaving 1,112 still to be produced. On paper, that suggests roughly 46 percent completion.
RHNA compliance depends not on total units but on meeting targets across income categories, and by that measure Davis is far off track.
The most significant gap lies in housing for lower-income residents.
The city is required to produce 580 units for extremely low- and very low-income households combined. To date, it has produced just 28 extremely low-income units and zero very low-income units. That leaves 262 extremely low-income units and 290 very low-income units still to be built.
The low-income category shows a similar pattern: 350 units required, only 2 produced, leaving 348 remaining.
Altogether, Davis still needs more than 900 units of affordable housing across these categories in the next four years.
At the same time, the city has exceeded its moderate-income target and made steady progress on above-moderate, or market-rate, housing—a pattern that reflects the fact that recent infill development is inherently geared toward market-rate production.
Recent housing production has been overwhelmingly above-moderate, with only a negligible share of deed-restricted affordable units.
The issue is straightforward: Davis is producing housing, but not the housing RHNA requires. I would argue not enough housing, but the real problem is on the affordable side.
Interestingly, accessory dwelling units, which have increased in recent years, are largely counted as above-moderate income due to rent levels.
Single-family homes fall into the same category.
Meanwhile, multi-family construction—historically a key source of affordable housing—has declined sharply, and in Davis much of what is built is student-oriented and does little to address RHNA affordability requirements.
This mismatch is compounded by a growing gap between planning and production.
The city points to thousands of units in the pipeline, including nearly 3,900 units pending entitlement and more than 1,200 entitled but not yet built.
Zoning capacity does not equal RHNA compliance, which increasingly turns on actual permits and completed units—especially for lower-income housing—making the pipeline less a measure of success than a reflection of uncertainty.
Against this backdrop, the role of large-scale projects becomes central.
Two proposed developments—Village Farms and Willowgrove—would together deliver roughly 610 affordable units. That represents approximately two-thirds of the city’s remaining lower-income RHNA obligation.
Without those projects, there is no foreseeable path toward RHNA compliance.
The city still needs roughly 900 affordable units before 2029. To meet that target, Davis would have to produce more than 200 affordable units per year over the next four years. Again, without those projects it is hard to see how this can be accomplished.
There is no existing mechanism in Davis’ current development pattern that can scale to meet that demand.
Smaller infill projects and downtown developments, while important, tend to produce limited numbers of affordable units and depend heavily on subsidies. Accessory dwelling units do not meaningfully contribute to lower-income RHNA categories.
Outside of these two peripheral projects, there is nothing else on the foreseeable horizon capable of delivering affordable housing at scale.
In practice, Davis has three main forms of housing production: small-scale infill and ADUs that are largely market-rate, mixed-use or downtown projects that provide limited affordability, and large peripheral developments—the only projects capable of delivering affordable housing at scale.
Remove that third category, and the system loses its only high-volume mechanism for meeting RHNA affordability requirements.
This is where Measure J enters the analysis, Measure J requires voter approval for peripheral development, effectively creating a gatekeeping mechanism for the very projects that produce the majority of affordable housing.
While that system reflects a longstanding commitment to voter control, it effectively prevents the approval and construction of large-scale projects—leaving Davis reliant on the same limited patterns that have produced just 805 single-family units over the past 17 years.
If Davis continues to underproduce affordable housing while rejecting projects like Village Farms and Willowgrove, the issue will not remain confined to local politics—the state will step in, and that is an outcome no one should want.
Under California housing law, cities are required not only to zone for RHNA, but also to avoid policies that constrain housing production, particularly for lower-income units.
The state, through the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Attorney General, has increasingly taken an active role in enforcing those requirements. Recent cases signal a shift away from deference to local control and toward a focus on actual outcomes.
In that context, a plausible legal argument emerges: if Davis cannot meet its RHNA obligations because its own voter approval system blocks the projects necessary to do so, then that system may be in conflict with state law.
Such a challenge could come from multiple directions—the Attorney General, state housing agencies, or advocacy groups—and would likely focus on whether Measure J functions as a constraint on housing production.
HCD has already raised these concerns during the last Housing Element approval, signaling that policies like Measure J could undermine the feasibility of the plan and potentially conflict with state housing law.
In recent years, the state has taken an increasingly aggressive posture toward cities that fail to comply with housing law, with HCD and the Attorney General willing to pursue enforcement actions, decertify housing elements, and challenge local policies that stand in the way of meeting RHNA obligations.
In practice, this would mean that the state or a court will step in to override local constraints, effectively stripping Measure J of its ability to block housing and forcing approvals to meet RHNA requirements.
The risk of inaction is straightforward: the state will take away Measure J.
If Davis lacks a credible pathway to produce the remaining 900-plus affordable units, and if the primary barrier to that production is a local policy, the legal vulnerability becomes clear.
This reframes the debate over projects like Village Farms.
The choice is not between perfect and imperfect developments, but between a small number of large projects that deliver substantial affordable housing and a fragmented system that has produced almost none at the levels required.
Davis’ housing challenge is no longer primarily about whether to build. It is about what kind of housing is built, at what scale, and whether the city’s policies allow that housing to move forward.
The consequences of failing to answer those questions extend beyond affordability and into the future of local control itself.
The risk is not just that Davis will fall short of its housing targets, but that in doing so it will invite the state or the courts to decide how those targets are met.
11 comments
The problem with this article is with its assumptions, starting with the first sentence, which are “Davis will not meet its state-mandated housing requirements without large-scale peripheral projects like Village Farms and Willowgrove.”
Even if approved, neither Village Farms nor Willowgrove will deliver a single unit by 2029. The earliest they can possibly be ready to issue the very first building permit is 2030, and that is probably a stretch. Look no further than Bretton Woods which was approved in 2018. It was 7 years before a building permit was issued for that project, and the technical challenges in creating the infrastructure at Village Farms dwarf the technical challenges at Bretton Woods.
The second assumption the article makes is when it says, “If Davis continues to underproduce affordable housing while rejecting projects like Village Farms and Willowgrove, the issue will not remain confined to local politics—the state will step in, and that is an outcome no one should want.”
The assumption that makes is that (1) as noted above neither VF nor WG will actually change the reality David paints, and the state knows that, so any judge handling the case will throw it out because what the state would be asking for would produce nothing different than the status quo, and (2) Davis will have enacted or implemented no policies that affected the sites currently in the approved 2021-2029 Housing Element. The state has gone after cities that have enacted impediment policies for projects within that city’s jurisdictional borders, but Davis has not enacted any such policies. The delays many of the certified Housing Element listed projects have encountered have been market and financial factors by parties other than the City not regulatory factors imposed by the City. Is the state going to sue the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates high? Are they going to sue Don Fouts for willfully delaying Chiles Ranch? Perhaps they should sue the Sacramento Diocese of the Catholic Churbh for not putting its 5-acre parcel at Mace and Montgomery on the market to help settle its child sexual abuse liabilities.
The bottom line on this article is FUD … sowing fear, uncertainty, and doubt in order to achieve a political outcome.
I received an email just now that says, ”I see in today’s Vanguard, that David has gone back to pretending that Village Farms will deliver affordable housing. Didn’t he admit in yesterday’s article that Roberta Millstein had thoroughly illustrated how those chances were between slim and none?”
I just received an email from David asserting that his position yesterday was not in agreement with Roberta. However Roberta took the trouble in a follow-up Davisite article to illuminate the very specific statements of agreement that David made. I encourage everyone to read that article by Roberta. It can be accessed at https://davisite.org/2026/03/23/an-exchange-over-misleading-village-farms-promises-about-affordable-housing/
Dishonest article, partly for the reasons that Matt provided.
Also, cities near the coast (where the vast majority of the population lives) are not expanding outward to address RHNA targets. Most of those cities are already more dense than Davis is, and yet they are also managing to submit and receive approval for fake housing plans from the state.
The absolute failure of the state’s “mandates” is at a scale that is unprecedented in the entire history of “mandates”.
I really should thank YIMBY Law for tracking this. (They probably didn’t realize it would be cited in this manner.)
https://cities.fairhousingelements.org/
Also, I am relatively confident that Davis voters are not going to approve “two” massive sprawling proposals, and probably won’t even approve one – regardless of what David writes. And again, as Matt and others – including Bapu have pointed out – there is no viable funding to actually build Affordable housing.
Don’t know if either of these proposals even tries to address the housing “mandates” (at lower/middle income levels) in the first place, but any plan submitted to the state which includes Affordable housing at those sites within a given RHNA cycle is “by definition” fake.
Show me a path to 900+ without VF or WG
Did you not read my comment?
And are you referring to the already-approved housing element, or some future housing element?
Go ahead and break down whatever you’re talking about, in regard to the 900 units.
There is no path with, or without those developments.
There are only fake paths – just like the path that every other city in California submitted to the state (and received approval for).
In other words, rezoning existing, developed sites within those cities for proposals that will never be built. (Pretty sure I can do it myself, if you give me a marking pen and a map.)
Basically, resulting in a fake destruction of large sections of the city, and rebuilding those sites with housing that’s “somehow” cheaper than what’s already there. (Try to make that pencil out, by the way.)
That’s the plan for the entire state in a nutshell. I can probably create fake plans for every city in the entire state myself within an hour or two.
Ron O
You’ve avoided the question. Your “solution” of a falling birth rate is decades away until children born today reach their 30s (even if that happens). We have a crisis NOW that is keeping younger people out of houses where they can form families and comfortably have children–that’s why the birth rate has fallen. You’re ignoring the circular (endogenous) forces that are creating the situation you keeping pointing toward. Your solution is akin to controlling the population by starving them. Just because you have your own comfortable abode in Woodland doesn’t mean that we should ignore the plight of those who are younger than us.
So make a proposal as to how we provide affordable housing for younger workers near their jobs? (And please don’t show you’re ignorance by trying to assert businesses should move to where there are workers–that’s not at all how the economy and society works–that’s a fantasy.)
Limiting housing to control population is Ron O’s preferred outcome. That is why I refer to him as a Malthusian Troll.
“Davis’ housing challenge is no longer primarily about whether to build. It is about what kind of housing is built, at what scale, and whether the city’s policies allow that housing to move forward. ”
Yes, I agree with this statement. However I strongly disagree with the unfounded belief that we MUST accept what is currently being offered as yesterday’s article stated. We have a ready alternative available in the Draft EIRS for both projects. The reasons used to override the Environmentally Preferred Alternatives (4 for VF and 3 for WG) are very lame and have no evidentiary support. (If anyone is interested in challenging the these overrides in court if the projects are approved, please contact me.) Those alternatives both better comply with the City’s CAAP but also provide much more market-rate affordable housing. It should be no more difficult to produce deed-restricted Affordable housing for those options either.
David, why are you not addressing this failure to pursue the Environmentally Preferred Alternatives? You wrote an article this week pointing out that we need to consider climate change in choosing how to provide housing. Why are you ignoring the very mandate that you expressed in the case of Davis?
Once entitled and with infrastructure, the developers of VF and WG will be able to sell their property for at least $1.1 million per acre (after adjusting for roads and open space) with development costs of about $200,000/acre based on surveying various research sites. On top of that the sales revenue per acre increases with increased density. That leaves a substantial profit that can be applied to meeting these objectives. The issue is not that the developers will make insufficient profit but rather that we need to demand that they step out of their current MO that has led to the suburban sprawl that created this problem in the first place.
Sure, but the choice the voters must make in this election is what is on the ballot or maybe something else somewhere down the road. Or maybe nothing at all.
Public transportation can’t compensate for bad planning.
Good planning starts with core public transportation infrastructure, either built or fully funded.
It’s unfortunately partly out of control of the City of Davis to implement a stronger regional public transportation system, which would support additional population without increasing burden on the current system – at the very least, it should improve it… however, at least a couple of current council members and pretty much everyone else at the county level as well as representatives in the state government and House have supported the I-80 thickening which is already going to be headed towards the end of it brief improvement as VF get its first residents. The hundreds of millions used for that project could have been used for improvements to rail services using existing infrastructure. A study that established this was effectively shelled by Caltrans. All of these politicians are complicit in long-term transportation problems in the region. #progressiveexceptfori80
If the state requires new housing, it needs to provide substantial funding so that the housing does not further worsen local transportation conditions.
We have met the enemies, and they are:
* Populism with performative environmentalism and equity;
* Motonormativity;
* Hierarchies:
+ Subservience to millionaires who have fleeced generations of parents UC Davis students.
+ The inability of development and engineering staff to stand up for what they know is right;
+ The City’s unfortunate place in the food chain, lower than Caltrans and Union Pacific;
* WAR! It’s perhaps obvious, but it’s worth noting that, for example, the current daily spending from the USA on the war against Iran could pay for 1000 miles of high-quality cycling infrastructure… every day.