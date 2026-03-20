U.S. Prison Reforms Aim to Reduce Recidivism and Improve Conditions

NEW YORK CITY — Lawmakers and correctional leaders across the United States are advancing reforms aimed at reducing recidivism and improving prison conditions, as new research highlights both progress and persistent challenges within the system.

As reported by The Brennan Center for Justice, lawmakers and correctional leaders are making strides toward reform in the United States prison system, from the inside out.

“Jurisdictions as varied as Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Washington have begun implementing changes within their prison systems, with less cooperation in the South,” states a Q&A regarding the article.

Efforts up to this point include “improving health and staff resources for corrections or increasing education and vocational opportunities for incarcerated people…, enhancing programming, training staff to engage in constructive and meaningful relationships with people behind bars, reducing workplace violence…, and pairing investments in resources for incarcerated people with employee wellness and training initiatives” (Eisen et al., 2026).

Given the high-stress environment and high turnover rates for correctional officers, reform initiatives do not only target incarcerated populations, but everyone living and working within the prison system.

“Improving the health and safety of corrections officers is a critical aspect to this project. Improving job satisfaction, reducing rates of post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide, and renewing a sense of hope in the system can reduce turnover rates and lead to better treatment of incarcerated individuals” (Eisen et al., 2026).

Poor prison conditions also have detrimental impacts on those behind bars, and with ongoing mental health and addiction crises in the United States, intervention is long overdue.

As reported by The Prison Policy Initiative, “at least 1 in 4 people who go to jail will be arrested again within the same year — often those dealing with poverty, mental illness, and substance use disorders, whose problems only worsen with incarceration.”

Despite the name, prison reform is not a movement exclusive to individuals convicted of a crime.

The infrastructure of barbed wire and locked cells may hide the realities of inner-prison injustices and harsh living conditions, but with “about 472,300 people entering prison gates each year” (Sawyer et al., 2026) and “the average time served behind bars at 2.7 years” (Eisen et al., 2026), the repercussions of poor prison conditions will inevitably integrate themselves into the lives of the general public.

The Prison Policy Initiative summarizes this well, stating that “harsh punishments make everyone less safe… The routine failure of corrections departments to provide for the medical needs of incarcerated people is harmful (even deadly) for those inside, and strains family resources and healthcare infrastructure after they’re released… Poor nutrition compounds health problems, as does contaminated water, pests, and exposure to extreme heat and cold. The physical and psychological effects of incarceration, including the PTSD-like Post-Incarceration Syndrome, make it harder to maintain employment and housing, trapping people in cycles of incarceration. Put simply, when people are released from prison, their health and wellbeing are intertwined with that of the community, so the harms visited upon them inside impact everyone.”

Positive implications of this project are evolving, with “initial data and research showing decreased violence [between residents, and staff-to-resident use of armed force], reduced recidivism, and improved perceptions regarding in-prison culture and safety among staff and residents alike” (Eisen et al., 2026).

A corrections officer interviewed in the Brennan Center’s Q&A highlights the individual-level changes keeping hope alive.

“I used to think success at my work was when nothing bad happens and . . . I was showing people who’s in charge,” states the interviewee.

“And now I realize that success at work is when somebody looks at me and says, ‘Thank you for helping me get into a program. Thank you for helping me reengage with my child. Thank you for helping me plan for my parole board meeting.’”

However, lasting, systemic change takes time.

With recent uncertainty surrounding government funding, and the countless for-profit systems intertwined within the economics of incarceration (private legal services, law enforcement, job opportunities in construction, food services, and correctional employees), the prison reform project faces a long road ahead (Kang-Brown & Wagner, 2026).

“Changing the culture of any institution is difficult,” write journalists at the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Corrections professionals will tell you it’s exceptionally hard in their field. Long-established policies and practices shape conventions in institutional behavior — and at the agency, facility, or unit level, these evolve slowly… When prisons are understaffed, front line officers struggle to find the time or energy for additional training or changes… When prisons are underfunded, experimental approaches will always take a backseat to critical programs such as food services and the provision of medical care.”

As history has shown, every progressive movement faces ups and downs.

But one thing is certain; whether it be improving public safety, reducing recidivism rates, or implementing protective measures against mental health and addiction crises, prison reform is not a movement confined within four cell walls.

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