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We tell women to carry their keys between their fingers. We tell them to watch their drinks, to text when they get home, to avoid parking garages after dark, to say “I have a boyfriend.” We have built an entire architecture of fear around a single, passive statistic: “One in three women will experience sexual violence in her lifetime.” We have meticulously mapped the terrain of female vulnerability. We have done almost nothing to map the source of male violence.

The first lie embedded in that statistic is the lie of inevitability. We are taught to believe that this level of male violence is a biological constant, a tragic but inescapable feature of human nature. This is a historical and anthropological fantasy. Anthropologists have documented numerous societies, from the Mosuo of China to various pre-colonial Indigenous cultures, where rape was virtually unknown or punished by total ostracization. These were not utopias, but they prove a fundamental point: our staggering rate of gendered violence is not a law of nature. It is a cultural product. We do not have a problem with male biology. We have a problem with male socialization. The “one in three” statistic is not a fact of life. It is the output of a machine we built.

The statistic is correct. The framing is a deception. It presents violence against women as a natural disaster, a tragic weather pattern women must navigate. The perpetrator is an abstraction, a ghost in the data. The question it prompts is: “How do women avoid this?” This question accepts male violence as a background condition. It is a counsel of despair disguised as a safety tip. It has also spawned a multi-billion-dollar economy. The self-defense classes, the ride share panic buttons, the clothing marketed as “anti-rape,” the entire industry of security systems targeted at women: this is the commodification of victim blaming. We have created a market to help women navigate a danger we categorically refuse to eliminate at its source. The “one in three” is not just a tragedy. It is a business model.

But every “one-in-three” statistic about a woman assaulted implies a corresponding statistic about a man who chose to assault. So let us ask the real question: How many men?

The data here is harder to find, because we do not like to look for it. We study victims, not perpetrators. But when we look, the numbers are there. Research indicates that approximately one in six men admit to acts that meet the legal definition of attempted or completed rape, with a significant percentage reporting multiple offenses. Other studies suggest over a third of men acknowledge using coercive tactics, including verbal pressure and intoxication, to obtain sex. These are not monsters lurking in shadows. They are brothers, friends, colleagues, sons. They are not “all men.” But they are enough men to make “one in three” a lived reality for women. The math of female victimhood is the direct, calculable output of the math of male perpetration.

The immediate, instinctive rebuttal is “not all men.” This is a misdirection. If one in three planes crashed, we would not console ourselves by noting that “not all planes” are faulty. We would ground the fleet and tear apart the engineering. We would demand to know the fatal flaw in the design. “Not all men” is not a defense. It is a refusal to conduct the investigation. It is a claim that male violence is a natural force, like a hurricane, rather than a cultural product, like a bomb. We analyze the conditions that create white supremacist terrorists without accusing every white person. To refuse the same analysis for male violence is to declare it a permanent, uncorrectable feature of the human condition. It is the ultimate cowardice.

The violence is not an accident. It is the product of a machinery we built. It runs on specific fuels.

The first fuel is entitlement, but we must name its true root: the concept of ownership. This is not merely sexual frustration. It is the deep-seeded belief that masculinity is a state of possession. It is the logic that descends from property law, from the historical status of women as chattel. The violence is often not about sexual release, but about possession, about punishment for defiance, about enforcing hierarchy. The rapist is not just committing a crime of passion. He is, consciously or not, enacting a political ideology that says, “You are mine to take.”

This performance is not done in a vacuum. It is executed for an audience of other men. The violence, the coercion, the conquest, these are often displays; ways to prove “manhood” within a rigid hierarchy policed by peers. It is masculinity as a competitive sport, with women’s bodies as the playing field and their autonomy as the score. The locker room boast, the shared image, the hushed confession of “I got her so drunk,” are not just admissions of guilt. They are bids for status. The violence is therefore not merely personal; it is communal. It is a ritual that reinforces the bonds of the in-group by defining and violating the out-group. The perpetrator is not just committing a crime; he is paying a membership due. This is how the individual act of ownership locks into the collective architecture of complicity.

The second fuel is impunity. The reporting rate for sexual violence is abysmal. The prosecution rate is a fraction of that. The conviction rate is a fraction of the fraction. The system is not designed to catch perpetrators. It is designed to exhaust victims. A man who commits assault faces odds so favorable they are not a deterrent; they are an incentive.

The third fuel is narrative control. We focus on what she was wearing, drinking, doing. We dissect her credibility, her memory, her trauma. We ask why she was there. We almost never ask with any real force: “Why did he choose to do this?” The story is always about her proximity to violence, never about his decision to inflict it.

This narrative depends on a final, crucial distortion: the myth of the stranger in the alley. The data obliterates this. The vast majority of assaults, over 80 percent, are committed by someone the victim knows: friends, partners, family members, dates. The danger is not a shadowy outsider. It is the rot at the very heart of trust. It is the man you confide in, the man you love, the man you work beside. This makes the “one-in-three” statistic not a warning about the world outside, but a devastating indictment of the world we have built inside our own circles.

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