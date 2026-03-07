National Group Launches Emergency Support Operation for Transgender Kansans after State Revokes Identity Documents

Image courtesy Trans Liberty PAC

by Vanguard Staff

WASHINGTON — A national civil rights organization has launched what it describes as an emergency evacuation and support operation for transgender residents of Kansas following the enactment of a new state law that invalidates previously issued identity documents.

Trans Liberty announced “Operation Lifeboat,” an initiative that will deploy disaster response professionals and U.S. military veterans to assist transgender Kansans after the state began revoking driver’s licenses under Senate Bill 244.

The Kansas Legislature overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of SB 244 on Feb. 18 with a two-thirds supermajority. By Feb. 25, the Kansas Department of Revenue had begun sending letters notifying transgender residents that their driver’s licenses were immediately invalidated.

According to Trans Liberty, at least 1,700 driver’s licenses and 1,800 birth certificates were voided without notice or a grace period.

The law also creates a $1,000 private right-of-action allowing lawsuits against transgender individuals and imposes escalating criminal penalties, including up to six months in jail, for restroom use in government buildings.

An estimated 20,000 to 50,000 transgender residents in Kansas could face increased legal risks, harassment and barriers to daily life under the law.

Trans Liberty said it issued what it called the first statewide evacuation warning for transgender Americans in response to the law, citing what it described as escalating safety risks.

Operation Lifeboat is intended to provide direct assistance to transgender Kansans, including transportation out of the state, moving assistance, legal aid and help navigating the administrative consequences of having a government ID revoked.

The operation’s legal aid unit will also attempt to assist individuals with relocation costs, lease termination, employment continuity where possible and emergency expenses.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a constitutional challenge to SB 244 on Feb. 26. A hearing on a request for a temporary restraining order is scheduled for March 6 in Douglas County District Court.

“We’re hopeful that Friday’s hearing buys us some time,” said Samantha Boucher, executive director of Trans Liberty. “But a temporary court order doesn’t unsend the message Kansas’s legislature already sent — that trans people are their targets. The state turned thousands of Americans into undocumented people overnight. If it isn’t in this form, they’ll find another way.”

According to the organization, Operation Lifeboat is structured using the federal Incident Command System, a framework commonly used in disaster response and humanitarian crises.

Trans Liberty said the operation will provide assistance to transgender residents whether they choose to leave Kansas or remain in the state. For those who stay, the organization said it will explore additional forms of protection and support.

“We all signed up to serve our country and protect the freedoms and liberties of Americans. That includes ALL Americans. There’s no exclusivity to these basic human rights,” said Brandon Callahan, a Marine Corps veteran serving as the operation’s incident commander.

The organization said it plans to launch a dedicated website over the weekend where residents can request assistance and volunteers can sign up to support the effort.

