Advisory Committee Formed to Advance Climate-Smart Biomass in Capital Region

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO — A new regional coalition of public, private, and civic leaders has launched the Working Lands Biomass Utilization Advisory Committee, an initiative aimed at accelerating climate-smart biomass solutions across the eight-county Capital Region.

The committee, coordinated by Valley Vision and aligned with the We Prosper Together Initiative, seeks to unlock economic opportunity by transforming forest and agricultural residues into clean energy, low-carbon fuels, and other bio-based products.

Organizers say the effort is intended to position biomass utilization as a driver of rural economic revitalization, job creation, and climate resilience throughout the region. By advancing scalable technologies and new market pathways, the committee aims to strengthen local supply chains, attract both public and private investment, reduce wildfire risk, and expand workforce opportunities in forestry, manufacturing, clean energy, and land stewardship.

According to the announcement, the advisory committee will help guide the development of a regional policy and investment framework designed to accelerate the deployment of biomass projects and reduce barriers to implementation. The framework is expected to align state, federal, and private resources to support projects and infrastructure across the region.

Key priority areas identified by organizers include infrastructure and market development, workforce training, innovation and commercialization, and the creation of a coordinated regional strategy intended to ensure long-term economic competitiveness and climate impact.

The initiative is part of the broader We Prosper Together program, a long-term regional effort focused on inclusive economic growth, climate innovation, and workforce development across the Capital Region.

Leaders involved in the initiative say the effort emphasizes cross-sector collaboration and strategic investment to ensure communities, industries, and workers benefit from the transition to a climate-smart economy. Organizers report that the We Prosper Together initiative has already developed a data-driven roadmap for sector-based economic development and secured $9 million in funding to support 22 workforce development projects across the region.

Founding members of the advisory committee include representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, El Dorado County, Yolo County, Nevada County, the City of Woodland, Tahoe Fund, Yuba Water Agency, West Biofuels, Headwaters Consulting, TSS Consultants, Clere Consulting, and Valley Vision.

As California continues advancing climate and clean energy policies, organizers say the Working Lands Biomass Utilization Advisory Committee is intended to serve as a regional platform for innovation, investment, job creation, and climate-focused economic development while ensuring that working lands remain central to the region’s economic and environmental future.

