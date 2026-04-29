Newsom Welcomes California’s Historic IUCN Climate Solutions Partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has joined the International Union for Conservation of Nature as state leaders position California as a global climate actor while the Trump administration cuts green jobs and retreats from federal environmental leadership.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stated that California has been welcomed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN. It is a “historic milestone that elevates the state’s role in shaping international solutions that tackle the climate crisis, protect biodiversity, and boost sustainable economic development.”

The announcement to join the IUCN was made in 2025, and the state of California would see itself committed to climate action and protecting its ecosystem. All the while, the Trump administration cut jobs that supported environmental safeguards and withdrew from global efforts to cut pollution.

Gov. Gavin Newsom believes that all hands must be on deck to protect every community from “pollution, extreme weather, and the economic devastation of climate change.” Newsom notices how Donald Trump’s interests are aligned with the fossil fuel industry, but California will work to restore the environment and strengthen biodiversity.

The IUCN is considered to be the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network. It brings “together governments and organizations to advance solutions that protect ecosystems, wildlife, and communities.”

One of California’s goals is to achieve carbon neutrality. “The state’s marine protected area network has also been recognized through the IUCN Green List, which highlights protected and conserved areas that meet the highest global standards for effective and equitable management.” It displays California’s commitment to protecting the land and water in a way that is beneficial for both nature and people.

Last week, “the California Natural Resources Agency co-led the third convening of the Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP) in Los Angeles by bringing together leaders from five continents to share on-the-ground climate solutions for wildfire, drought, and extreme heat.”

As a member of the IUCN, California is tasked with shaping global environmental policies, being an example for other subnational governments, and setting the standards for organizations and experts so that conservation efforts at home are strengthened.

California is stepping forward as climate change impacts are intensifying, all the while Trump is taking a step back from how the climate is changing. California is not only stepping forward as a “leader at home, but as a partner on the global stage.”

There are a plethora of global partnerships such as:

The United Kingdom (2026): “California and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to tackle climate change and promote sustainable development together.”

Chile (2025): “California and Chile signed an MOU to exchange information, develop best practices, and cooperate on methane emissions reduction.”

Colombia (2025): California and Colombia signed a partnership to advance joint efforts on forest conservation, methane reduction, climate resilience, and clean energy development.”

Nigeria (2025): “California signed a MOU with Nigeria on sustainable urban transportation, green ports, low-carbon transportation fuels, climate adaptation, methane detection and abatement policies, greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, and academic exchange and university partnerships.”

Brazil (2025): Gov. Newsom signed a declaration of intention with the Brazilian federal government on innovation, as well as a partnership with the State of Para to strengthen cooperation on wildfire prevention and response — enhancing forest monitoring, identifying areas most at risk, and sharing research and expertise to improve firefighting and emergency management.”

Kenya (2025): “California signed a partnership with Kenya focused on cutting pollution and supporting trade.”

Noord-Holland (2024): California and Noord-Holland signed a Letter of Intent advancing next-generation air mobility — from drone to zero-emission aircraft.”

Australia (2023): “California signed an MOU with Australia that helped inform the country’s first-ever vehicle emissions standards through input from the California Air Resources Board.”

British Columbia (2023): “California and British Colombia signed an MOU on mutual wildfire assistance that is delivering results.”

China (2023): “California signed five MOUs with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and the municipalities of Beijing and Shanghai to advance cooperation cutting greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and developing clean energy.”

Denmark (2021): “California and Denmark signed an MOU to collaborate on groundwater mapping, leak detection, and water efficiency, which has modernized California’s data systems and informed key state programs, like the Airborne Electromagnetic Survey.”

Mexico (Baja California & Sonora): “California signed MOUs with the Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora to advance zero-emission freight corridors, clean ports, and battery manufacturing — strengthening North American supply chains and workforce readiness.”

Donald Trump has abandoned America’s allies and has dismantled federal climate leadership. Gov. Newsom is bridging the gap. The ongoing partnership between California and IUCN will create opportunities for people to work toward a clean energy-driven economy.

New alliances have also been made with “Under2 Coalition,” “Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance,” and “Subnational Methane Action Coalition.” Other domestic coalitions are “U.S. Climate Alliance” and “America Is All In.” Each organization, in partnership with California, is working to support climate action within the U.S.

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