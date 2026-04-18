California Recognizes Dolores Huerta’s Contributions to Labor and Civil Rights

Dolores Huerta

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Legislature approved Senate Concurrent Resolution 152, proclaiming April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in California and formally recognizing the labor leader’s decades of work on behalf of workers and civil rights.

The resolution, authored by Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes, calls for an annual gubernatorial proclamation and encourages educational institutions to recognize Huerta’s contributions and hold activities that reflect her values.

“This day honors the hard work, dedication, and legacy of Dolores Huerta,” said Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón.

The resolution aims to honor Huerta’s life, legacy, values and commitment. It does so by promoting education, identifying and funding projects to help those facing burdens in disadvantaged communities.

By focusing on projects that address pollution in those communities, the measure seeks to establish clearer accountability, stronger oversight and enforcement.

Limón explained the significance of the resolution in supporting those efforts.

“Her impact on the farmworkers movement has lasted decades and inspires the thousands of people still involved today. The Legislature continues to support those seeking fair pay, safe working conditions, and equal labor practices. Dolores Huerta Day reminds us how far we have come and how much work is left to do,” Limón said.

Huerta’s life has been dedicated to justice as she has fought for issues ranging from worker protections to civil rights.

“Dolores Huerta has spent her life reminding us of the power of people coming together to create change. Her leadership has helped shape a more just and equitable California, where working families, women, and underserved communities have a voice. This resolution is about honoring that legacy and making sure future generations understand both the progress that has been made and the work that still lies ahead. Her story is one of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to others. By recognizing Dolores Huerta Day, we are not only celebrating her contributions — we are reaffirming our responsibility to continue building stronger, more inclusive communities across our state,” Reyes said.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said, “Dolores Huerta is a living legend whose courage and resilience carry the farmworker movement forward and improve the lives of workers nationwide. I have had the privilege of knowing Dolores my whole life, and her lifelong commitment to justice continues to inspire generations. I am honored to celebrate Dolores Huerta Day and recognize her extraordinary legacy.”

When asked about the resolution, Huerta said, “I am grateful to the California Legislature for this recognition, but the true honor belongs to countless workers, families, organizers, and volunteers who have been part of this movement. Each of us has power, and with that power comes responsibility to stand up, to speak out, and to work together for justice. Sí se puede!”

The legacy of Dolores Huerta and all she represents continues to inspire others and push forward the cause of justice. Her continued contributions to the community make her an influential figure deserving of recognition.

“Dolores Huerta is an inspiration in so many ways. She has led the fight for farmworkers and civil rights, charting new paths for better wages, better working conditions, a better quality of life, and inclusive representation, even when it meant risking her life or facing immense challenges,” said Sen. Lena Gonzalez, chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

“And she’s still fighting today with unwavering strength. Her iconic rallying cry, ‘Sí Se Puede,’ continues to unite and move us forward. Today, we thank you, Dolores, for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

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