Black Seniors Targeted for Eviction at Martin Luther King–Marcus Garvey Square Co-Op

Photo Credits: https://opensfhistory.org/opensf/moreNeighborhoodPhotos.php?n=Western_Addition&bn=6 (top row) https://rentbt.com/neighborhood/western-addition/ (bottom left) https://rentbt.com/neighborhood/western-addition/ (bottom center) https://www.facebook.com/groups/1435627060034188/posts/4113178255612375/ (bottom right)

Part 1: A Quiet Removal in the Fillmore

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group | The Davis Vanguard

The more things change, the more things stay the same

Modern day gentrification San Francisco – Malik Washington

San Francisco likes to tell a story about itself.

A story about progress.

About equity.

About inclusion.

But in the Fillmore District—once known as the “Harlem of the West”—a different story is unfolding.

A quieter one.

A procedural one.

And if you listen closely, it sounds like displacement.

THE MECHANISM: HOW DISPLACEMENT HIDES IN PAPERWORK

At the Martin Luther King–Marcus Garvey Square Co-op, longtime residents—many of them elderly, many of them Black—are now facing eviction threats not because of violence, not because of criminal activity, but because of something far more technical: recertification failures, disputed rent calculations, and administrative breakdowns.

According to Adrian Tirtanadi, Executive Director of Open Door Legal, the pattern is not new:

I interviewed Mr. Tirtanadi specifically for this article and this is what he said:

“We’re seeing a wave of evictions of long-time, elderly, and predominantly Black tenants… In our privatized system of subsidized housing, tenants rely on property managers to submit recertifications. If that process breaks down, tenants can lose their subsidy, their rent can quadruple, and eviction follows.”

Read that again.

Lose the paperwork. Lose the subsidy. Lose the home. And when that breakdown happens disproportionately in Black communities—it stops looking like error and starts looking like a pattern. In San Francisco, Black people only make up approximately 4% of the population, and it appears that there is a covert plan to get rid of the few of us that are trying to hold on.



THE LEGAL FRONTLINE — AND THE COMMUNITY RESPONSE

Nikki Love, Director of Legal Services – Open Door Legal

https://opendoorlegal.org



Attorneys at Open Door Legal, including Director of Legal Services Nikki Love, are now stepping in to defend these seniors. But they are not alone.

Dede Hewitt – Executive Director of SHERO – Sharen Hewitt Empowerment Resource Organization

(It is noteworthy to mention that Dede Hewitt is a former housing preservation liaison officer for the City of San Francisco, as well as the State of California. She is an expert in this field)

On the ground, organizing has been relentless. Dede Hewitt, CEO of the Sharen Hewitt Empowerment Resource Organization (SHERO), has been working alongside tenants—providing advocacy, support, and direct engagement with impacted residents. There has also been the appearance of a budding collaboration between Open Door Legal and Bay Area Legal.

This is what real intervention looks like:

legal defense + community organizing + public exposure

Because without all three—people disappear quietly.

DOMUS MANAGEMENT — THE CURRENT OPERATOR UNDER SCRUTINY

At the center of this crisis is Domus Management Company. Tenants and advocates are raising serious concerns about:

Recertification mismanagement

Unclear and disputed rent charges

Aggressive eviction filings

A pattern of administrative actions that disproportionately impact Black tenants

And this is not the first time Domus has faced scrutiny. In a California Civil Rights Department case, Domus was part of a settlement involving failure to accommodate a disabled tenant who was effectively trapped in her unit due to an inoperable elevator.

That matters. Because it establishes a regulatory history—not just a single complaint.

THE PATTERN WAS ALREADY PUBLIC — AND STILL IGNORED

The warnings were not hidden. They were published.

In May 2025, Mission Local documented conditions at Thomas Paine Square Apartments, another Fillmore property managed by Domus, where tenants reported:



Mold infestations

Asbestos concerns

False eviction notices

Rent overcharges

Repairs that amounted to little more than paint over damage

That reporting did not exist in isolation. SFist amplified those findings, placing Thomas Paine within a broader crisis across Fillmore affordable housing developments—many built decades ago to house Black families, now deteriorating under neglect and instability.

One resident, after more than 50 years in her home, said:



“It has never been as bad as it is now.”



And the pattern extends:

Thomas Paine. Plaza East. Alice Griffith. Bayview. LaSalle. Shoreview.

Different addresses.

Same allegations.

Same outcomes.

Same communities.



And still—no structural intervention.

THE LEGAL STRATEGY OF REMOVAL

When I discovered that Attorney Mercedes Gavin had become the “attorney of choice” for many of these property management companies, I dug deeper. What I found was a documented history of aggressive eviction tactics in low-income housing cases—including litigation involving vulnerable tenants and families.

In one widely reported case, a tenant faced repeated eviction notices, even after resolving issues—raising serious concerns from the court itself about the strategy being used.

This is not incidental.

This is a playbook.

Apply pressure.

Escalate notices.

Leverage technicalities.

Force movement.



And in a city where affordable housing is scarce—movement often means displacement.

THE FILLMORE IS NOT AN ISOLATED CASE — IT IS A CONTINUATION

What is happening at the Martin Luther King–Marcus Garvey Square Co-op is not an anomaly. It is a continuation. A continuation of what tenants across San Francisco have been reporting for years:

Unsafe living conditions

Administrative failures

Retaliatory practices

Disproportionate impact on Black residents



And perhaps most importantly—a system that moves faster to evict than it does to protect. It appears that there is a City wide pattern which targets the last few Black people left in San Francisco.

What is unfolding in San Francisco is not random failure.

It is predictable displacement.

It is administrative breakdown used as leverage.

It is publicly subsidized housing systems failing the people they were designed to protect.



And in the Fillmore—it is beginning to look like something even more dangerous:

a quiet, procedural removal of Black seniors. AND WE’VE SEEN THIS BEFORE IN SAN FRANCISCO! However, we must consider the following:



These are elders.

These are multi-decade residents.

And these are the remaining anchors of a Black community that has already been pushed to the margins of this city.



And now—through paperwork, delay, and pressure—they are being pushed out again.

Courtesy of Daniel Landry

I spoke with Daniel Landry, a Board member of the King-Garvey Co-op, and this is what he had to say:

“Unfortunately, the King-Garvey Co-op has had a history of some rogue, corrupted Board members turning the other way, while our management agent continues to mismanage, with no oversight by San Francisco Regional HUD or the California Attorney General’s Office. Until meaningful oversight is initiated, we will continue to witness fraud, waste, misappropriation of our funds, and a coordinated attack on our most vulnerable community members.”



In my investigation of this issue, I have determined the following:

Approximately 15 Black and elderly tenants have already been targeted—and we are now hearing that a second wave of evictions is coming unless the City or the State intervenes, and intervenes with urgency.

I can tell you this, the community is no longer asking.



It is demanding.

This is not one building.

Not one company.

Not one case.

This is a pattern.



And when a pattern becomes this clear—failure to act is no longer oversight.



It is policy by omission.

The people of the Fillmore are not asking to be studied.

They are demanding to remain in their homes in the city that they love.

To age in place.

To live with dignity.



And if the City of San Francisco cannot protect its Black seniors—in publicly subsidized housing—in a historical Black neighborhood—after decades of displacement—then this, ladies and gentlemen, is no longer just a housing issue.



It is a test of whether this city is still capable of freedom, justice, and equality for all of its citizens and not just a select few.

The record is established.

The evidence is public.

The community is organized.

Who will act—

and who will be remembered for choosing not to?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, disability justice, structural accountability within American institutions, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Facebook: facebook.com/destfreedom13

Instagram: @destinationfreedom13

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