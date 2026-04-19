Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Stabbing During Davis’ Picnic Day

DAVIS, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries early Sunday after a stabbing in Tim Spencer Alley during Picnic Day weekend, according to the Davis Police Department.

Lt. John Evans said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:28 a.m. on April 19 to Sutter Davis Hospital for a suspicious injury report after hospital staff reported that a man had arrived at the emergency room suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Through their investigation, officers determined the stabbing scene was near the 700 block of Third Street in the downtown area.

Investigators and members of the department’s Evidence Response Team responded to process the scene.

The injured man was later transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment Sunday for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said detectives remain actively investigating the case.

The stabbing occurred during Picnic Day, one of Davis’ busiest annual weekends, when thousands of visitors come to the city for campus and community events.

No arrests had been announced as of Sunday, and police had not released additional details about a suspect or the circumstances leading to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Davis Police Department.

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