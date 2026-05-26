The clergy doesn’t show up for you.

Getty Images via Unsplash

The courtroom smells of wood polish and old carpet. The judge sits high. The jury sits attentive. You sit alone. And behind the defense table, there’s a collar.

The priest who showed up for the man who beat his wife. The pastor writing a letter for the youth leader who molested a kid. The minister with his hand on the shoulder of the father who broke his children. They always come. They never sit behind you.

“Your Honor, he’s a faithful member. He serves the community. He leads Bible study. He’s a good father.” The letter never mentions what he did. It never mentions your name. It’s about his character, not his crime. It’s about the church’s character, not your suffering. A 2019 study found that character witnesses, especially clergy, significantly influence sentencing outcomes. The pastor speaks for God. You speak for yourself. God wins.

You watch the judge read the letter. You watch the judge’s face soften. You watch the man who hurt you get called a good man by the man who’s supposed to represent God. And you sit there, alone, with the memory of what he did and the silence of everyone who should have shown up for you.

Why they come isn’t a mystery. It’s a machine.

The church needs sin. Without it, there’s no salvation, no church. The perpetrator who “found God” is the best advertisement they have. The sinner who repents proves the system works. The prodigal son returns and they throw a party. But you, the victim who demands justice, who won’t forgive, who wants accountability? You threaten the system. You threaten the bottom line. Forgiveness is given freely to the abuser. It’s demanded from you. The asymmetry isn’t accidental. It’s the theology.

The clergy are authority figures. They recognize their own. The father who ruls his household. The pastor who ruls his congregation. The abuser is an authority figure whose authority was challenged by your complaint. They see themselves in him. They protect their own. The church needs the family unit. The father is the head. The wife submits. The children obey. The abuser is the head who was defied. You’re the subordinate who rebelled. The church can’t side with the rebellion without undermining the hierarchy it depends on. Divorce is sin. Accountability is disruption. You leaving is the problem. Him staying is the project.

The weapons they use are old. First Peter 3:1. “Wives, be submissive.” Ephesians 5. The theology of headship that makes abuse a theological right. Matthew 18. The process that requires you to confront your abuser, that requires “witnesses,” that protects the institution. And the Christian counseling industry backs it all up. The licensed professionals who tell you to submit more, pray harder, have more sex. The counselors who treat the marriage as the patient instead of you. You go to counseling and you’re told you’re not meeting his needs. He goes and he’s told he needs grace. The counselor doesn’t ask about the bruises. The counselor asks about your prayer life. The counselor doesn’t ask about the rape. The counselor asks about your willingness to forgive.

Then there’s the institutional protection. Pennsylvania, 2018. Over 1,000 children identified. Over 300 priests. The church knew. The church moved them. The church let them do it again. A bishop transfers a priest to a new parish with a new flock and no warning. The same priest rapes again. The bishop transfers him again. This is the mechanism. Protect the institution. Move the problem. Create a new victim. Over $4 billion spent on settlements and legal fees. Not because they were helping you. Because they were caught. And when they pay you, they gag you. The NDA…

The abuser gets to keep preaching. You can’t even warn the next victim. The church buys your silence with your own money. The legal agreement that protects the institution endangers the next child. The priest who raped you stays in the pulpit. You stay in the silence. The church counts it as a win.

This isn’t new. It’s just the latest version. The residential schools didn’t protect the children. They protected the priests who abused them. The child who complained was beaten for lying. The priest who raped was transferred for “health reasons.” The institution protected itself. The institution protected its own. You were collateral. The Inquisition didn’t protect the accused. It protected the accusers who were the church. The witch trials didn’t protect women. They protected the men who accused them. The church protected slave owners. The church protects wife-beaters. The pattern is centuries old. The mechanism is the same. The theology is the same. The protection of power is the same.

And after they protect him, they “restore” him. A process. A prayer. A promise. Then he’s back in the pulpit. Back in the home. Back in power. The restored abuser gets a second chance. You get a lecture on grace. The restoration is the reinstallation. The second chance is the second access. The pastor “restored” after abuse. The youth leader “restored” after molesting kids. The husband “restored” after beating his wife. Back in the pulpit. Back in the home. Back in power. And you’re told to celebrate his redemption while you’re still bleeding from what he did.

And if you’re poor, if you’re a woman of color, if you’re an immigrant, it’s worse. The Black woman told to “keep the family together.” The Latina woman told to “honor her husband.” The immigrant who doesn’t report because she fears deportation. The poor woman who doesn’t leave because she has no money. The woman of color who isn’t believed because she’s not the “right kind” of victim. The white church protects its own. It doesn’t protect you.

Grace without accountability is permission. Forgiveness without consequences is enablement. Restoration without repentance is reinstallation.

“The church ministers to both.” The bodies in the courtroom say otherwise. “We believe in redemption.” Redemption requires repentance. Repentance requires accountability. You don’t get to skip to grace. “Anyone can be forgiven.” Forgiveness isn’t the problem. The asymmetry is the problem. The demand that you forgive is the problem. “Not all churches.” No, but enough. And the ones that don’t do this still benefit from the system that does. All are complicit.

The clergy doesn’t show up for you. They show up for the institution. They show up for the abuser who looks like them and sins like them. The collar in the courtroom isn’t there for justice. It’s there for the institution. The church doesn’t make mistakes about who it protects. It knows exactly what it’s doing.

The clergy doesn’t show up for you.

They never did.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories: