Sacramento Bee Endorses Ryan Davis for Yolo County Superior Court Judgeship

WOODLAND, Calif. — With contested judicial elections remaining rare in California, a newly open seat on the Yolo County Superior Court has drawn an endorsement for Sacramento County court commissioner Ryan Davis over Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Diane Ortiz, according to a Sacramento Bee editorial.

The editorial notes that most judges in California are appointed by the governor and often run unopposed when they seek to retain their seats, making the current race — triggered by the retirement of Judge Janene Beronio — an unusual opportunity for voters to choose between two non-incumbent candidates.

“Most judges in California don’t reach the bench by getting elected. They’re generally appointed by the sitting governor and, once seated, they often face little to no meaningful challenges until they decide to retire,” the editorial states.

The Bee describes both candidates as qualified but ultimately concludes that Davis stands out due to his broader legal background. “We endorse Davis because of his breadth of experience as a public defender and a court commissioner,” the editorial states, adding that while Ortiz “was impressive and gracious,” her experience is “more narrow.”

Davis currently serves as a court commissioner in Sacramento County Superior Court, a role the editorial characterizes as already judicial in nature, requiring the handling of a high volume of time-sensitive cases. His legal career has included work across civil, family and criminal courts, as well as positions as a deputy attorney general, deputy state public defender and assistant federal public defender.

The editorial also highlights Davis’ involvement in legal education and advocacy, noting his participation in UC Berkeley Law’s Death Penalty Clinic and later teaching role there. It further points to his community involvement, including service with the Davis Schools Foundation, the city’s Human Relations Commission and Yolo County’s Neighborhood Court restorative justice program.

Ortiz, meanwhile, is described as coming from a law enforcement background, with prior work in civilian roles with the California Highway Patrol, including internal affairs and legislative analysis. Her campaign has emphasized her family ties to law enforcement and endorsements from multiple police organizations.

“There is nothing wrong with promoting a campaign on life’s experiences, love of family and pride in being supported by law enforcement,” the editorial states.

The Bee also acknowledges Ortiz’s potential contributions to diversity on the bench, noting her identity as a Latina and her endorsement by the retiring Judge Beronio, but concludes that Davis’ experience is more comprehensive for the role at this time.

“We sincerely hope that one day Ortiz becomes a judge, but in this election, Davis is clearly ready for the role right now,” the editorial concludes.

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