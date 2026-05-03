New Rules in California Make Jail Phone Calls More Affordable for Families

CALIFORNIA — State regulators have adopted new limits on jail phone call costs, marking a shift in how incarcerated people and their families are charged for communication, according to a newsletter from the San Francisco Financial Justice Project and Office of Financial Empowerment.

The newsletter reports that the California Public Utilities Commission has implemented permanent caps on call rates, ensuring families will no longer face excessive costs “just to stay connected,” following years of advocacy around financial justice and incarceration.

According to the newsletter, phone call rates are now capped at “4.5 cents per minute,” while “hidden and junk fees are largely eliminated,” and transaction fees are required to be “limited and transparent,” signaling a broader effort to regulate the costs associated with jail communication systems.

The reform builds on earlier action taken in 2021, when the California Public Utilities Commission established a temporary cap of seven cents per minute while studying the issue. The newsletter notes that the state has now made those protections permanent and expanded them further.

Advocates highlight the human impact of these costs, pointing to the experience of Amika Mota, who “used to pay as much as $15 just to speak with her daughter,” illustrating the financial strain placed on families trying to maintain relationships during incarceration.

The newsletter emphasizes that these calls “weren’t optional” but instead served as a critical means for individuals to “stay connected,” support their families and maintain emotional bonds during difficult circumstances.

According to the San Francisco Financial Justice Project, high communication costs forced families into “impossible tradeoffs between staying in touch and covering basic needs,” raising concerns about economic inequality and the disproportionate burden placed on low-income communities.

The newsletter also points to local policy leadership, noting that in 2020, San Francisco became the first county in California to make jail phone calls free, based on the principle that “staying connected to family is a basic human need—not something people should have to pay for.”

Advocates report that eliminating costs has led to measurable benefits, stating that “families stay connected,” “financial stress goes down,” and individuals are “better positioned to successfully return home” after incarceration.

The newsletter underscores that maintaining family contact is closely tied to reentry outcomes, with the California Public Utilities Commission recognizing that communication is “critical to successful reentry” for individuals transitioning back into their communities.

According to the newsletter, increased access to communication is linked to broader social outcomes, including reduced recidivism and improved emotional stability for both incarcerated people and their families.

The newsletter states that when families can remain in contact, “people are more likely to succeed after release,” while “children and loved ones experience less trauma,” highlighting the wider social impact of communication policies.

Advocates frame the reform as part of a larger effort to address inequities within the criminal legal system, particularly those tied to financial exploitation and privatized service systems.

The San Francisco Financial Justice Project notes that the reform was achieved through collaboration with advocacy groups, including Young Women’s Freedom Center and Empowering Women Impacted by Incarceration, as well as local coalitions working to expand access.

The newsletter also acknowledges partnerships with institutions such as the SF Jail Justice Coalition and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, reflecting coordinated efforts across advocacy and government sectors.

Despite the progress, advocates stress that the reform is not the final step, stating that “no one should have to pay to stay connected to the people they love,” signaling continued efforts to eliminate costs entirely.

According to the newsletter, local leaders across California are continuing to push for policies that make jail phone calls completely free, building on the momentum created by the statewide caps.

The newsletter ultimately frames the policy change as a matter of financial justice and human dignity, emphasizing that access to communication should not be limited by economic status or incarceration.

Advocates conclude that the new caps represent “a big step forward—and a hard-won victory,” while continuing to push for broader reforms that prioritize connection, stability and equity within the justice system.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: