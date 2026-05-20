Newsom Pushes Back on ‘California Derangement Syndrome’ Critiques with Crime, Economy and Housing Data

Newsom – courtesy governor’s office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a press statement Tuesday criticizing what he called “California Derangement Syndrome,” arguing that conservative media outlets and political critics are spreading misinformation about crime, homelessness, economic conditions and public policy in California.

According to the governor’s office, the public awareness effort is intended to address “chronic misinformation, selective outrage, and a refusal to acknowledge measurable progress in the Golden State,” primarily from “right-wing outlets like Fox News, the New York Post, Breitbart, and Newsmax.”

The press release was issued following Newsom’s remarks at the Center for American Progress IDEAs conference in Washington, D.C., where he discussed California policies on affordability, economic growth, public safety and health care access.

Newsom stated in the release that “the declinists, the pundits, and critics suffering from California Derangement Syndrome look at this state and try to tear down our progress,” adding that “California’s success is not by chance — it’s by design.”

The governor’s office framed the campaign as a response to narratives portraying California as “a dystopian crime-ridden communist wasteland,” arguing that available data contradict those claims.

Addressing homelessness, the press release states that “unsheltered homelessness dropped the most in 15 years,” reporting a “9.5%” decline in regions reporting 2025 data despite rising homelessness nationally.

The governor’s office argued California is now “bending the curve” on homelessness “after decades of neglect,” while claiming “many red states continue to see increases.”

On public safety, the press release disputes claims that “crime is out of control,” stating California recorded “the second-lowest homicide rate since 1969,” while theft levels reached “the second-lowest level ever recorded.”

According to preliminary FBI data cited in the release, homicides are reportedly “down 16.51%,” and property crime is “down 14.35%,” while violent crime decreased in major California cities, including Oakland and San Francisco.

The governor’s office also challenged claims that large numbers of residents are leaving the state, stating that “California’s population has grown since 2020” following a temporary decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On taxation, the press release argues California’s progressive tax structure benefits lower-income residents, stating that “low and middle-income families pay less in taxes than in places like Texas and Florida.”

The governor’s office additionally defended California’s economy, emphasizing that the state is home to “58 Fortune 500 companies,” more than any other state, and remains “#1 for new business starts.”

According to the press release, California also contains “33 of the world’s 50 leading AI companies” and leads the nation in venture capital funding, technology research and manufacturing.

The release further addressed criticism regarding wildfire prevention, stating California has increased “forest management project investments by more than 10×” since 2019 and has treated “nearly 2 million acres.”

Education policy was also highlighted, with the governor’s office stating California student test scores are improving “across English language arts, math, and science,” with year-over-year gains accelerating statewide.

The press release also promoted programs intended to reduce living costs, including “free universal preschool,” “tuition-free community college,” expanded paid family leave and CalRx, which the state says provides “$11 insulin.”

Addressing fuel costs, the governor’s office rejected claims that California environmental policies caused rising gas prices, instead attributing increases to “Trump’s reckless war in Iran.”

The release states that “gas prices are up 52% since the start of the war nationally, compared to 33% in California,” while arguing California has implemented “the strongest transparency and oversight tools in the nation” to prevent excessive pricing.

On state spending, the governor’s office rejected criticism that California is fiscally irresponsible, stating that “there’s no deficit this year” and “no deficit next year,” while asserting the proposed budget “eliminates the structural deficit to $0 through July 2028.”

Throughout the press release, Newsom’s administration presents California as a national leader in economic growth, environmental policy, health care access and worker protections, while criticizing political opponents for what the administration describes as selective or misleading portrayals of the state.

The press release ultimately frames the issue as both a political and informational dispute, arguing critics ignore statistical data demonstrating improvements in public safety, economic performance and quality-of-life indicators across California.

Concluding the statement, the governor’s office asks readers, “So, are you cured yet?” while encouraging the public to reject misinformation surrounding California’s social and economic conditions.

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