Hochul Budget Deal Challenges Federal Immigration Abuses, Advocates Demand More

Illustration depicts federal immigration officers conducting a forcible home entry during an enforcement operation. The image is a visual representation and does not depict an actual ICE raid or a specific individual or location.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed a budget deal that would include reforms aimed at reducing the abusive impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in New York, as immigrant rights advocates push for stronger protections and accountability measures.

The proposed budget deal includes a comprehensive plan intended to protect basic rights and hold federal immigration officials accountable.

White House “border czar” Tom Homan has threatened retaliation against such reforms, stating that ICE would “flood the zone” in states that pass similar legislation. New York leaders are being urged to stand up to what advocates describe as federal government abuses and to do more to protect immigrant rights.

Human Rights Watch reported that over the last year it investigated conditions in Los Angeles, Chicago and Minnesota, documenting what it described as widespread unjust actions by federal immigration agents, including unlawful killings, arbitrary detention, excessive force, discrimination, and disruptions in access to health care, education, food and employment.

New York has also faced pressure from ICE on local law enforcement agencies to assist with arrests, detention and deportation efforts. ICE arrests in New York City have increased by 53% over the past several years. As a result, many immigrants in the state are experiencing heightened anxiety, especially when interacting with government institutions. Advocates say residents want to live openly without fear during traffic stops, while going to work or school, or while visiting public hospitals.

Hochul proposed reforms that would prohibit local law enforcement agencies from being deputized by ICE for federal civil immigration enforcement by eliminating 287(g) agreements.

Advocates argue these agreements can contribute to abuses and threaten public safety by discouraging domestic violence survivors and other crime victims from contacting police.

However, leading immigrant rights groups note that Hochul’s proposals would still permit some coordination with ICE and are calling on lawmakers to impose additional restrictions. These groups are advocating for passage of the New York for All Act, which they say would preserve state and local resources and ensure New York taxpayer dollars are not used to carry out what they describe as a cruel and politicized immigration agenda.

If passed, the legislation would move New York closer to creating safer and more inclusive communities for all residents, regardless of immigration status.

The proposed reforms would also ban the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers. Advocates argue that agents concealing their identities creates fear within communities and undermines accountability. They contend the federal government has no legitimate justification for the practice and say ICE agents’ names and badge numbers should be clearly visible moving forward.

Residents would also be able to sue local or federal officials under state law for violations of the U.S. Constitution, a step advocates say would create more opportunities for accountability. In addition, local advocates have called on state lawmakers to eliminate immunity protections that shield officers from liability.

New York is also being urged to take additional steps, including increasing funding for immigration legal services. Many advocates are also calling for lawmakers to pass the Dignity Not Detention Act.

The act would prohibit any entity within New York state from owning or operating immigrant detention centers. It would also bar entities in New York from entering into new immigrant detention contracts or receiving payments related to immigrant detention operations.

The legislation would additionally prohibit the renewal of existing contracts and require entities currently operating under immigrant detention contracts to exercise termination provisions contained within those agreements.

Advocates say state leaders should urgently enact measures to protect New Yorkers, including broadly prohibiting collaboration with ICE abuses, restricting law enforcement use of masks, and helping ensure accessible pathways to accountability and justice.

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