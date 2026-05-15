Retired Teacher Sues Contra Costa County over Enforcement of Political Sign Ordinance

MARTINEZ, Calif. — A retired Contra Costa County schoolteacher has filed a federal lawsuit alleging county officials violated his First Amendment rights after fining him for displaying political signs outside his home and placing a lien on his property, according to a complaint filed by the ACLU of Northern California.

According to the lawsuit, retired teacher David Luks displayed political signs in his front yard to “protest the human cost of the war in Gaza.” The petition argues that the county violated “his constitutional right to display signs on his private property,” according to the ACLU of Northern California.

The dispute reportedly began after complaints were made about the signs, prompting county officials to issue notices demanding their removal. The lawsuit describes the enforcement as a “flagrant First Amendment rights violation,” according to the ACLU. The complaint further argues that the ordinance restricts “nearly all signs on residential property.”

County records reportedly described the matter as an “offensive sign display” after officials received complaints. According to the ACLU, the lawsuit argues that the ordinance “gives authorities the ability to decide who gets to speak” and “what they are allowed to say.”

One major Supreme Court case connected to the lawsuit is City of Ladue v. Gilleo, in which the court ruled that governments cannot broadly prohibit political signs displayed at private homes. According to the Supreme Court opinion, local governments “cannot enforce a general rule forbidding all signs on residential property” after a Missouri resident challenged a city ordinance banning anti-war signs outside her home.

The Supreme Court ruled that homeowners have strong constitutional protections when displaying political signs at their residences. The court described residential signs as “an unusually cheap and convenient form of communication” for individual expression.

Officials claimed the signs violated county ordinances and continued issuing penalties connected to the political displays outside Luks’ home. The complaint states that, under the ordinance, “Voicing a political opinion may require a $750 permit,” according to the ACLU.

The lawsuit also argues that the county’s rules treat different forms of speech unequally depending on the type of message being displayed. According to the ACLU, the complaint notes that “commercial signs…face far fewer restrictions” than political signs placed on private property.

Based on the ACLU’s report, Luks said he eventually paid the penalties because he feared the financial consequences would continue escalating if he continued refusing to comply. “I paid it because I had no choice,” Luks said. He added that “a $4,300 fine is a big financial blow to me,” according to the ACLU.

The lawsuit further argues that governments cannot selectively regulate speech based on the content of the message being expressed. Attorneys stated that “the government can’t take sides” and “must enforce the law neutrally,” according to the ACLU.

As enforcement continued, county officials allegedly escalated pressure by placing a lien against Luks’ property connected to the unpaid fines. Based on the ACLU’s complaint and press release, the lawsuit ultimately asks the court to “remove the lien from his property.”

The federal lawsuit seeks repayment of fines and a court order preventing Contra Costa County from continuing to enforce the ordinance against protected political speech in the future. Attorneys for Luks argue that the county unlawfully punished him for engaging in free speech and imposed unconstitutional restrictions on his right to political expression.

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