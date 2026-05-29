Report Finds Rehabilitation-Focused Prison Programs Reduce Violence and Recidivism

NEW YORK — A new report from the Brennan Center for Justice argues that rehabilitation-focused prison reforms can reduce violence inside correctional facilities, improve conditions for incarcerated individuals and staff, and lower recidivism rates after release.

The report examines reform efforts underway in prisons across the country and presents evidence that education, mentorship, job training and dignity-centered policies may produce better outcomes than traditional punitive approaches.

According to the report, approximately 62 percent of people released from prison are rearrested within three years, while 39 percent return to prison. In 2023, roughly 450,000 people were released from federal and state prisons. Based on those figures, the report estimates that about 280,000 of those individuals will be rearrested and 174,000 will return to prison within three years.

The report states, “This is a broken cycle, and it does not make anyone safer inside or outside prison walls. But it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Researchers spent more than two years examining innovative prison programs in several states. According to the report, these initiatives seek to move beyond punishment alone and instead address factors that contribute to criminal behavior, including lack of education, unemployment and limited opportunities after release.

The report states, “Rather than merely locking people up, they seek to improve prison conditions for both incarcerated people and staff, address root causes of crime and equip people to successfully reenter society.”

One program highlighted in the report is Restoring Promise, an initiative developed by the Vera Institute of Justice for incarcerated young adults between the ages of 18 and 25. The program includes peer mentorship, educational opportunities and increased time outside cells while creating living environments intended to resemble life in the community.

A randomized controlled study conducted at Restoring Promise sites in South Carolina found significant reductions in violence and disciplinary measures among participants. Compared with other young adults housed in the same facilities, participants experienced a 73 percent reduction in the likelihood of violent incidents and an 83 percent reduction in the likelihood of restrictive housing placements, commonly known as solitary confinement.

The report also points to reforms implemented through the Maine Model of Corrections. Maine officials introduced environmental improvements such as natural lighting, warmer colors and sound-dampening materials while expanding staff roles focused on behavioral health.

Between 2017 and 2024, Maine reported a 40 percent reduction in resident-on-resident assaults, a 36 percent reduction in resident-on-staff assaults and a 69 percent reduction in staff use-of-force incidents.

The report argues that such reforms demonstrate the potential benefits of a rehabilitation-focused approach.

“By focusing on rehabilitation rather than retribution, the U.S. prison system can reduce violence, improve working conditions for staff, and improve post-release outcomes, which would ultimately contribute to better public safety,” the report states.

The report also highlights programs designed to improve reentry outcomes after incarceration. One example is The Last Mile, a nonprofit initiative that provides training in software development and media production. Since 2015, more than 1,500 individuals have participated in its courses, and more than 70 percent of graduates obtain employment within six months of release.

Researchers also cite Michigan’s Vocational Village program, which trains incarcerated individuals in skilled trades. While Michigan’s overall three-year recidivism rate for individuals released in 2020 was 22.7 percent, graduates of Vocational Village who were released that same year had a recidivism rate of 12 percent.

The Brennan Center report additionally cites polling data showing broad public support for prison reform. Only 32 percent of registered voters surveyed agreed that prisons currently treat people fairly, while 72 percent said prisons focus primarily on punishment rather than helping individuals become better citizens. More than 90 percent of both Democratic and Republican respondents supported policies aimed at reducing prison violence and expanding educational and vocational opportunities.

While the report acknowledges that many reform programs remain relatively new and require additional study, researchers argue that early findings suggest reforms focused on rehabilitation, education and workforce development may reduce prison violence and improve outcomes after release. The report concludes that expanding such programs could improve public safety while helping incarcerated individuals successfully reintegrate into their communities.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: