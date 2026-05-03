Thousands Rally Across US to Protest Rising Cost of Living

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the United States on Friday, May 1, protesting the escalating cost-of-living crisis impacting millions of working families nationwide. Labor and community leaders organized the rallies, according to a press release from People’s Action and the May Day Strong coalition. Described as a national network of grassroots organizations, People’s Action aims to build political power among working-class communities to influence policy changes at the local, state and federal levels.

The coalition supported more than 4,000 events across the country, involving more than 500 organizations calling for policies that prioritize “workers over billionaires.” According to the press release, participants said their actions and mission center on affordability issues such as housing, food, health care and energy costs.

“Our families come first—not the greed of billionaires,” said People’s Action Executive Director Sulma Arias in the release. She argued that basic needs have become increasingly unaffordable due to systemic economic inequalities. In support, the press release cited polling data showing that cost of living remains the top financial concern for Americans. The data shows concern regarding rising expenses for groceries (62%), gas (60%) and housing (52%). About 55% of Americans said their financial situation is worsening, the highest level recorded in 25 years, according to the release.

Due to rising costs, nearly 80% of voters report changing their spending habits, such as reducing entertainment and travel. Additionally, 64% of adults are concerned about affording health care, with concerns expected to rise due to anticipated policy changes, according to the press release. Furthermore, 49% of families lack sufficient resources to cover basic necessities and expenses, and organizers highlighted that this figure could increase as more 2026 economic data becomes available.

With actions focusing on local and national affordability issues, events took place across the country. In Charleston, West Virginia, members of the West Virginia Citizen Action Group marched through downtown with instruments to draw attention to economic disparities. The press release also cited members of Ground Game LA in Los Angeles marching to oppose federally ordered evictions. Meanwhile, in Milwaukee, participants advocated for a $20 minimum wage by 2027.

These were not the only states with protests. According to the press release, cities such as Phoenix and Raleigh saw rallies focused on reducing costs and supporting families, as well as increasing investment in public education.

Nonpartisan actions were also led by affiliates of the People’s Action Institute in cities such as Chicago, Denver and Las Vegas, which, according to the release, included campaigns targeting corporate tax practices, housing costs and labor protections. Economic campaigns are essential, organizers argued, as policies and corporate practices are contributing to rising costs.

By advocating for an “affordability agenda rooted in dignity,” participants mobilized nationwide to protest these policies. Government subsidies and tax structures may benefit large corporations, the release argued, while increasing financial burdens on working families. With calls for increased investment in public services such as health care, child care and clean energy, the coalition emphasized the need for broader economic reforms.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: