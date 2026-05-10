Letter: Local Leader Linda Deos Endorses Ryan Davis for Judge in Yolo County

When it comes to selecting a judge, experience and demonstrated ability to do the job matter most.

That is why I support Ryan Davis for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

Ryan is already doing the work of a judge. As a Court Commissioner, he wears the robe and rules over cases. His current family law assignment is also particularly relevant as it directly affects the lives of parents and children. He has to make thoughtful, time-sensitive decisions that have real consequences for families. This is not theoretical experience; it is the day-to-day responsibility of applying the law fairly and managing a courtroom with professionalism and care.

Ryan’s background also includes years of public service as a public defender. That experience reflects a deep commitment to fairness and to ensuring that every person is treated with dignity under the law.

In my work on the Davis City Council, I’ve seen how important it is to have leaders who combine experience with sound judgment. Ryan has demonstrated both. He understands the responsibility of the role and has shown that he can carry it out with integrity.

Equally important, Ryan brings a deep connection to Yolo County. He grew up here, attended our public schools, and is now raising his family in the same community. That lifelong connection shapes his understanding of the people he will serve.

Yolo County will be well served by a judge with Ryan’s experience, judgment, and commitment to this community.

Linda Deos, Davis City Council member

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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