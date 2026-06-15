Court Watch: Parole Hold Prevents Yolo County Man from Entering Treatment Program

WOODLAND, Calif. — An accused individual seeking entry into a substance abuse treatment program was unable to do so because an alleged parole violation placed a hold on his release, despite repeated efforts by his attorney and parole agent to secure treatment, according to proceedings Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court.

On June 12, during a trial-setting conference in Yolo County Superior Court, the accused was unable to enter the substance abuse treatment program due to the alleged parole violation that placed a hold on his release.

On Feb. 13, 2026, the accused was arraigned for a parole violation involving grand theft and petty theft, with two prior convictions. On June 12, the accused admitted to his parole violation and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, the maximum sentence. The accused has remained in custody for 114 days.

Judge Paul Richardson applied 90 days of time served and 90 conduct days to his sentence, as requested by Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira.

DPD Sequeira urged Judge Richardson to release the accused on his own recognizance so he could be transported to the treatment program, where he could receive an assessment and have a treatment plan filed, allowing the defense to put forth a motion requesting mental health diversion.

DPD Sequeira stated, “I’m not sure why the court didn’t release the accused earlier to the treatment plan.” Parole Agent Crockett and DPD Sequeira had asked the court multiple times in prior hearings to allow the accused to receive treatment, but those requests were denied.

The accused’s parole hold has now been revoked after he admitted to his violations. He is now entitled to bail.

However, DPD Sequeira argued that because the accused cannot afford bail, he should be released on his own recognizance. She told the court that the accused will “abide” by the terms of his parole and the additional condition that he enter a treatment program.

The accused was notified that there were two beds available, one provided by Agent Crockett and one by the insurance company. He was unable to enter treatment due to the hold caused by the parole violation charge.

DPD Sequeira stated, “He can’t even take the ASAM [American Society of Addiction Medicine test] from me in custody, because he had no ability to be released on OR.” She requested that the court release him “pursuant to the state of the law.”

She also asked for four weeks so the accused could obtain the assessment after entering the program and then file the treatment plan.

Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen stated, “My only concern with regard to releasing the accused at this point is his history of absconding from parole.” DDA Patchen was also concerned about the accused returning to court and complying with the terms of his parole.

DPD Sequeira countered by saying, “Agent Crockett even suggested if the court wanted to put GPS at parole’s discretion—if that’s what the worry was.”

The court found that the accused does not have the financial means to post bail. Judge Richardson stated, “The court is going to attempt to utilize non-financial terms and conditions that he is to obey all laws.”

GPS monitoring will be available, but at the discretion of parole. The accused also must participate in the treatment program.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 10.

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