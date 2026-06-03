Court Watch: Self-Represented Accused Struggles to Navigate Probation Violation Proceedings

LONG BEACH, Calif. — An accused individual representing himself in court appeared Tuesday at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse, highlighting the challenges self-represented litigants often face when navigating complex court proceedings without legal counsel.

When individuals choose to represent themselves, they often are not sufficiently familiar, if at all, with courtroom procedures and the law. This disadvantage can significantly impact the fairness of an accused person’s ultimate sentencing.

On Oct. 13, 2024, the accused was arrested. The accused was then charged on Oct. 30, 2024, with three misdemeanor counts: one count of domestic battery against a spouse or former spouse, one count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent, and one count of false imprisonment. He later pleaded nolo contendere, meaning he neither admitted nor denied guilt but accepted punishment as though he had been found guilty.

The accused has been attending court hearings since Oct. 15, 2024, moving from one courthouse to the Long Beach courthouse on Nov. 6, 2025. Over the course of roughly a year, the accused has appeared at a series of possible probation violation hearings.

On April 21, 2026, Judge Daniel J. Lowenthal sentenced the accused to probation under several conditions. He was ordered not to own, use or possess any firearms; to obey all laws and court orders; not to use or threaten force or violence; and to make restitution to the victim. However, that probation has since been revoked.

The accused was also ordered to participate in a Domestic Violence Program. Defense counsel’s request to waive the $500 domestic violence fine was granted because of the accused’s inability to pay.

On Tuesday, June 2, the accused represented himself before Judge Debra A. Cole. Judge Cole asked whether he was ready to proceed, to which the accused told the court that he had “nothing to do with this.”

Judge Cole asked the question again and emphasized that she was referring to whether he was prepared to begin the day’s proceedings. After a pause, the accused replied, “Yes.”

The accused then suggested that the court dismiss the case altogether. Judge Cole explained that she did not have the authority to do so and said he could speak with the district attorney if he wished.

The accused repeatedly stated, “I have nothing to do with this.” Judge Cole repeatedly responded that she did not understand what the accused was attempting to convey.

The prosecuting attorney offered to speak with the accused outside the courtroom, a proposal Judge Cole promptly approved.

The matter is scheduled to return to court June 9, 2026, for a probation violation hearing.

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