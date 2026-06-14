Sunday Commentary: Measure V Defeat Confirms Systemic Housing Obstacles in Davis

As of Friday evening, Measure V appears headed toward a narrow defeat.
If the result holds, it will mark another chapter in Davis’ long and complicated history with Measure J. Since voters first approved the citizen-vote requirement for peripheral development in 2000, only two major projects have successfully navigated the process.
Every other proposal has either failed at the ballot box or never made it that far (another critical point that shows that Measure J is a constraint on housing because it acts as de facto gatekeeper).
Many in the community are already shifting their attention to the proposed Willowgrove project, hoping (or in some cases, fearing) that it can succeed where Village Farms appears to have fallen short.
But it is worth remembering that organized opposition to Willowgrove has not yet emerged.
Village Farms entered the campaign with broad support from city leaders, labor organizations, environmental advocates, affordable housing advocates and much of the local establishment, yet it still appears likely to lose.
At the same time, the underlying demand for housing in Davis has not disappeared.
I have seen recent polling showing that roughly 80 percent of Davis voters believe the city does not have enough housing.
And yet, even with that, Measure V could not win. And while you can argue that flaws in the project prompted that result — the overall history of Measure J suggests that the problem is more systemic than episodic.
The apparent contradiction between widespread recognition of a housing shortage and the repeated defeat of housing projects is precisely what makes Measure J such a problematic policy.
Measure V is not simply another election result but rather part of a pervasive pattern of land use issues that the community faces and represents another example of the structural difficulty Davis faces in producing housing under its current growth-control framework.
Throughout the election, we repeatedly analyzed the city’s housing obligations and available land inventory.
Our conclusion was that there is no realistic path for Davis to produce the approximately 930 lower-income units assigned through the current RHNA cycle without both Village Farms and Willowgrove succeeding.
Even under optimistic assumptions about infill development, accessory dwelling units and redevelopment opportunities, the numbers simply do not add up.
The question now is what happens next.
For years, some observers have dismissed concerns that the state might eventually intervene in Davis’ housing process. Others have argued that Measure J is not truly a housing constraint. Yet the state’s own housing officials have repeatedly raised concerns about exactly that issue.
In its Housing Element update, the city argued that Measure J was not necessarily an obstacle to meeting housing needs. According to the city, “While Measure J adds costs, extends processing times, and has been used to halt development projects that would convert agricultural land to urban development, it is only a constraint to meeting housing needs if the city lacks sufficient infill housing sites.”
On Dec. 8, 2021, the California Department of Housing and Community Development responded directly to the city’s analysis.
“As recognized in the housing element, Measure J poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change from agricultural, open space, or urban reserve land use to an urban use designation,” HCD wrote. “Since the ordinance was enacted in March of 2000, four of the six proposed rezones have failed.”
The state agency went further, noting that because Davis had identified a need for rezoning additional sites to accommodate its housing obligations, the city needed to analyze the constraints Measure J might impose on future development opportunities.
That warning came nearly five years ago.
As council members and city staff have acknowledged, Davis has realistically exhausted the inventory of infill sites that can realistically be rezoned or redeveloped.
The debate that once centered on whether infill alone could satisfy housing needs has gradually shifted toward whether enough infill opportunities remain at all.
That concern was publicly acknowledged by city leaders.
In December 2023, then-Mayor Will Arnold cautioned residents against assuming that Davis could satisfy future housing obligations entirely through infill development.
“I would just say to those who have said that we will be able to meet our next RHNA cycle numbers without going outside of the city limits… I suggest they tune in or watch the recording of this meeting as we really try to meet our current requirements simply with infill and the difficulty we’re having in doing so,” Arnold said.
For the last several years, many residents have remained largely unaware of the implications of these warnings. Others have attempted to downplay them. But if Measure V ultimately fails, those concerns become much more difficult to ignore.
The central question is no longer whether Measure J creates challenges for housing production. The question is what happens when voters continue rejecting projects while the city remains legally obligated to accommodate housing growth.
One commenter on the Vanguard recently argued, “The closeness of the result undermines arguments to weaken Measure J.”
In reality, the opposite conclusion may be more accurate.
When projects lose by overwhelming margins, it is easy to argue that the voters were reacting to fundamental flaws. Covell Village, Wildhorse Ranch and the second DISC proposal all suffered decisive defeats. When the defeat is resounding, it is easy to dismiss the problem as specific to the project—i.e., those projects were poorly timed, inadequately designed, politically mishandled or simply inconsistent with community preferences.
But a different pattern emerges when examining the close losses.
The first DISC (Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus) proposal narrowly failed in 2020. Measure V now appears poised to suffer a similarly narrow defeat. These outcomes suggest something different than outright community rejection. They suggest a system where projects that address documented housing needs can still fail despite substantial support, extensive revisions and years of planning.
In that sense, close defeats may be more concerning than landslides.
A project that loses by 30 percentage points tells state regulators that the community clearly rejected a proposal. A project that loses by a few hundred votes despite years of review, significant affordable housing commitments and demonstrated housing need raises a different question: whether the process itself has become an obstacle to meeting state housing requirements.
Preliminary precinct-level results appear to reinforce that concern. As with DISC in 2020 and again in 2022, opposition was strongest among voters living closest to the proposed project site. Traffic concerns once again emerged as the dominant issue.
That pattern is unlikely to disappear. Most remaining peripheral development opportunities are along arterial routes. Future projects will therefore almost certainly generate similar concerns about traffic, circulation and neighborhood impacts.
We have yet to see a project pass that has generated significant and realistic traffic concerns.
The reality is that the two projects that have successfully passed Measure J elections were able to avoid many of those concerns. Future projects will not be so fortunate.
That leaves Davis facing a difficult reality: the city remains under pressure to accommodate housing growth, has limited remaining infill opportunities, must secure voter approval for peripheral projects, and continues to see those projects rejected at the ballot box—even when the margins are exceedingly narrow and when significant swaths of the community recognize the need for housing and the value for that project.
The question now is what will happen, as the status quo is increasingly untenable.
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5 comments
“Every other proposal has either failed at the ballot box or never made it that far (another critical point that shows that Measure J is a constraint on housing because it acts as de facto gatekeeper).”
True, in a sense. It can prevent housing from being built OUTSIDE of the city. Councils can also act as “gatekeepers” in this manner. So can urban limit lines, agricultural zoning, agricultural mitigations, the state’s own Williamson Act, . . .
“As Councilmembers and city staff have acknowledged, Davis has realistically exhausted the inventory of infill sites that can realistically be rezoned or redeveloped.”
If that’s true, it’s even more true for every city within 25 miles of the coast – where the vast majority of the state’s population lives.
This is why almost every county and city in the state is forced to submit fake plans, and is also the reason that the state’s “mandates” are doomed (and have been ever since Wiener and company came up with them). Especially as it relates to Affordable housing – since it requires government subsidies that are in extremely short supply in orer to “pencil out” – even when “free farmland” is offered.
https://cities.fairhousingelements.org/
With each passing cycle, the plans will become even more “fake” – statewide. Everyone involved in that game already knows this.
David Greenwald once again shared the following unconfirmed hearsay quote by HCD as if it is fact rather than fiction. Each time David has used this quote, he has been asked to provide a link to the public record where the quote appears. And every time, including this time, David refuses to provide the link. As a result, it is clear that David is taking a page from the Donald Trump playbook, by making an assertion from thin air that has no substance in fact.
”As recognized in the housing element, Measure J poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change from agricultural, open space, or urban reserve land use to an urban use designation,”
Once again David you attack the Davis housing situation with a blunt instrument … painting with a broad brush.
Once upon a time you asked some very reasonable questions about the Davis housing situation, the answers to which are worth repeating:
“David, regarding the Davis housing choices the 2025 transactions history tells us we have:
— an abundance of large homes,
— a dearth of smaller homes,
— insufficient information to make any determination on accessible homes,
— an abundance of rentals with lots more coming, but a problem that the wealth of student renters create a living environment in apartments that young parents find problematic for their impressionable children,
— an abundance of high priced ownership options, but a dearth of low priced ownership options,
— plenty of full-sized aging-in-place senior housing, but a severe shortage of small square foot downsizing ownership options,
— URC is Davis’s only retirement community option,
— As noted above the multifamily units for people with different needs at different life stages is not a supply issue, but rather a cultural issue with the lifestyles of UCD student renters being incompatible with the lifestyle desires of non-student renters.
— Davis is moving toward more attractiveness for UCD students and less attractiveness for non-students with more and more complexes deploying/converting to by-the-bed leases.”
From article:
“The first DISC (Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus) proposal narrowly failed in 2020.”
Why do you and the other housing shortage people continue to lump-in a proposal that would have created more demand for housing than it would have provided? (That result isn’t even in question for BOTH of the DISC proposals.)
You do realize how hypocritical this makes you appear, in regard to concerns regarding a local “housing shortage”?
Your support for that proposal indicates that you aren’t actually concerned about “housing shortages”, let alone the impact of commuters driving to that site.
Pointed this out how many times now, without any response from you (or the other housing shortage people)?
The result in this case is that Measure J was used to PREVENT a housing shortage – twice.
Or in other words, Measure J was a “constraint” against CREATING a housing shortage in regard to the DISC proposals.
One thing we’ve never tried is a Measure J vote on a plan that the community came up with first. I was at the council meeting when Will Arnold conducted a full court press to move Village Farms forward, citing the arguments you mention about the State coming after us, even as newly elected Bapu Vaitla proposed to do a modicum of planning first. He was voted down 4-1, the rationale being that time would be wasted. Yes, it’s ironic that Bapu and others on the council were eventually won over to support the Village Farms plan, but now we have another opportunity to let the community speak first, and we better not squander it. The Council could greatly accelerate the portion of the General Plan that deals with the East Covell corridor, even initiate a Specific Plan for that area, by directing the consultant (or hire a sub-consultant) to conduct a fast-tracked series of workshops and public meetings (in, say 6 months) to look for a community consensus that landowners along East Covell could respond to. It also would be an opportunity for developers to finally weigh in publicly on what will “pencil” (a too-broad term that non-developers use all the time to justify their assumptions) and what won’t. There could even be some counter-intuitive agreement, which has been impossible to reach through the current “process”. Too much to hope for? We know what doesn’t work, and we shouldn’t waste another opportunity to reverse who opens the discussion.