Verticalism Kills. Horizontalism Builds.

This is how power works right now:

A board of directors you’ve never met decides whether you can afford medicine. A politician you didn’t vote for decides whether your daughter can get healthcare if she’s raped. A judge you can’t recall appointing decides whether your vote counts if it was mail-in. A landlord who lives in another state decides whether you have a roof. A CEO who has never set foot in your workplace decides what your time is worth. A police chief you can’t fire decides whether your son comes home tonight.

Verticalism isn’t just a structure. It’s a machine that manufactures consent for its own existence. It concentrates power at the top and calls it leadership. It concentrates wealth at the top and calls it merit. It concentrates violence at the top and calls it law enforcement. And it convinces the people at the bottom that this is natural. That this is inevitable. That this is freedom…

You vote for someone who promises to represent you. They go to the capital. They meet with lobbyists. They take donations. They vote for the interests of the people who paid for their campaign. You call their office. You get a form letter. You protest. You’re called a mob. You organize. You’re called radical. The representative doesn’t represent you. They represent the system that put them in power. And the system isn’t democratic. It’s vertical.

The CEO makes 344 times what the worker makes. Not because the CEO works 344 times harder. Not because the CEO is 344 times smarter. Because the system is designed to extract value from the bottom and concentrate it at the top. The worker produces. The CEO takes. The system calls this efficiency. The math calls it theft.

You get to choose between fifty brands of cereal. You don’t get to choose whether you have healthcare. You get to choose between two political parties that both serve the same donors. You get to choose between renting from one landlord or renting from another. You get to choose which boss exploits your labor. The choices are pre-selected by the people who already have power. The freedom to consume isn’t freedom. It’s a leash with enough slack to let you think you’re walking yourself.

The police protect property over people. The military protects interests over lives. The courts protect the wealthy over the right. The prisons warehouse the poor. The borders warehouse the foreign. The laws make poverty a crime and wealth a right. Verticalism doesn’t just concentrate power. It concentrates violence. And it directs that violence downward. Always downward.

They want you alone. They want you competing with your neighbor for a job instead of organizing with your neighbor for a wage. They want you afraid of the immigrant instead of angry at the employer. They want you fighting over crumbs instead of demanding the loaf. Verticalism needs you isolated because isolated people are manageable people. Isolated people are profitable people. Isolated people don’t rebel. They just survive. And survival is a full-time job that leaves no time for revolution.

This is verticalism. A system that concentrates power, wealth, and violence at the top. A system that manufactures consent through representation that doesn’t represent, meritocracy that doesn’t reward merit, and choices that don’t change anything. A system that keeps you alone and calls it freedom.

Now imagine something different.

Horizontalism.

It sounds simple: No rulers. No hierarchies. Power distributed equally among everyone. Decisions made by the people affected by them. Resources allocated by need, not profit. It sounds like a dream. It’s not. It’s a practice. And the practice is hard. Horizontalism isn’t about no power. It’s about distributed power. It’s about who holds it, who wields it, and who can stop it when someone tries to take it back.

Decision-making happens where the impact happens. Not in a parliament three hours away. Not in a boardroom with shareholders. In the neighborhood. In the workplace. In the community. This means everyone has to show up. It means you can’t outsource your citizenship. It means you have to learn to disagree without destroying each other. 70% of horizontal organizations fail within five years. Not because the idea is wrong. Because the work is hard. Because people expect the structure to hold them up without them holding it up.

How does production actually work?

Picture the meeting: Eight workers around a table. The cooperative made $40,000 last month. They need to decide what to do with it. Maria says they need a new delivery truck. James says they need to raise wages because two people are about to leave. Ahmed says the roof is leaking and if they don’t fix it now, the inventory is ruined. They argue. They push back. Maria compromises on a used truck. James gets a smaller raise than he wanted. Ahmed gets his roof. Nobody gets everything they wanted. Everybody gets a say. And when the vote happens, every person in that room knows they mattered. That’s not a boardroom where shareholders vote by proxy. That’s not a workplace where the boss decides and everyone swallows it. That’s power. Distributed. Messy. Real.

And then it scales up.

The Mondragon Corporation in Spain employs 80,000 people across 100 cooperatives. Each worker has one vote. Each worker owns a share. How does labor get organized? Rotation of undesirable tasks. Shared responsibility for the work nobody wants to do. The calculation problem. How do you decide what to produce without a market or a central planner? Participatory economics. Nested councils. Workers propose what they want to produce. Consumers propose what they want to consume. Iterative negotiation until supply meets demand. It’s not magic. It’s math. And it’s math that’s been done successfully in cooperatives around the world. How does trade work? Fair trade networks between cooperatives. Not profit-maximizing exchange. Need-meeting exchange. The cooperative model doesn’t eliminate markets. It eliminates exploitation within them.

Majority rule is just tyranny with a vote. Horizontalism uses restorative justice. Mediation. Accountability circles. The person who got hurt names what they need. The person who caused harm names what they did. The community decides what repairs are necessary. Picture the circle. A man stole from a neighbor. Not because he’s evil. Because he’s hungry. Because he’s desperate. Because the system that should have fed him failed. In a vertical court, he goes to jail. In a horizontal circle, he has to face the person he harmed. He has to hear what his action cost. He has to name what he did. And the community has to decide what repair looks like. Maybe it’s restitution. Maybe it’s service. Maybe it’s addressing the hunger that drove him to steal in the first place.

The point isn’t punishment.

The point is repair.

The point is that the harm happened in a community and the community has to heal it. This doesn’t work if you expect the state to enforce it. It works if you build the capacity to enforce it yourself.

The Zapatistas have their own courts. Their own judges. Their own processes. When a dispute arises in an autonomous municipality, the community assembles. The parties present their case. The community deliberates. The community decides. The judges are chosen by the community. They can be recalled by the community. They serve for a limited time and then return to being regular members of the community. They’re not perfect. But they’re accountable to the people they serve. Not to a distant authority. Not to a political patron. Not to a system that profits from their punishment.

Not everyone gets the same. Everyone gets what they need. That’s not a slogan. That’s a calculation. Tracking what resources exist. Tracking what needs exist. Making the math public. People who can produce more contribute more. People who need more get more. The challenge isn’t the math. It’s the trust. People have to believe the system will actually give them what they need when they need it. That trust has to be built. It has to be earned. It has to be maintained.

Defense isn’t “call the police.” It’s community defense. Armed self-defense. Knowing who your neighbors are. Having a plan for when the state comes to take what you built. Understanding that power concedes nothing without a demand. Freedom is only real if you have the power to protect it. If you don’t, you’re not free. You’re just waiting. The Zapatistas have been defending their autonomy for 30 years. Against the Mexican government. Against narco cartels. Against paramilitary groups. When the paramilitaries come, the community doesn’t call 911. The community assembles. The community arms. The community defends. They’re not utopia. They’re survival. They’re fighting every day to keep what they built. And the fighting is the proof that what they built is worth keeping.

You can do horizontalism in a neighborhood. You can do it in a workplace. You can do it in a city. Can you do it in a country? In a global economy? In a world with nuclear weapons? The Zapatistas have done it for 30 years. Rojava has done it through civil war. Marinaleda has done it through decades of organizing in Spain. Scale is the enemy. Scale is the test. Confederation. Nested councils. Delegates with mandates, not representatives with power. You don’t need a central government to coordinate. You need a network of autonomous communities that agree to cooperate.

How do we get from here to there? Revolution? Gradual transition? Dual power? General strike? The answer is all of the above and none of the above. There is no single path. The Zapatistas took territory through armed rebellion. Rojava took territory through civil war. Marinaleda took territory through decades of organizing and electoral politics. The path depends on the conditions. But the principle is the same. Build parallel institutions. Food co-ops. Credit unions. Mutual aid networks. Healthcare collectives. Education programs. You can’t overthrow capitalism and then expect to survive on capitalism. You have to build what you want to live in while you’re still living in what you want to leave. Dual power. The new society grows inside the old one until the old one can no longer contain it.

The counter-arguments come fast. Human nature. People are selfish. People are lazy. People will take advantage. The free rider problem. The tragedy of the commons. Coordination at scale. The need for expertise. The reality that some people will try to accumulate power no matter what system you build. These are the objections. And they’re real. But they’re not arguments against horizontalism. They’re arguments for designing systems that account for them. The free rider problem is solved by community accountability. The tragedy of the commons is solved by collective ownership and democratic management. Coordination at scale is solved by confederation and mandated delegates. The need for expertise is solved by trusting experts without giving them authority over you. The accumulation of power is solved by rotation of roles. Recallability. Transparency. The counter-arguments aren’t reasons not to try. They’re design constraints. And horizontal societies have been solving them for centuries.

And underneath all of it, the joy.

Horizontalism isn’t just hard work. It’s something verticalism never can produce. Genuine community. Belonging. Purpose. The feeling of being part of something you actually control. When Maria and James and Ahmed argue about the budget and reach a decision, they feel something no CEO can feel. Agency. Power. Ownership of their own lives. When the restorative circle convenes and the community heals a wound, they feel something no judge in a black robe can impose. Connection. Repair. Trust. When the Zapatistas assemble to defend their land, they feel something no standing army can manufacture. Solidarity. Purpose. Love. The joy isn’t a side effect. It’s the product. It’s what makes the vision compelling. It’s why people fight for it. It’s why people die for it. The Zapatistas don’t fight because they love war. They fight because they love what they’ve built. And they will not give it up.

The seeds are already planted.

Labor unions. Tenant unions. Mutual aid networks. Cooperatives. Community gardens. Time banks. Repair cafes. These are horizontal experiments happening right now. The future isn’t a dream. It’s a practice. And the practice has already started. The cooperative movement employs over 280 million people worldwide. The mutual aid networks that exploded during COVID are still operating. The tenant unions that stopped evictions are still organizing. The community gardens that fed neighborhoods are still growing. You don’t have to imagine a horizontal society. You just have to look at what’s already working. And then do more of it.

Verticalism tells you that someone else knows best. That someone else should decide. That someone else should lead. That you’re not qualified. That you’re not smart enough. That you’re not strong enough. That you need them. And then it extracts everything you have while you’re grateful for the permission to exist.

The board of directors will still decide you can’t afford insulin. The politician will still decide your daughter can’t have healthcare. The landlord will still decide you don’t deserve a roof. The CEO will still decide your time is worth nothing. The police chief will still decide your son is a threat. That’s verticalism. That’s the system you’re living in right now. That’s the system that tells you this is freedom while it extracts everything you have.

Horizontalism says you don’t need permission. You need neighbors. You need practice. You need patience. You need to show up. The freedom to govern yourself. The freedom to build with your neighbors. The freedom to protect what you create. The freedom to be part of something that’s actually yours. That’s not utopia. That’s the work. And the work is waiting. The only question is whether you’ll keep waiting for verticalism to save you, or whether you’ll start building the world that doesn’t need saving.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories: