Davis Pride Comedy Night Addresses LGBTQ+ Issues, Funds Advocacy Efforts

Local comedian and drag performer Suzette Veneti will host the third annual Davis Pride Comedy Night on June 26. (Courtesy photo)

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — Community members are invited to celebrate Pride Month with an evening of comedy, music and entertainment at the third annual Davis Pride Comedy Night on June 26 at the Stonegate Country Club in Davis.

The event, presented by Laughs on the Lake and Comedians on the Go, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Stonegate Country Club, 919 Lake Blvd.

The show will be hosted by Sacramento and San Francisco-based drag performer and stand-up comedian Suzette Veneti. The lineup also includes headliner Scott Capurro and featured comedians Shannon Murphy and Marcus Williams.

A pre-show happy hour will begin at 6 p.m., featuring music from the 1970s spun by DJ Wet Weather. The DJ will also provide music during a post-show reception scheduled for 9 p.m.

Organizers describe Veneti as a prominent drag performer, stand-up comedian and show producer who combines drag artistry with comedy. Veneti identifies as a “comedy queen” and incorporates dancing, lip-syncing and humor into performances.

According to event organizers, Veneti has performed at venues including Punch Line Sacramento and has worked to expand opportunities and visibility for LGBTQ+ performers throughout the Northern California comedy scene.

Capurro, a California-based comedian, writer and actor, is known for stand-up material focused on politics, social issues and LGBTQ+ culture. His work frequently addresses politics, race, racism and popular culture.

Capurro has performed as a headliner at comedy clubs internationally and has hosted television programs including That Gay Show and The Truth About Gay Animals.

Organizers noted the event is intended for adults and is restricted to guests age 18 and older because of mature content.

Advance tickets are priced at $50, with tickets increasing to $70 on the day of the event. Admission includes the comedy performance as well as appetizers and soft drinks during the happy hour. Beer and wine will be available for purchase separately.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Davis Phoenix Coalition, the organization behind the city’s annual Davis Pride celebrations and community-building initiatives.

Additional information and ticket purchases are available through the Davis Pride website.

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